Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unreal 28,850% Burn Rate Increase Is Not What You Actually Think
Shibarium's Potential Skyrockets, SHIB Lead Dev Reveals Big-Name Users: Details
Here's How XRP Ledger Could Interact with CBDCs, Pro-XRP Attorney Jeremy Hogan Opines
Why Can Cosmos (ATOM) Not Grow as Ethereum Killer?
Bitcoin (BTC) Now in Bull Phase, Here's Why: CryptoQuant CEO
Massive SHIB Burn Alert: Trillions of Shiba Inu Tokens to Go up in Flames with Shibarium
In a recent Discord message, lead Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama stated that one of the goals of the hotly anticipated Shibarium Layer 2 solution is to burn trillions of tokens. Kusama's recent comment echoes the sentiment within the broader SHIB community, which expects the total supply of the meme...
Shibarium Achieves Major Support from This Wallet with 5 Million Users
Noncustodial crypto wallet Atomic Wallet has announced the addition of support for Shibarium, a Layer 2 protocol from the Shiba Inu team. The wallet was one of the first to announce support for Shiba Inu's innovation. Atomic Wallet's current user base, according to its own claim, is over five million users.
Here’s How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) Robinhood Holds
Coinbase director Conor Grogan claims that popular online brokerage Robinhood holds $266 million worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. All in all, Robinhood holds $3.37 billion worth of assets on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains. Interestingly enough, Grogan claims that roughly 15% of all tagged Robinhood user withdrawals went to...
Jim Cramer Explains What’s Behind Recent Crypto Surge
CNBC's Jim Cramer recently attributed the crypto market recovery to price manipulation. "I think crypto is being manipulated higher, I have no problem saying it," he said, adding that he wouldn't touch the cryptocurrency. In early January, the CNBC host urged investors to exercise caution amid the reports of an...
Ethereum (ETH) Drops to $1,527, Here's What May Help It Rise Back: Santiment
Chainlink (LINK) Forms Extremely Important Signal, Here's What It Might Bring
El Salvador Wins Its Bitcoin (BTC) Bet, Critics Fail, Here's What Happened
Porsche NFT Price Suddenly Soars Nearly 4x to 2.9 ETH, Here's Reason
Bybit Launches Unified Account to Streamline Trading Experience for Investors
A new opportunity is designed to make the trading experience of Bybit clients more streamlined, modern and resource efficient. Traders will no longer have to switch between accounts and move their funds. Bybit investors can now trade via multiple accounts simultaneously: What is Unified Trading Account?. According to the official...
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 26
Gala (GALA) Pulls in 163% Monthly Gains, Here Are 2 Reasons Why It Outperformed
Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Crypto Market Shift as Bitcoin (BTC) Dips in 2023
Is Grayscale in Trouble with Genesis Filing for Bankruptcy?
Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) Witness Growth in Development Activity, Check out Reason
Audius (AUDIO) Jumps 25%, Three Reasons Fueling Price Growth
