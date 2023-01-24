Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
No More Crazy Hair Days! Kingston Class Will Teach Parents How To Style Child's HairDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Boston Native Jennifer Coolidge Named Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year
Whether you are a fan of White Lotus or have watched the movie Legally Blonde hundreds of times like I have, chances are you love Jennifer Coolidge. It turns out Harvard University agrees as they have named the Massachusetts native the Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year. Harvard’s Hasty Pudding...
After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center
Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts husband of Lindsay Clancy releases statement after losing his three young children
Patrick Clancy, who has lost his three young children this week in Duxbury and his wife is facing charges, has released a statement through a GoFundMe fundraiser that has raised $600,000 as of this writing in just two days. The statement is as follows:. Thank you all for your love...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is a bustling city known for its rich history, world-class universities, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its diverse neighborhoods, excellent job opportunities, and abundance of cultural and recreational activities.
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
New Bedford Starbucks on Coggeshall Street Is Officially Open
New Bedford has every reason to celebrate as the Coggeshall Street Starbucks has officially opened its doors. On Jan. 27, at exactly 11 a.m., Starbucks opened for business for the first time. The popular coffee shop will remain open until 8 p.m. Starting on day two, it will open at 4:30 a.m.
newbedfordguide.com
Long-awaited opening of New Bedford’s Starbucks finally happens!
In December of 2021, we shared the news that Starbucks would be opening a cafe in New Bedford. Well, after many delays, and the possibility of Starbucks reneging on its decision to use the New Bedford site, it has finally happened! They are open for business. The location is 157...
Danielle North looks back on her time at WPRI 12
After almost 25 years at WPRI 12, Danielle North has signed off for the final time.
This New Bedford Dog Is No Longer Thriving in a Foster Setting [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! Another week, another animal to adopt. Hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast are waiting for the perfect family. Thanks to the help of local shelters, we share their stories. This week, we head to Lighthouse Animal Shelter in New Bedford where a young dog needs someone to cheer him up.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
Watch New Bedford’s Landmark ‘Cigarette’ Smokestack Come Down in Implosion
NEW BEDFORD — Three...two...one...liftoff! Or, more accurately, crashdown?. That's what New Bedford residents saw on the waterfront on Friday morning, as the city's landmark 'cigarette' smokestack came down in a scheduled implosion. Mayor Jon Mitchell posted a video of the well-known tower falling as part of the demolition of...
2 statues vandalized inside Fall River church
Police are searching for whoever vandalized two statues inside a Fall River church Wednesday afternoon.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
The Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks. If you are looking for something to wow your sweetheart, how about the most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts?. As you might expect, the restaurant is located in the newly revamped Seaport district of Boston. According to LoveFood.com, the most expensive...
Sunrise Bakery For Sale After 42 Years in New Bedford, Dartmouth
It's a bittersweet announcement. The SouthCoast's beloved Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop is for sale after 43 years in business. Manny Amaral, Inez Pacheco and Joe Amaral are the owners of the signature bakery in New Bedford and Dartmouth that pumps out fresh pops, hot linguica rolls and decadent desserts daily.
WBSM Remembers Longtime Caller ‘Chuck’ After His Passing
We at WBSM were saddened to learn that longtime caller “Chuck” has passed away. He passed away last Tuesday, December 17, at his home in New Bedford. He was 69 years old. Chuck’s actual name was Charles Moszczenski, and he was born in Acushnet and lived his entire life in New Bedford. He graduated from New Bedford High and received his Master’s degree from Southeastern Massachusetts University (the current UMass Dartmouth).
