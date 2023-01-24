ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parallel Stories Focuses on Relationships of Artist Couples

Inspired by the artistic collaboration of Ed Kienholz and Nancy Reddin Kienholz and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) exhibit Scenes From a Marriage: Ed & Nancy Kienholz, Parallel Stories examines what happens in fiction and life when artist couples work together. Author and recent winner of the Femina...
Recording Latinx Dance Histories

She was making waves in New York’s dance world when California came calling. After serving as deputy school director at Ballet Hispánico in New York City, where she co-led programs for roughly 700 dancers, Kiri Avelar joined UC Santa Barbara’s doctoral program in dance this fall as a Chancellor’s Fellow, researching dance histories.
Daniel Stone to Speak on ‘Botanical Adventurers’ at Santa Barbara Horticultural Society Meeting

Best-selling author Daniel Stone will be the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society‘s general meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. His talk, “Botanical Adventurers: The Men Who Roamed the Planet to Find Our Everyday Food,” will focus on David Fairchild and his team of USDA botanists, who circled the globe more than 100 years ago in search of novel plants — and in turn, how their discoveries transformed the American diet with such then-novelties as avocados, mangos, kale and hops, and ultimately resulted in the abundance and diversity found in America’s supermarkets today.
Local Museums Join SoCal Museums Free-for-All Sunday

Several Santa Barbara and Ventura County museums will be participating in SoCal Museums Free-for-All, Sunday, Feb. 5. The event will be in-person for the first time since 2020. Overall, some 30 museums — presenting art, cultural heritage, film, natural history, and science — will open their doors and offer free...
Black History Month: A Time to Pay Tribute to Santa Barbara’s Black/African-American Community

In celebration of 2023 Black History Month, the Santa Barbara County Black/African-American community will mark the historical achievements Black/African Americans have made for our region and the nation. Juneteenth Santa Barbara (JSB) brings together Black/African-American-led organizations to continue the tradition of providing Black History Month (BHM) events in February and...
10 Seats Open on Channel Islands Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council

Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is accepting applications for 10 seats on its Advisory Council. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 17. During their two-year volunteer terms, Advisory Council members work to ensure public participation in sanctuary matters, and provide advice to sanctuary management. Channel Islands National Marine...
Warming Centers Open Sunday, Monday Nights

Freedom Warming Centers will be open overnight, 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday and Monday, Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, at the following sites. Peace Lutheran, 1000 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St., Santa Barbara. Carpinteria Veterans Hall,...
Santa Barbara Expands Services for Unsheltered Individuals After-hours

For the first time, the city of Santa Barbara will have a homeless outreach team during evening and weekend hours in the Downtown Corridor and along the waterfront. Santa Barbara also will continue to provide homeless outreach, case management, and housing navigation services throughout the city during weekday hours. On...
Allen Forest Morgan of Buellton, 1971-2023

Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023, at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer, thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. Allen was born on March 1, 1971, in Burbank, California, to Peggy and Alfred Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al,...
Symposium Puts Recovery of Channel Islands Under a Microscope

Community members are invited to join conservation experts in a day-long exploration of successful ecological recovery efforts on California’s Channel Islands at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s 10th Annual Symposium Celebrating Recovery on the Islands. of the Californias. The event will take place 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25...
Beatrice Artellano Rosales of Carpinteria, 1935-2023

Beatrice Artellano Rosales, or “Bea” as she was affectionately known, was welcomed into the pearly gates on Jan. 21, 2023. She was greeted by her heavenly father and her true love, Martin. Beatrice, 87, was born on June 7, 1935 in Santa Barbara to Margaret Ramirez, and was...
Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered

B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
