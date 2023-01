Alabama Basketball ended a nine-game winning streak by losing on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. A letdown game was inevitable for a Crimson Tide team that was playing at an extremely high level for an extended period of time. Alabama basketball was bound to eventually lose a game that it “shouldn’t” lose on paper, but no one expected it to happen the way it did. Bama lost by 24 points to an Oklahoma team that will not even make the NCAA tournament barring a miracle late-season run.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO