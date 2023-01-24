Read full article on original website
Panthers wrestlers place eighth at Rocky Welton in Garden City
Thirty-two teams from five states. The Rocky Welton Invitational, celebrating its 65th year, is always one of the premiere wrestling events in the state of Kansas. Battling Friday and Saturday, Great Bend scored 118 points to finish fifth among Kansas schools and eighth overall. Pine Creek, Colo. scored 198 points for the win, followed by Andale with 190 points, and Garden City with 164.5 points.
Great Bend Dillons employee celebrates 30 years...with a laugh
Customers at Dillons on 10th Street in Great Bend know pretty fast if Donald Robinson is working. For the past three decades, his boisterous laugh has been part of the grocery-shopping experience locally. Last week, he officially celebrated 30 years with the store...and of sharing laughs with customers. "If I...
GBRC: Senior Center Lunch N’ Learn
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Lunch N Learn program at the Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Physical Wellness” on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at noon. Join Dan Quillin, Physical Therapist and Clinic Director at Catalyst Therapy and Sports Rehab, as he discusses basic...
Great Bend Rec: Winter Middle School Dance
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be sponsoring a Winter Middle School Dance. The dance will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street from 7 – 9 pm for all Great Bend Middle School students. Admission is $5 per student at the door.
Great Bend Chamber to host 101st annual awards Feb. 25
The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to present “Beyond the Horizon” at the 101st Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, February 25th, at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street. The evening will celebrate accomplishments of 2022 and announce the chamber’s annual award winners. Among the awards to be given include the NexGen Leader of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and Legacy Award.
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford receive part of $1.8 million Family Resource Centers
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 10 Kansas communities are receiving grants to assist with the creation of Family Resource Centers. These funds, granted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, are part of its ongoing efforts to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency.
Earth Day Celebration back at Great Bend zoo April 22
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Approximately 1,600 people attended the inaugural Great Bend Earth Day Celebration, held last year at Great Bend Zoo. Such a successful event begs the question, what can be done for an encore? Earth Day Celebration organizers are ready to embark on that challenge!
Scholarship deadlines approaching for Barton CC 2023-2024 school year
Barton Community College and the Barton Foundation have announced their scholarship deadlines for the 2023-2024 school year. The Barton Foundation offers over 150 scholarships and the priority deadline to apply is March 15 with a final deadline of Aug. 31. Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Lindsey Bogner said thanks to...
One year later, USD 428 Board hears impact of internship program
Nearly one year ago, the USD 428 Board of Education approved a new internship program for eligible Great Bend High School students. On Thursday, ACT and Career Coordinator Lacy Wolters was back in front of the board to provide an update on the program during a luncheon at GBHS. Thirteen students went through the program in its first year, interning at seven local businesses.
Friess: Individual attention leading to strong numbers at GBHS
There are many ways to measure success in a high school. State assessment scores are one way, but Great Bend High School Principal Tim Friess told the USD 428 Board of Education that graduation rates are an even bigger number during Thursday's luncheon at GBHS. Friess also turned those numbers into actual people based on last year's graduation rate of 92.8 percent.
Biking Across Kansas to make an overnight stop in Stafford
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last summer was the first full, week-long Biking Across Kansas (BAK) tour since 2019. The bicycling adventure has released its route for 2023, which will include an overnight stop in Stafford. Biking Across Kansas Executive Director Stefanie Weaver said when the organization is considering a...
Shirt pre-orders for "Pink Out" night supporting Camp Hope due February 1
In conjunction with its February 15 home basketball game, the Barton Community College Athletic Department will dedicate the "Pink Out Night" in support of Camp Hope. In a an effort to raise funds for the nearby youth camp, the Department is selling commemorative pink t-shirts with all proceeds going directly to the Camp Hope initiative.
City of Great Bend vehicle involved in Friday accident
A City of Great Bend vehicle was involved in an accident near the intersection of 19th Street and Main Street on Friday, Jan. 27 just after 9 a.m. One person was transported to The University of Kansas Health System - Great Bend Campus with unknown injuries. With a City of...
KRUG: Thanks for the memories
As I clean out my office in preparation for the next Cottonwood Team member, I have found some treasures. Lists of program participants remind me of the many wonderful people in our communities that I have enjoyed meeting. While no two days as an Extension Educator are exactly alike, I hope that you know how important building relationships within the Cottonwood District has been to me. Today I’m going to share a couple of memories from my career that tested my quick thinking and positive attitude.
Doctors on Call show to feature Great Bend doctor
Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Bell Razafindrabe with Pain, Spine, & Rehab in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, January 31st at 7 PM and will focus on PAIN MANAGEMENT. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on...
🎙City Edition: City Attorney Allen Glendenning
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Attorney Allen Glendenning that aired Jan. 25, 2023. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Two men, dog rescued after boat overturns on Kansas lake
RENO COUNTY — Two people and a dog were rescued from Cheney Lake Saturday morning after their boat turned over. According to Reno County Emergency Management, just after 6 a.m., Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while the occupants were hunting.
Bushton Pride Committee to host Valentine's dinner
The Bushton Pride Committee will host a Valentine's dinner on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Bushton Community Center from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. with music for dancing through midnight. The dinner will include fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, a dinner roll and dessert. Cost of the dinner is...
Barton County Commission renews with local, state associations
A new Barton County Commission and a relatively New Year. The governing body continues to conduct regular housekeeping duties. Wednesday morning, that meant renewing contracts with three state and local county associations at a total cost of $12,128. The county will pay $553 for its renewal into the National Association...
