Great Bend, KS

Panthers wrestlers place eighth at Rocky Welton in Garden City

Thirty-two teams from five states. The Rocky Welton Invitational, celebrating its 65th year, is always one of the premiere wrestling events in the state of Kansas. Battling Friday and Saturday, Great Bend scored 118 points to finish fifth among Kansas schools and eighth overall. Pine Creek, Colo. scored 198 points for the win, followed by Andale with 190 points, and Garden City with 164.5 points.
GARDEN CITY, KS
GBRC: Senior Center Lunch N’ Learn

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Lunch N Learn program at the Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Physical Wellness” on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at noon. Join Dan Quillin, Physical Therapist and Clinic Director at Catalyst Therapy and Sports Rehab, as he discusses basic...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Rec: Winter Middle School Dance

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be sponsoring a Winter Middle School Dance. The dance will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street from 7 – 9 pm for all Great Bend Middle School students. Admission is $5 per student at the door.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Chamber to host 101st annual awards Feb. 25

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to present “Beyond the Horizon” at the 101st Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, February 25th, at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street. The evening will celebrate accomplishments of 2022 and announce the chamber’s annual award winners. Among the awards to be given include the NexGen Leader of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and Legacy Award.
GREAT BEND, KS
Earth Day Celebration back at Great Bend zoo April 22

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Approximately 1,600 people attended the inaugural Great Bend Earth Day Celebration, held last year at Great Bend Zoo. Such a successful event begs the question, what can be done for an encore? Earth Day Celebration organizers are ready to embark on that challenge!
GREAT BEND, KS
One year later, USD 428 Board hears impact of internship program

Nearly one year ago, the USD 428 Board of Education approved a new internship program for eligible Great Bend High School students. On Thursday, ACT and Career Coordinator Lacy Wolters was back in front of the board to provide an update on the program during a luncheon at GBHS. Thirteen students went through the program in its first year, interning at seven local businesses.
GREAT BEND, KS
Friess: Individual attention leading to strong numbers at GBHS

There are many ways to measure success in a high school. State assessment scores are one way, but Great Bend High School Principal Tim Friess told the USD 428 Board of Education that graduation rates are an even bigger number during Thursday's luncheon at GBHS. Friess also turned those numbers into actual people based on last year's graduation rate of 92.8 percent.
GREAT BEND, KS
KRUG: Thanks for the memories

As I clean out my office in preparation for the next Cottonwood Team member, I have found some treasures. Lists of program participants remind me of the many wonderful people in our communities that I have enjoyed meeting. While no two days as an Extension Educator are exactly alike, I hope that you know how important building relationships within the Cottonwood District has been to me. Today I’m going to share a couple of memories from my career that tested my quick thinking and positive attitude.
GREAT BEND, KS
Doctors on Call show to feature Great Bend doctor

Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Bell Razafindrabe with Pain, Spine, & Rehab in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, January 31st at 7 PM and will focus on PAIN MANAGEMENT. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on...
GREAT BEND, KS
Bushton Pride Committee to host Valentine's dinner

The Bushton Pride Committee will host a Valentine's dinner on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Bushton Community Center from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. with music for dancing through midnight. The dinner will include fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, a dinner roll and dessert. Cost of the dinner is...
BUSHTON, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

