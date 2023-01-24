ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
OPELOUSAS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge prepares for severe weather with sandbag locations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials are preparing for the heavy rain as the city waits out a flash flood warning. BRProud’s Storm Tracker team reported that heavy rainfall is possible and could impact low areas with poor drainage the most. During the day, the rain will increase over the I-10 and the I-12 corridor and go north. The highest risk for severe weather will be in the afternoon to the early evening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrates its 165th anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, a capital area church known as downtown Baton Rouge’s first place of worship for Black people celebrated its 165th anniversary. Over the years, many have come to know Mount Zion First Baptist Church as a safe haven. This was reflected...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Lukeville Elementary School in Brusly closed Monday, Jan. 30

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – After heavy rainfall inundated West Baton Rouge and surrounding areas Sunday, officials announced that one Brusly area elementary school will remain closed through Monday. According to West Baton Rouge Schools, students are not to attend classes at Lukeville Elementary School Monday, Jan. 30. But it...
BRUSLY, LA
KLFY News 10

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana Art & Science Museum celebrates women with ‘Mighty Voices: Mighty Women of Theatre Baton Rouge’ event

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is celebrating women through its “Mighty Voices: Mighty Women of Theatre Baton Rouge” event on Feb. 3. It’s a celebration of the powerhouse women featured in Ashley Longshore’s first museum exhibition, “Diamonds of History: Mighty Women,” including Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Diana Ross and Nina Simone. The event also features local performers Rebecca Smith, Nya Skipper, Chloé Marie and Brandy Johnson from Theatre Baton Rouge, accompanied by local band Alabaster Stag.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man hit, killed by 2 cars while crossing Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man on Airline Highway was hit and killed by two vehicles on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Patrick Patterson, 20, was trying to cross the highway when he was hit by a Ford F-150 and a Ford Focus around 8:20 p.m. Patterson was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries, according to the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WBR school closed Monday due to high water in classroom

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Parish School System officials have announced a school closure due to high water in a classroom. Officials said Lukeville Elementary School will cancel classes for kids on Monday, Jan. 30. The closure is for students only. Faculty will need to report to work.
BRUSLY, LA
WAFB

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say

BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA

