cbs2iowa.com
SLIDESHOW: Winter storm blankets eastern Iowa with fresh snow before bitter cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Several inches of snow fell across much of eastern Iowa Saturday, causing travel troubles especially in northeast Iowa. Road conditions quickly deteriorated Saturday morning as the snow moved in. Bands of heavier snow made it difficult for crews to clear roadways, leading to some crashes on area highways.
KIMT
Winter Storm Warning in effect for parts of viewing area: Here's the latest
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern into Central Iowa... The highest snowfall rates will be this morning and lead to visibility as low as around a half a mile over northern into at times central Iowa. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph will also cause some blowing snow, which of course will be the worst when there is falling snow. With rates lessening into this afternoon and evening, the visibility reduction will not be as low. Amounts will be the highest north of Highway 20 up to around Highway 18 with a quick drop off in amounts to the south toward Interstate 80 and to the north toward the Iowa Minnesota border. As the precipitation diminishes later in the afternoon into early this evening, there may also be freezing drizzle mixed in at times generally along and south of Highway 30. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
mystar106.com
❄ Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern Iowa into this evening ❄
…Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern into Central Iowa…. Snow has moved into western Iowa and is beginning to push toward the Highway 169 corridor as the clock ticks near 3am. Snowfall will continue to advance eastward over northern and central Iowa early this morning and persist much of the day over the northern half of the state.
Winter storm to impact northern Iowa Saturday
A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for northern Iowa on Saturday. The warning and advisory will both begin at midnight and last through 9 PM on Saturday. A band of heavy snow is expected to move across northern Iowa bringing a light, fluffy snow through the day on Saturday. A […]
KCCI.com
Wintry conditions create hazards Saturday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are waking up to flakes falling across the state on Saturday. Road conditions around 8 a.m. show most of the state is at least partially covered with snow. Some areas are completely covered. "Especially watch crossing the roads because people are going to slide...
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
siouxlandnews.com
Snow and wind causing hazardous driving conditions across Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several inches of snow have fallen across much of the tri-state region overnight and will continue throughout much of Saturday. Several law enforcement agencies are reporting hazardous road conditions due to the falling and blowing snow. In Yankton County, South Dakota, several roads are partially...
ourquadcities.com
iheart.com
Road Conditions as of 6:00 a.m.
(Area) Roads in Iowa are partially (blue) to completely (pink) covered in snow this morning. At this time, southwest Iowa is not under any winter weather advisories or warnings with the exception of Harrison County that is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. Harrison and Shelby Counties are also under a Wind Chill Advisory from 6:00 p.m. this evening to Noon Sunday. For the latest road conditions, visit 511ia.org.
kiow.com
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday for Carroll and Crawford Counties
(Des Moines) A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to develop over portions of central into northern Iowa Friday night into Saturday . Carroll and Crawford Counties are on the southern edge of a Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight tonight to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Southwest Iowa is NOT included in the Advisory.
How snowpack affects the Missouri River
Siouxland had our biggest snow in about 5 years on January 18th and 19th and there are substantial amounts of snow pack as a result.
KGLO News
kiwaradio.com
KIMT
Peak alert issued for thousands of North Iowans, SE Minnesotans for Friday morning
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Four cooperatives serving North Iowa and southeast Minnesota are issuing a peak energy alert for Friday morning. Members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to reduce use of electricity starting at 7 am because of expected high demand on the regional power grid. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel Energy Management Program will be affected from approximately 7:00 am to 11:00 am.
iowapublicradio.org
