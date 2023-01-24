Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. hosting car seat safety check
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is hosting a child passenger safety seat check on Friday, January 27. Technicians will be checking the seats from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cape Girardeau Fire Department’s Station #3 at 1975 North Sprigg Street. No appointment is...
KFVS12
Signet and WKCTC to launch May competition to benefit college students
PADUCAH, Ky. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College is teaming up with the Paducah Signet Federal Credit Union to launch a new competition. A competition that could benefit WKCTC technical students. Welding and HVAC students at WKCTC will compete to win the Signet Showdown, a new opportunity...
KFVS12
Georgia man arrested in connection with murder of Sikeston couple
KFVS12
Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
KFVS12
HVAC malfunction fills fast food restaurant with smoke in Fruitland
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews from four fire departments could be seen at the Dairy Queen in Fruitland Thursday night, January 27. They were not all of them were there to eat, but to battle a smoky problem. According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, an HVAC...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/27
KFVS12
Sikeston double homicide investigation
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear attends groundbreaking for City Block Project; announces more than $8.9M in awards for McCracken Co.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Paducah on Friday, January 27. Beshear joined city leaders to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for Paducah’s City Block Project. “This new City Block will be in the heart of Paducah. It’s going to support tourism in the area, provide...
KFVS12
Georgia man charged in connection with double homicide in Sikeston
KFVS12
Coach Pick gets picked for superintendent
HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - On Friday, Jan. 28, a social media post congratulated the new Superintendent of Hayti School District. Gerald Pickering, or Coach Pick as he is known at Hayti Highschool, has served as the Hayti Highschool principal for the past four years. He began his career with the school district in 2017 as a social studies teacher and assistant high school football coach where he helped lead the team to their first-ever championship win in 2018.
KFVS12
Lt. Gov. Coleman visits western Ky., announces $15M in funding for tourism, infrastructure
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was in western Kentucky to announce more than $15 million in funding for tourism and infrastructure. Coleman announced $15,095,059 in funding for Calloway, Graves and Marshall Counties. It will be used to improve vocational education, provide clean water, improve roadways and increase tourism funding.
westkentuckystar.com
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
kbsi23.com
Caught on video: Poplar Bluff police ask for help finding 2 trying to break into pawn shop
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department asks for the public’s help after two people were caught on video trying to break in to a pawn shop. Police say two people tried to break in to Faranoe’s Pawn Shop a little after midnight on January 26.
kbsi23.com
Juvenile arrested after New Madrid County R1 School District receives threatening social media post
NEW MADRID, Mo (KBSI) – A juvenile has been arrested and charges are pending after the New Madrid County R1 School District received a threatening social media post Wednesday morning. At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, R1 school officials were alerted that a threatening social media post was...
KFVS12
Homicide investigation underway after married couple killed in Sikeston, Mo.
KFVS12
Missing man found dead in Portageville, Mo.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after driver crashes into parked car
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a driver hit a parked car on Tuesday evening, January 24. According to police, the crash happened on Lorimier Street, across from City Hall, around 6 p.m. An ambulance was called to the scene. The road is closed for the investigation.
KFVS12
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested
KFVS12
SEMO Women’s basketball defeats Tennessee State
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s basketball team defeated Tennessee State 77-59 Thursday night on January 26 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The win marked the Redhawks fourth Ohio Valley Conference victory in five tries. With the win, Southeast improved to 4-5 in...
