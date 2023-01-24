ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu arrested for domestic violence

By Miabelle Salzano
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjbU8_0kPZf2EL00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested Monday for alleged domestic violence.

Monday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a domestic violence incident on the 300 block of Santana Row.

8 shot, 1 killed at Oakland gas station

Officers said when speaking with the victim, whose name has been withheld, she told them her boyfriend, Omenihu, pushed her to the ground during an argument. Officers said they did not see any physical injuries to the victim, but she was complaining of pain in her arm. The victim declined medical treatment, according to officials.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KRON4 Daily News

Based on the victim’s statement, Omenihu was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence, officials said. An emergency restraining order against Omenihu was also obtained for the victim.

Officers said Omenihu was cooperative with the investigation.

Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and has since been released on bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

KRON4 reached out to the San Francisco 49ers regarding the matter and received the following statement:

"We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Hundreds protest in downtown Oakland after Tyre Nichols' death

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The video of Tyre Nichols’ death was released on Friday after he died at the hands of five Memphis police officers in an incident on Jan. 7. Hundreds participated in a protest Sunday night in downtown Oakland (video above). Communities across the Bay Area protested against police brutality. Broadway Street was […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 Years Later: Remembering Vicha Ratanapakdee

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Saturday marked two years since 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee was killed. He was violently shoved to the ground and attacked during the middle of the day in San Francisco's Anza Vista neighborhood. His death awakened the nation to an upswelling of violence against Asian Americans. His daughter Monthanus Ratanapakdee still struggles with […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area police departments respond to the death of Tyre Nichols

(KRON) — Police departments across the Bay Area have weighed in on the brutal death of Tyre Nichols after body cam footage was released to the public Friday evening. Nichols was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month. San Francisco Police Department San Ramon Police Chief […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KRON4 News

Tyre Nichols protest begins in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People took to the streets in San Francisco Friday evening to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, a Black man, was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan 7. The video of Nichols’ arrest was released by Memphis officials on Friday. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department

New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in attempted kidnapping near Fairfield school arrested

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suspected of attempting to kidnap a child in Fairfield has been arrested, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department. Ronald McKinney, 61, of Vallejo is a high-risk sex offender currently on parole, and he had an outstanding parole violation warrant when he was arrested. He was then […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Atria Walnut Creek employee charged after resident dies

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — An assisted living worker at Atria Walnut Creek was charged with elder abuse for the death of a 94-year-old resident, prosecutors announced Friday. Lateshia Sherise Starling, 54, of San Pablo, faces one count of elder or dependent adult abuse resulting in the death of Constantine Canoun on August 31, 2022. According […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Search continues for suspects in Oakland mass shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are still searching for the people involved in Monday night's mass shooting, which killed one man and injured multiple others. Wednesday, a new Oakland city councilmember talked with KRON4 about his plan to decrease gun violence. "Oakland is a resilient town with proud people and we’re sick and tired […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

17-year-old shot in officer-involved shooting

TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old was shot Friday afternoon after wielding a knife towards a police officer, according to Tracy Police Department. Shortly before 2 p.m., a call was made to TPD about a man chasing another individual while holding a knife in the area of Silvertail Place and Foxtail Way. An officer arrived […]
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy