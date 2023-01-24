Read full article on original website
Early Works of Artist Clarence Mattei on View at Santa Barbara Historical Museum
Portraitist Clarence Mattei (1883-1945) captured images of notable figures on the local, national, and international stages of his time. But his roots are deep in Santa Barbara County, as the son of the founder of famed Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos. A new exhibit at the Santa Barbara Historical...
Takács Quartet to Play All-Beethoven Program at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley
The world-famous Takács Quartet will perform an all-Beethoven Concert at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley as part of the 42nd season of the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series. The concert is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. “We are unbelievably fortunate to have the...
Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy Wins Exemplary Arts Education Award
Lompoc Unified School District’s Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy has been named a 2023 recipient of the California Exemplary Arts Education Award. One of 19 schools to receive the honor, Los Berros will be celebrated at the California School Recognition Program Ceremony in Anaheim in February. Los...
Parallel Stories Focuses on Relationships of Artist Couples
Inspired by the artistic collaboration of Ed Kienholz and Nancy Reddin Kienholz and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) exhibit Scenes From a Marriage: Ed & Nancy Kienholz, Parallel Stories examines what happens in fiction and life when artist couples work together. Author and recent winner of the Femina...
Recording Latinx Dance Histories
She was making waves in New York’s dance world when California came calling. After serving as deputy school director at Ballet Hispánico in New York City, where she co-led programs for roughly 700 dancers, Kiri Avelar joined UC Santa Barbara’s doctoral program in dance this fall as a Chancellor’s Fellow, researching dance histories.
Daniel Stone to Speak on ‘Botanical Adventurers’ at Santa Barbara Horticultural Society Meeting
Best-selling author Daniel Stone will be the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society‘s general meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. His talk, “Botanical Adventurers: The Men Who Roamed the Planet to Find Our Everyday Food,” will focus on David Fairchild and his team of USDA botanists, who circled the globe more than 100 years ago in search of novel plants — and in turn, how their discoveries transformed the American diet with such then-novelties as avocados, mangos, kale and hops, and ultimately resulted in the abundance and diversity found in America’s supermarkets today.
Local Museums Join SoCal Museums Free-for-All Sunday
Several Santa Barbara and Ventura County museums will be participating in SoCal Museums Free-for-All, Sunday, Feb. 5. The event will be in-person for the first time since 2020. Overall, some 30 museums — presenting art, cultural heritage, film, natural history, and science — will open their doors and offer free...
Black History Month: A Time to Pay Tribute to Santa Barbara’s Black/African-American Community
In celebration of 2023 Black History Month, the Santa Barbara County Black/African-American community will mark the historical achievements Black/African Americans have made for our region and the nation. Juneteenth Santa Barbara (JSB) brings together Black/African-American-led organizations to continue the tradition of providing Black History Month (BHM) events in February and...
Fun in Sun Walk & Roll Benefit Celebrates Diversity and Rights of All Individuals
Inclusion may seem like just a buzz word in today’s corporate America, but for people with disabilities, it means acceptance, empowerment, and access to basic human rights, such as going to school, getting a job, and participating in roles similar or equal to others in the community. Momentum WORK,...
YMCA Opens Santa Barbara’s Only Center for Transitional-Age Clients Experiencing Homelessness
The first center for young adults ages 18 to 24 who are experiencing homelessness has opened at 701 E. Haley St. in Santa Barbara. The Haley Street Navigation Center is designed for transitional-age clients who are either experiencing homelessness or need help attaining basic needs such as food and clothing.
10 Seats Open on Channel Islands Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council
Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is accepting applications for 10 seats on its Advisory Council. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 17. During their two-year volunteer terms, Advisory Council members work to ensure public participation in sanctuary matters, and provide advice to sanctuary management. Channel Islands National Marine...
Warming Centers Open Sunday, Monday Nights
Freedom Warming Centers will be open overnight, 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday and Monday, Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, at the following sites. Peace Lutheran, 1000 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St., Santa Barbara. Carpinteria Veterans Hall,...
Santa Barbara Expands Services for Unsheltered Individuals After-hours
For the first time, the city of Santa Barbara will have a homeless outreach team during evening and weekend hours in the Downtown Corridor and along the waterfront. Santa Barbara also will continue to provide homeless outreach, case management, and housing navigation services throughout the city during weekday hours. On...
Allen Forest Morgan of Buellton, 1971-2023
Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023, at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer, thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. Allen was born on March 1, 1971, in Burbank, California, to Peggy and Alfred Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al,...
Symposium Puts Recovery of Channel Islands Under a Microscope
Community members are invited to join conservation experts in a day-long exploration of successful ecological recovery efforts on California’s Channel Islands at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s 10th Annual Symposium Celebrating Recovery on the Islands. of the Californias. The event will take place 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25...
Weekly-Reported COVID-19 Cases Down by 35% in Santa Barbara County
In the past week, the weekly average of reported PCR confirmed cases have decreased by 35.1%, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. This is an underreporting because most at-home tests are not reported to the public health department. There were four COVID-19-related deaths in the county this...
Beatrice Artellano Rosales of Carpinteria, 1935-2023
Beatrice Artellano Rosales, or “Bea” as she was affectionately known, was welcomed into the pearly gates on Jan. 21, 2023. She was greeted by her heavenly father and her true love, Martin. Beatrice, 87, was born on June 7, 1935 in Santa Barbara to Margaret Ramirez, and was...
Man on Death Row for 1980 Killing of Isla Vista Boy Found Dead in Prison Cell
A Death Row inmate from Santa Barbara County — convicted of sodomizing and killing a 6-year-old Isla Vista boy in 1980 — was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Malcolm Joseph Robbins, 63, one...
Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered
B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
Cold System to Bring Light Rain, Chilly Temps to Central Coast Starting Sunday
A chance of rain, with totals expected to be low and lacking any flooding potential, returns to Santa Barbara County starting Sunday as a cold system moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service. “A dynamic and cold, albeit moisture-starved winter storm will push through the region Sunday...
