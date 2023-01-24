Read full article on original website
Marlene Dublinsky
5d ago
Yes! It has been a law for a while now. See? Nobody in NJ has read the drivers’ manual and definitely don’t know how to drive defensively.
Reply
5
Bob Cummins
5d ago
it is a matter of common sense as well as not being an imposition. For example, driving a gray vehicle in heavy rain with no lights means your vehicle blends in with the background. Would you drive after dark in a black or dark blue car without lights?For those who think that not turning on your lights extends the life of your lights, think again. What use are those lights if you are in an accident because you were too lazy or cheap to turn them on?
Reply(1)
2
