Port St. Lucie - Friday January 27, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police arrested three people after executing a search warrant during which cocaine, was found floating in a toilet. PSLPD Detectives responded to a complaint of drugs being sold. They obtained a search warrant and Special Investigations Division Detectives along with the SWAT and K9 units went to a house in the 200-BLK of SW Molloy St.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO