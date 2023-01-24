Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Roscommon County board unanimously opposes Camp Grayling expansion
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan communities are still waiting for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to make a decision on the proposed expansion of Camp Grayling. On Friday morning, the Roscommon County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to go on record in opposition to the expansion proposal.
Up North Voice
Tagged walleye caught on Houghton Lake
HOUGHTON LAKE – It’s been a slow start to the Houghton Lake Area Tourism Bureau’s (HLATB) “Catch Us If You Can” fishing contest. But Mark Lambie of Eagle “broke the ice” and caught the first tagged fish for the 2022-23 year. Mark was...
lansingcitypulse.com
Road salt, a stealthy pollutant, is damaging Michigan waters
Road salt is sullying Michigan’s lakes and streams. Despite known hazards, salt use continues to increase. In a dim hangar outside of Traverse City, towering piles of white crystals cast a glow in the twilight. Salts like those stored at the Grand Traverse County Road Commission maintenance facility keep...
UpNorthLive.com
State police offer a helping hand at food pantry
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan food pantry got a few freezer to keep up with the high demand for meals being served weekly, but they didn't buy it. Michigan State Police learned that the Star Township Food Pantry in Antrim County needed a new freezer. So, they...
UpNorthLive.com
Clare County Sergeant honored with Quilt of Valor
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Quilt of Valor Foundation has honored Sergeant Steven Sentz with the Clare County Sheriff's Office. The project was created to honor veterans and active-duty military members. Another story: Local veterans honored by Quilts of Valor. The quilts are created by volunteers and contain the...
9&10 News
The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles
Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
9&10 News
Traverse City in the Running for Two More “Best of” Titles
It’s no question that Northern Michigan is home to award winning communities. Now you can help a popular spot win bragging rights in two more ways.. Traverse City is being ranked in USA Today’s list for the Top 10 Best Midwest Small Towns, and Best Small Town Food Scene. As of Friday morning it was ranked number 2 for Best Town and at number 4 for Best Food.
UpNorthLive.com
Curling center to host open house in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 28,000 square foot curing center in Grand Traverse County is finally finished after months of work. The Traverse City Curling Club took over the former K-Mart in the Cherryland Shopping Center this past June. And now they're ready for people to hit the...
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
UpNorthLive.com
Business catches fire in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- Multiple fire departments battled a fire in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday afternoon. The business is located off of M-72 near Tilton Road. The fire was reported in the walls of the building. Everyone reportedly exited the building safely. Crews from Long Lake, Grand...
UpNorthLive.com
Chateau Chantal's Ice Wine Festival this weekend despite weather delaying the harvest
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- January across northern Michigan is a special time for some wineries. The grapes at one Old Mission Peninsula winery are waiting for the perfect time to harvest since it's been an abnormally warm winter this year. "We haven't harvested yet because it just hasn't...
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
Michigan AG wants to seal evidence defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot threatened to expose
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – The Michigan Attorney General’s Office wants to block public access to evidence in the case of five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Attorney General Dana Nessel on Jan. 25 submitted a motion requesting a protective order from Antrim...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Missing woman’s van found in Clare County
A 34-year-old Ogemaw County woman, Sara Elizabeth Burns, is the subject of an intensive search in northwestern Clare County. Burns, a white female described as 4 ft. 9 inches tall and 111 pounds with strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes, was reported missing on January 17 in Ogemaw County. A...
abc12.com
Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman
The Clare County Sheriff's Office had Burns' abandoned vehicle towed from an area near Leota on Jan. 11. Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews with assistance from K-9s and drones are blanketing an area of northern Clare County to look for 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area.
UpNorthLive.com
TC St. Francis takes key conference meeting with Harbor Springs
TRAVERSE CITY -- The fight to stay atop the Lake Michigan Conference girls basketball standings was on the line Thursday night. Entering the evening Traverse City St. Francis, Harbor Springs and Elk Rapids had all round-robin handed each other a loss in the first half of the meetings this season.
UpNorthLive.com
Report of investigation into former Charlevoix Police chief released
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The initial investigation into allegations against former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan has been released to the public. Doan retired as the Charlevoix Police chief in Nov. 2022, after a sexual harassment investigation was launched by the City of Charlevoix. Doan Investigation Report Summary by...
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: Civic center vandalism suspect identified
KINGSLEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they have identified a suspect who allegedly committed vandalism at a civic center in Kingsley. In January, a suspect has spray painted the center, as well as tipped over a porta potty. The sheriff's office has not yet released...
Morning Sun
Search set in Harrison area for missing woman
Searchers were preparing to use a tracking dog and a drone in a remote area of Clare County Monday in an effort to find a missing Ogemaw County woman. Her abandoned van was found in a wooded and sparsely-populated area near Leota, north and west of Harrison. The woman could...
UpNorthLive.com
93-year-old woman suffers 'life threatening injuries' in crash with semitruck
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 93-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Traverse City after a crash involving a semitruck on Tuesday, according to Michigan State Police. At 11:41 a.m. on Jan. 24, troopers responded to a crash on US-31 near Riverside Drive in Homestead Township. Another story:...
