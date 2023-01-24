Read full article on original website
northcountrynow.com
Assemblyman Gray meets with Reality check and ATFC
Advancing Tobacco Free Communities (ATFC) and Reality Check (RC) recently teamed up with Health Systems and Reality Check 2022 Youth Ambassador The Year, Peyton Taylor from Canton, to meet with Assemblyman Scott Gray at his Canton office. The group updated the assemblyman on emerging tobacco control issues as well as what the RC youth have been completing in their local schools across St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson Counties for the past few months. At the meeting were, Travis Jordan, Reality Check coordinator; Sarah Barr, Community Engagement Coordinator; Rico Dobbs, Assistant Program Coordinator; Health Systems Coordinator Danielle O’Brien, Canton Reality Check senior youth Peyton Taylor; and Assemblyman Gray.
informnny.com
Canton seniors awarded for volunteer contributions
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging and County Council of Senior Citizens recently honored the Senior Award Winners for 2022. The organizations highlighted Myrtle Regan and Brenda Sanderson, both of Canton, in a press release detailing their many volunteer efforts and accomplishments. Senior...
Glens Falls traffic light has temporarily changed
The City of Glens Falls put out an update on downtown traffic, following Wednesday night's winter weather conditions. In an update that the city says does not seem directly tied to the weather, drivers should expect a traffic light change along Ridge Street.
informnny.com
Vermont woman found dead in her driveway
DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont woman was found dead outside of her home over the weekend, and it raises concerns for elderly living alone in rural parts of the northeast. NEWS10 visited the woman’s neighbor in Dorset. Vermont state police say 76-year-old Linda Eliason was found dead...
WCAX
Stabbing incident in Rutland leaves one dead
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City Police tell Channel 3 News that they are investigating a fatal stabbing this morning. Chief Brian Kilcullen says police were called to Water Street in Rutland on Saturday. Police say there are no suspects at this time. We do not have any information on...
6 dead, 3 seriously injured in crash of bus and box truck in North Country
Louisville, N.Y. -- Six people are dead and three people seriously injured after an early morning crash involving a bus and a box truck in St. Lawrence County Saturday. Around 6:02 a.m., troopers received reports of a serious crash on State Route 37 involving a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus, according to a news release from the State Police. The crash was west of Massena not far from the St. Lawrence River.
informnny.com
SLC Arts accepting art work for Valentine’s Day card exhibit
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SLC Arts is inviting artists to submit artwork for the 2023 Valentine’s Day card exhibit, “Love is in the Air!”. The organization is seeking submissions of new or vintage handmade cards to be displayed at the exhibit. Submissions that involve themes of love, friendship, romance and gratitude are encouraged.
Best restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Saratoga Springs, you have quite a few choices. These are the best in the city, according to Yelp.
informnny.com
Dr. Yanulavich joins Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services as new Mental Health Director
AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services has selected Dr. Terrianne Yanulavich as the organization’s new Mental Health Director. The position was vacant following the retirement of Christine Venergy after 26 years with the organization. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s communications department released the following statement...
WNYT
Woman accused of selling drugs out of Saratoga Springs home
Police have arrested a woman for allegedly selling illegal drugs out of her Saratoga Springs home. Vasilea Vazanelli, 48, was arrested on Wednesday, after a month-long drug investigation focused on illegal sales coming from the west side of Saratoga Springs, said police. Special investigators found a number of drugs, they...
WNYT
Man charged with shoplifting $1,600 in goods at Granville Price Chopper
A Washington County man is accused of shoplifting more than $1,600 worth of items from the Price Chopper in Granville, last month. David Bratianu Jr. surrendered on Tuesday, state police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star.
WNYT
Washington County family says intersection near high school is dangerous
CAMBRIDGE – If you’re driving sober and alert, there’s no reason why you should get into any trouble on Gilbert Street in Cambridge. So then why are so many drivers getting into trouble there?. Some of the crashes at Gilbert (State Route 313) and South Park Street...
Police identify woman found dead outside VT home
Vermont State Police have identified the woman who was found dead outside her Bennington County home.
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested for stealing guitar, credit card in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police say they have arrested two people in Rutland following a theft that took place last month. On December 18, authorities were notified of a theft complaint on Vale Road. The caller told police that someone had just taken two vintage guitars from his vehicle by breaking...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man sentenced for cocaine, gun crimes
Keith Henry will now serve three years behind bars in high-level drug case. PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man is now serving three years behind bars, stiff fines and penalties for possessing roughly 20 ounces of cocaine and two illegal guns. Keith A. Henry, 30, was indicted by a Clinton County...
