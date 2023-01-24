Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IIRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Related
Doc Rivers was so mad at son-in-law Seth Curry after 32-point performance during Nets-76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, but it was a close call thanks to a dominant performance from Seth Curry. Curry, the younger brother of four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, had 32 points (11-20 FG, 7-10 3P) during the loss against Philadelphia. This was a notable performance for Curry for several reasons.
‘Receding A—Hairline’: LeBron James Restrained By Ref As Heckler Loudly Attacks His Appearance
NBA star LeBron James had to be restrained by a referee during Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game, RadarOnline.com has learned. A video from the game showed the 38-year-old James being held back by security for the Crypto.com arena as a man shouts at him. “Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who was standing on the floor, said. “You better get this s–- together! With that receding-a– hairline!”“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added. View this post on Instagram A...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Former Laker Available in Trade Talks and He Would Make Sense for LA
Could the Lakers bring back an old friend?
"You couldn't put him on the floor" - Kendrick Perkins urges Brooklyn Nets to trade Ben Simmons before the trade deadline
Kendrick Perkins makes an honest plea to the Nets to trade Ben Simmons before the 2023 trade deadline.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans
Jayson Tatum is staying mum on the blown no-call on his foul on LeBron James that allowed the Boston Celtics to force overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers and win. To recall, Tatum fouled James with less than a second left on the clock as the Lakers star was attacking the basket for the potential […] The post Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Doesn't Have The Resume Of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Bill Russell But He Is Still No. 2 Greatest Player Of All Time
Stephen A. Smith explains why LeBron James ranks only behind Michael Jordan on the all-time rankings despite not having the same resume as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Bill Russell.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley goes from hero to zero in wild sequence at end of regulation vs. Celtics
As expected, Saturday’s marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics produced an instant classic. What not too many fans saw coming was the fact that Patrick Beverley was going to play a major role in the final outcome of the game. Beverley came up clutch for the Lakers as they nearly […] The post Lakers’ Patrick Beverley goes from hero to zero in wild sequence at end of regulation vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA, refs admit to costing Lakers game vs. Celtics on LeBron James no-call
The lead official of the Los Angeles Lakers’ controversial loss to the Boston Celtics and the NBA admitted that LeBron James was fouled by Jayson Tatum on a layup attempt that would have sealed victory for the Lakers. Instead, Los Angeles fell in overtime on Saturday night at TD Garden, 125-121.
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone
Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m done arguing’: Joel Embiid sounds off on MVP ‘statement game’ after wrecking Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Joel Embiid wasn’t trying to make a statement. Whether he intended to or not, the Philadelphia 76ers center let his play do the talking during the team’s 126-119 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Embiid, who finished as the MVP runner-up to Nikola Jokic the last two seasons, was the clear victor in their […] The post ‘I’m done arguing’: Joel Embiid sounds off on MVP ‘statement game’ after wrecking Nikola Jokic, Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CJ McCollum’s Steady Presence Amid ‘Choppy’ Pelicans Season
The New Orleans star has been embracing many new challenges in his new surroundings.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s $25,000 fine for ‘Suck It’ celly draws hilarious offer from Triple H
Joel Embiid made waves all around the NBA after he was hit with a $25,000 fine for his now-infamous in-game celebration. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar channeled his inner WWE fan by hitting the “Suck It” celebration during the Sixers’ win against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. For his trouble, the league decided to slap him […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid’s $25,000 fine for ‘Suck It’ celly draws hilarious offer from Triple H appeared first on ClutchPoints.
18 Asian Players that Played in the NBA
Despite the long history of the NBA, unfortunately, there haven’t been many Asian NBA players. This fact continues to remain the same despite the NBA going global which saw an influx of international players taking center stage. Although there were a handful of players who were able to get drafted, a lot wouldn’t earn a […] The post 18 Asian Players that Played in the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout
It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Phoenix Suns. Last year’s top seed has had several key pieces in and out of the lineup with Jae Crowder holding himself out even bother the season began. The veteran forward’s holdout may have evoked mixed feelings from Suns fans, but it hasn’t changed how […] The post Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Turner’s Pacers extension has Tyrese Haliburton ready to dance
The trade rumors revolving around Myles Turner are finally done, as the big man agreed to a 2-year, $60 million contract extension with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. His Pacers teammate, Tyrese Haliburton, made his feelings known in regards to the extension on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/AEVrRqCNtg — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) January 28, 2023 The Pacers have […] The post Myles Turner’s Pacers extension has Tyrese Haliburton ready to dance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Williams ruled out vs. LeBron James, Lakers
Saturday night is set to produce one heck of a ballgame between two of the biggest rivals in the history of the game when the Boston Celtics host the Los Angeles Lakers at the TD Garden. Unfortunately for the Cs, Robert Williams popped up on the injury report as a late addition with an ankle […] The post Robert Williams ruled out vs. LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0