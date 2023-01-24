ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ticonderoga, NY

northcountrynow.com

Assemblyman Gray meets with Reality check and ATFC

Advancing Tobacco Free Communities (ATFC) and Reality Check (RC) recently teamed up with Health Systems and Reality Check 2022 Youth Ambassador The Year, Peyton Taylor from Canton, to meet with Assemblyman Scott Gray at his Canton office. The group updated the assemblyman on emerging tobacco control issues as well as what the RC youth have been completing in their local schools across St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson Counties for the past few months. At the meeting were, Travis Jordan, Reality Check coordinator; Sarah Barr, Community Engagement Coordinator; Rico Dobbs, Assistant Program Coordinator; Health Systems Coordinator Danielle O’Brien, Canton Reality Check senior youth Peyton Taylor; and Assemblyman Gray.
CANTON, NY
informnny.com

Canton seniors awarded for volunteer contributions

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging and County Council of Senior Citizens recently honored the Senior Award Winners for 2022. The organizations highlighted Myrtle Regan and Brenda Sanderson, both of Canton, in a press release detailing their many volunteer efforts and accomplishments. Senior...
CANTON, NY
informnny.com

Vermont woman found dead in her driveway

DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont woman was found dead outside of her home over the weekend, and it raises concerns for elderly living alone in rural parts of the northeast. NEWS10 visited the woman’s neighbor in Dorset. Vermont state police say 76-year-old Linda Eliason was found dead...
DORSET, VT
WCAX

Stabbing incident in Rutland leaves one dead

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City Police tell Channel 3 News that they are investigating a fatal stabbing this morning. Chief Brian Kilcullen says police were called to Water Street in Rutland on Saturday. Police say there are no suspects at this time. We do not have any information on...
RUTLAND, VT
Syracuse.com

6 dead, 3 seriously injured in crash of bus and box truck in North Country

Louisville, N.Y. -- Six people are dead and three people seriously injured after an early morning crash involving a bus and a box truck in St. Lawrence County Saturday. Around 6:02 a.m., troopers received reports of a serious crash on State Route 37 involving a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus, according to a news release from the State Police. The crash was west of Massena not far from the St. Lawrence River.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

SLC Arts accepting art work for Valentine’s Day card exhibit

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SLC Arts is inviting artists to submit artwork for the 2023 Valentine’s Day card exhibit, “Love is in the Air!”. The organization is seeking submissions of new or vintage handmade cards to be displayed at the exhibit. Submissions that involve themes of love, friendship, romance and gratitude are encouraged.
POTSDAM, NY
WNYT

Woman accused of selling drugs out of Saratoga Springs home

Police have arrested a woman for allegedly selling illegal drugs out of her Saratoga Springs home. Vasilea Vazanelli, 48, was arrested on Wednesday, after a month-long drug investigation focused on illegal sales coming from the west side of Saratoga Springs, said police. Special investigators found a number of drugs, they...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newportdispatch.com

2 arrested for stealing guitar, credit card in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police say they have arrested two people in Rutland following a theft that took place last month. On December 18, authorities were notified of a theft complaint on Vale Road. The caller told police that someone had just taken two vintage guitars from his vehicle by breaking...
RUTLAND, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh man sentenced for cocaine, gun crimes

Keith Henry will now serve three years behind bars in high-level drug case. PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man is now serving three years behind bars, stiff fines and penalties for possessing roughly 20 ounces of cocaine and two illegal guns. Keith A. Henry, 30, was indicted by a Clinton County...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

