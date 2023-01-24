Read full article on original website
msn.com
Merck to address cancer claims linked to diabetes drugs by year-end – Bloomberg
Merck (NYSE:MRK) has found how a potential cancer-causing agent contaminated its blockbuster diabetes drugs and is ready to take steps to resolve the issue by the end of 2023, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. In August, the FDA warned that cancer causing nitrosamine called NTTP, was detected in certain samples of sitagliptin,...
The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement
Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious
Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday classified the recall of Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge's (GETIb.ST) heart devices as its most serious type since their use could lead to death.
newsnationnow.com
FDA proposes guidelines for lead in baby food
(NewsNation) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued draft guidelines on lead in baby food, which would limit the amount of lead permitted in food designed for children under the age of 2. The proposed guidelines are not enforceable, but if adopted, the FDA would be able to...
AboutLawsuits.com
Drugs Advertised on TV Often Have Low Therapeutic Value, Study Finds
Some of the drugs most widely advertised on television actually have very little therapeutic value, including Chantix, Xeljanz and others, which often results in doctors prescribing drugs that cost more and may not provide benefits for the user, according to the findings of a new study. Direct-to-consumer advertising for drugs...
pharmacytimes.com
Janssen, Global Partners Discontinue HIV Vaccine Study, Saying Regimen Is Not Effective
Independent, scheduled review of Phase 3 Mosaico clinical trial finds a lack of efficacy in preventing the infection. Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson’s investigational HIV vaccine regimen was not effective in preventing HIV infection compared with the placebo, results of the phase 3 Mosaico study (NCT03964415) showed.1.
DVM 360
Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets joins forces with AVMF
Partnership supports veterinarians and helps pets in need through funds to the AVMF REACH Program. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets has teamed up with the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) to help expand the AVMF Reaching Every Animal with Charitable Care (REACH) program. This program provides grants to American Veterinary Medical Association members in the veterinary field who offer immediate care at a low or no cost to pets with owners experiencing financial limitations.
DVM 360
Exploring molecular allergology as the future of allergy testing and immunotherapy
Changes in molecular allergology could provide a significant increase in quality of life for allergic animals. At the VMX 2023 in Orlando, Florida, Thierry Olivry, DrVet, PhD, DACVD, DECVD and head of research and development at Nextmune, discussed how the advent of molecular allergology promises radical changes in the speed, accuracy, and effectiveness of allergy testing and treatment.1.
DVM 360
Increasing efficiency and productivity in uncertain times
If you’re wondering what the future may hold, you’re not alone. The economic and business environments are in a state of flux. Economists expect this uncertainty to continue for some time, with a recession predicted for the first half of 2023.1. Veterinary practices are not immue. Indicators at...
DVM 360
Kicking off the year with good health and One Health
Celebrating One Health Awareness Month with Adam Christman, DVM, MBA. Have you ever decided to jump-start your year with a more holistic approach to health care? If you stop and think about what we do for a living, we truly are taking care of so many species of animals, their environments, and the humans with whom they live or coexist. And it’s fantastic that there is a lot more education and understanding about One Health.
DVM 360
Shortage of veterinary professionals may be blessing in disguise for the profession
Practice efficiency and professional development can help make a practice financially sound. In the mid-1990s, I embarked on a journey to add an MBA degree to my credentials, to pair it with my DVM degree. Back then, it was an odd thing to do; my classmates seemed to think so. My interest was largely based on finding ways to make a veterinary career more economically feasible. Frankly, I struggled to accept the projected income I would make compared with the time, effort, and expenses required to become a veterinarian. A negative return on investment (ROI) didn’t sound any better in the 1990s than it does today.
raps.org
FDA finalizes guidance on cannabis clinical research
The US Food and Drug Administration has finalized a 2020 draft guidance outlining how sponsors and investigators can conduct clinical trials for certain drugs containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds without running afoul of federal law. When Congress passed the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm...
Skye One Step Closer To Phase 2 Clinical Trial For Cannabinoid Based Drug For Treatment Of Glaucoma
Skye Bioscience, Inc. SKYE a pharmaceutical company developing a proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid derivative to treat glaucoma, reported that its phase 2 clinical trial protocol has received study level approval from a central institutional review board ("IRB"). The phase 2 study is a planned evaluation of SBI-100 ophthalmic emulsion ("OE") in patients with primary open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. SBI-100 OE targets the CB1 receptor, which plays a key role in managing intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma.
FDA issues guidance to reduce lead exposure in baby food
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released new guidelines for the amount of lead that can be in processed food for babies and small children under the age of 2, a move the agency says would result in significant reductions in the exposure to the toxic metal.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Proposes Shift in COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy
The new strategy would propose annual COVID-19 vaccines, much like annual flu shots. Officials with the FDA are hoping to simplify COVID-19 vaccinations, with a proposed shift to the current vaccine strategy. According to documents released in advance of the FDA Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) meeting on Thursday, officials could recommend annual COVID-19 vaccines, much like flu shots.
hcplive.com
Biosimilar Adalimumab-aacf Gains FDA Approval, Marks Growing Interest in Biosimilar Development
The approval of the adalimumab biosimilar, adalimumab-aacf, signals the beginning of Fresenius Kabi's long-term dedication to biosimilars. In December 2022, the FDA approved the biosimilar adalimumab-aacf (Idacio), a citrate-free formulation of adalimumab. In an interview with HCPLive, Brandee Pappalardo, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, US Medical Affairs, at Fresenius Kabi, spoke about the newly-approved biosimilar and what this means for the future of treatment for patients with rheumatic diseases and the clinicians tasked with choosing the right drug. The tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor is set to launch commercially in the US in a self-administered prefilled syringe and a self-administered pre-filled pen in July 2023.
Washington Examiner
FDA proposes shifting to annual COVID-19 boosters targeted at newest strains
The Food and Drug Administration is proposing shifting its strategy for COVID-19 vaccination similar to that for flu shots in an effort to simplify the country's vaccine administration as the pandemic stretches into its third year. The agency asked its vaccine advisory committee to provide input on simplifying the COVID-19...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Wandercraft Gets FDA OK for Self-Balancing Device for Hands-Free Movement
Wandercraft, a company in healthcare exoskeletons, announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the gait-training exoskeleton, Atalante, for stroke rehabilitation. Since 2020, the French company has already deployed 22 copies of its Atalante exoskeleton in clinical settings, and five in other research settings. The year 2022 has seen major growth for the deep tech, with more than 330 patients treated and 12 exoskeletons deployed, more deployments than in Wandercraft's entire history.
ajmc.com
Telehealth Likely as Effective as In-Person Care for MDD
Patients were also more likely to stay in treatment longer when their care was delivered virtually, a new survey has found. A switch from in-person to virtual care did not appear to have a negative impact on the health of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) being treated in a partial-hospital setting, according to a new report.
infomeddnews.com
Ibex Medical Analytics Enters Collaboration with AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo to Develop AI-based HER2 Scoring Product
Ibex Medical Analytics (Ibex), the leader in AI-powered cancer diagnostics, today announced an agreement with AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, for the development, clinical validation and early adoption of an AI-powered product to aid pathologists with an accurate and reproducible assessment of HER2 immunohistochemistry (IHC) scoring in breast cancer patients. Scoring...
