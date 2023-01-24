ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unreal 28,850% Burn Rate Increase Is Not What You Actually Think

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shibarium's Potential Skyrockets, SHIB Lead Dev Reveals Big-Name Users: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Here's How XRP Ledger Could Interact with CBDCs, Pro-XRP Attorney Jeremy Hogan Opines

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Why Can Cosmos (ATOM) Not Grow as Ethereum Killer?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Now in Bull Phase, Here's Why: CryptoQuant CEO

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shibarium Achieves Major Support from This Wallet with 5 Million Users

Noncustodial crypto wallet Atomic Wallet has announced the addition of support for Shibarium, a Layer 2 protocol from the Shiba Inu team. The wallet was one of the first to announce support for Shiba Inu's innovation. Atomic Wallet's current user base, according to its own claim, is over five million users.
u.today

Here’s How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) Robinhood Holds

Coinbase director Conor Grogan claims that popular online brokerage Robinhood holds $266 million worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. All in all, Robinhood holds $3.37 billion worth of assets on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains. Interestingly enough, Grogan claims that roughly 15% of all tagged Robinhood user withdrawals went to...
u.today

Jim Cramer Explains What’s Behind Recent Crypto Surge

CNBC's Jim Cramer recently attributed the crypto market recovery to price manipulation. "I think crypto is being manipulated higher, I have no problem saying it," he said, adding that he wouldn't touch the cryptocurrency. In early January, the CNBC host urged investors to exercise caution amid the reports of an...
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Drops to $1,527, Here's What May Help It Rise Back: Santiment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Chainlink (LINK) Forms Extremely Important Signal, Here's What It Might Bring

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

El Salvador Wins Its Bitcoin (BTC) Bet, Critics Fail, Here's What Happened

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Porsche NFT Price Suddenly Soars Nearly 4x to 2.9 ETH, Here's Reason

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TEXAS STATE
u.today

Bybit Launches Unified Account to Streamline Trading Experience for Investors

A new opportunity is designed to make the trading experience of Bybit clients more streamlined, modern and resource efficient. Traders will no longer have to switch between accounts and move their funds. Bybit investors can now trade via multiple accounts simultaneously: What is Unified Trading Account?. According to the official...
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 26

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Gala (GALA) Pulls in 163% Monthly Gains, Here Are 2 Reasons Why It Outperformed

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Crypto Market Shift as Bitcoin (BTC) Dips in 2023

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Is Grayscale in Trouble with Genesis Filing for Bankruptcy?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) Witness Growth in Development Activity, Check out Reason

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Audius (AUDIO) Jumps 25%, Three Reasons Fueling Price Growth

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy