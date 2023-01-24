Advancing Tobacco Free Communities (ATFC) and Reality Check (RC) recently teamed up with Health Systems and Reality Check 2022 Youth Ambassador The Year, Peyton Taylor from Canton, to meet with Assemblyman Scott Gray at his Canton office. The group updated the assemblyman on emerging tobacco control issues as well as what the RC youth have been completing in their local schools across St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson Counties for the past few months. At the meeting were, Travis Jordan, Reality Check coordinator; Sarah Barr, Community Engagement Coordinator; Rico Dobbs, Assistant Program Coordinator; Health Systems Coordinator Danielle O’Brien, Canton Reality Check senior youth Peyton Taylor; and Assemblyman Gray.

CANTON, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO