Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Police ask for help finding missing teen

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police have been actively attempting to locate Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, since being contacted by her family around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Couple accused of letting father die in horrid conditions head to trial for murder

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A couple accused of letting the husband’s father die neglected and in filthy conditions are heading to trial for murder. Karen Wibbeler-Nelson and Robert Dorsey Nelson were both bound over for trial on murder charges Monday, Jan. 23. The charges stem from the death of Robert’s father, Andrew Nelson, 76, who died at the couple’s Pittsfield Township home in August 2020.
82 of 83 Michigan counties at low COVID level, CDC says

Almost all of Michigan’s counties are at a low COVID-19 Community Level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Jan. 26. Monroe County, bordering Ohio, is the only county that’s not at a low level. Monroe is at a medium level, since hospital admissions are slightly higher in the metro Toledo area.
Upper Peninsula paper mill gets $200M under $1.1B spending bill OK’d by Michigan legislature

An Escanaba-area paper mill will see $200 million in grant funding under a nearly $1.1 billion spending bill initially meant only to close out the 2021-22 fiscal year. Other priority areas to receive millions in funding include an affordable housing program, a community revitalization program and more funding for the state’s Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund.
