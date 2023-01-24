Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Offseason evaluation of the Detroit TigersIBWAADetroit, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Police ask for help finding missing teen
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police have been actively attempting to locate Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, since being contacted by her family around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Couple accused of letting father die in horrid conditions head to trial for murder
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A couple accused of letting the husband’s father die neglected and in filthy conditions are heading to trial for murder. Karen Wibbeler-Nelson and Robert Dorsey Nelson were both bound over for trial on murder charges Monday, Jan. 23. The charges stem from the death of Robert’s father, Andrew Nelson, 76, who died at the couple’s Pittsfield Township home in August 2020.
Recently retired Oakland County woman wins $1 million lottery prize
LANSING, MI -- An Oakland County woman’s retirement is off to a tremendous start after she recently won a $1 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. “I’ve been playing Double Diamond since it came out and have been very lucky on it, so I...
Michigan AG wants to seal evidence defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot threatened to expose
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – The Michigan Attorney General’s Office wants to block public access to evidence in the case of five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Attorney General Dana Nessel on Jan. 25 submitted a motion requesting a protective order from Antrim...
Christmas Eve lotto purchase lands Detroit man $2 million win
LANSING, MI -- When a Detroit man told his wife that winning $2 million would be a life-changing moment for them, he didn’t realize just how soon it would be before he would be able to prove it. That’s because the same night he made that claim, he won a $2 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Jackpot Millions game.
Snowstorm is over for central Lower Michigan, here’s a look at snow reports
The overnight snowstorm followed the projected track and dumped ample snow in the expected swath. Here’s a look at some of the snowfall totals from Saturday into Saturday night. I’d call the heavy snow swath a 6 inch to 8 inch snow. There are a couple of 9-inch reports....
DNR’s new interactive map shows where Michigan’s state-record fish were caught
LANSING, MI -- Looking for your next big fish adventure?. If so, the Michigan Department of Natural Resource has a new tool made just for you. On Friday, the DNR debuted its new Master Angler Program map. The user-friendly, interactive tool displays information on all state-record and Master Angler catches,...
Believe it or not, the top-rated Detroit-style pizza in the US isn’t in Michigan
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC - Michigan has no shortage of highly-rated Detroit-style pizza places, but the highest-rated one isn’t actually located in either of the Lower or Upper Peninsulas. It’s actually in Mount Pleasant. No, not the home of the Chippewas. This is the home of the College of...
82 of 83 Michigan counties at low COVID level, CDC says
Almost all of Michigan’s counties are at a low COVID-19 Community Level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Jan. 26. Monroe County, bordering Ohio, is the only county that’s not at a low level. Monroe is at a medium level, since hospital admissions are slightly higher in the metro Toledo area.
How many of Michigan’s James Beard Awards semifinalists have you tried?
This is as prestigious as it gets in the restaurant industry. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards have been announced and Michigan has no shortage of potential finalists. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories. There’s also one new award...
New Irish pub set to open on Mackinac Island this spring
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - A new Irish pub set to open on Mackinac Island this spring is still a few months away from pouring its first pints, but the buzz is already beginning to build. Plans are for Patrick Doud’s Irish Pub to not only serve a selection of Irish...
Snowstorm totals are in: See how much you got, where 8 inches fell
Wednesday’s snow system was easy to measure without a lot of drifting. So we have numerous snowfall reports from Lower Michigan. It was a solid 6 to 8 inch snow from Jackson to Ann Arbor to Monroe, the Detroit area and the eastern Thumb. As it very common in...
Michigan’s weekend: Another widespread several-inch snow for southern half of state
A swath of snow should move across the southern half of Lower Michigan this weekend. We have more accumulating snow on the way. This will again be a widespread steady snow tracking through southern Lower starting Saturday and ending by midday Sunday. Here is the radar forecast, showing you the...
Powerball results for 01/28/23; did anyone win the $576 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Four players won at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $576 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 28. That means the drawing on Monday, Jan. 30 will be worth $613 million with a cash option of $329 million.
Will winter end soon? Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck ready to give her prediction
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
DTE must stop toxic coal ash disposal at two Michigan plants
MONROE, MI — DTE Energy must soon stop depositing a toxic waste product into surface water ponds at two Michigan coal-fired power plants because the facilities are not adequately protecting nearby groundwater, regulators say. On Jan. 25, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will deny DTE’s application to...
Democrats hit the ground running: Your guide to Michigan politics
Of all the stereotypes about government, there’s one that generally holds true: its wheels turn slowly, especially when it comes to making policy. This week bucked the trend as Democrats sought to make a statement about how they intend to wield control of Lansing. Welcome to your guide to Michigan politics.
Upper Peninsula paper mill gets $200M under $1.1B spending bill OK’d by Michigan legislature
An Escanaba-area paper mill will see $200 million in grant funding under a nearly $1.1 billion spending bill initially meant only to close out the 2021-22 fiscal year. Other priority areas to receive millions in funding include an affordable housing program, a community revitalization program and more funding for the state’s Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund.
Registration, nominations open for 2023 Women’s Summit, Women Who Shape the State awards
Connect, empower and celebrate Michigan women at the 2023 MLive Women’s Summit presented by Consumers Energy. On May 15 at the Crowne Plaza Lansing West, this two-part program will bring hundreds of women together from all over the state to connect and learn from each other. To register, visit https://events.mlive.com/womenssummit2023.
Mega Millions results for 01/27/23; jackpot worth $20 million
LANSING, MI – There was no winner of the $20 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Jan. 27. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 31 will be worth $31 million, with a cash option of $16.5 million. The Mega Millions numbers for Jan. 27:...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
25K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0