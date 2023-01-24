ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. hosting car seat safety check

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is hosting a child passenger safety seat check on Friday, January 27. Technicians will be checking the seats from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cape Girardeau Fire Department’s Station #3 at 1975 North Sprigg Street. No appointment is...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Signet and WKCTC to launch May competition to benefit college students

PADUCAH, Ky. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College is teaming up with the Paducah Signet Federal Credit Union to launch a new competition. A competition that could benefit WKCTC technical students. Welding and HVAC students at WKCTC will compete to win the Signet Showdown, a new opportunity...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Georgia man arrested in connection with murder of Sikeston couple

Graphite artist Jeanie Eddleman shares a look at historic places she's preserving | Art-To-Art 1/27. Jeanie Eddleman loves to use her art to spark good memories. Hear her story. Stream anytime at kfvs12.com/livestream. 5 St. Francois Co. jail escapees now back in Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Five St....
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/27

A man was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection with the murder of a Sikeston, Mo. couple. 5 St. Francois Co. jail escapees now back in Mo. Five St. Francois County Jail escapees are now back in Missouri. Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. hosts car seat safety check event. Updated: 1...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston double homicide investigation

The City of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people this weekend as a big party weekend approaches. Steven Jester, a 30-year-old Kentucky man is behind bars, accused of threatening to blow up the Lyon County Middle School. Southeast Missouri power outages. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Most...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Georgia man charged in connection with double homicide in Sikeston

Sikeston authorities say a suspect behind the deaths of a married couple is behind bars, charged with murder. The City of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people this weekend as a big party weekend approaches. Man allegedly threatened to shoot up Lyon County Middle School. Updated: 2...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Coach Pick gets picked for superintendent

HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - On Friday, Jan. 28, a social media post congratulated the new Superintendent of Hayti School District. Gerald Pickering, or Coach Pick as he is known at Hayti Highschool, has served as the Hayti Highschool principal for the past four years. He began his career with the school district in 2017 as a social studies teacher and assistant high school football coach where he helped lead the team to their first-ever championship win in 2018.
HAYTI, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools

Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Missing man found dead in Portageville, Mo.

A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Deadly shooting under...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
KFVS12

SEMO Women’s basketball defeats Tennessee State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s basketball team defeated Tennessee State 77-59 Thursday night on January 26 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The win marked the Redhawks fourth Ohio Valley Conference victory in five tries. With the win, Southeast improved to 4-5 in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

