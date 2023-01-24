HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - On Friday, Jan. 28, a social media post congratulated the new Superintendent of Hayti School District. Gerald Pickering, or Coach Pick as he is known at Hayti Highschool, has served as the Hayti Highschool principal for the past four years. He began his career with the school district in 2017 as a social studies teacher and assistant high school football coach where he helped lead the team to their first-ever championship win in 2018.

