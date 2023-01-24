Read full article on original website
Osceola Middle School Goes Into Complete Lockdown After Student Pretends to Have a Gun
Okeechobee County - Friday January 27, 2023: A 14 year-old student at Osceola Middle School in Okeechobee has been charged with aggravated assault after pretending that he had a gun on campus. According to a release from the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old boy admitted to authorities that he...
IRCSO: Two Adults and a Juvenile Arrested on Assault Charges in the Bradford Place Subdivision
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies arrested two adults and a juvenile Wednesday evening, January 25, on aggravated assault and charges. The Deputies were responding to a 911 call from residents in one of the units in the Bradford Place subdivision who said...
PSLPD: Three Arrested; Cocaine, Gun, and Cash Seized During Search
Port St. Lucie - Friday January 27, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police arrested three people after executing a search warrant during which cocaine, was found floating in a toilet. PSLPD Detectives responded to a complaint of drugs being sold. They obtained a search warrant and Special Investigations Division Detectives along with the SWAT and K9 units went to a house in the 200-BLK of SW Molloy St.
3 Handguns Recovered, Two Teens Charged
Indian River County - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies have recovered three handguns, two of which were stolen, and arrested two teens on felony firearm charges. According to a release from the Sheriff's office, the incident began last Friday when the Sheriff's office got a call...
Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
IRSC’s Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex Named Best in Florida
Fort Pierce - Thursday January 23, 2023: The Indian River State College (IRSC) Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex was distinguished as the Best in Florida during the 2022 Fire Service Awards, held in the Senate Chamber at the Florida Capitol on December 13, 2022. The award program recognized Florida’s firefighting community for its outstanding accomplishments in the fire service industry.
Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors
Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
Port St. Lucie PD: School Girl Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: A 16 year old school girl was struck by a vehicle in Port St. Lucie this morning. The vehicle fled the scene and the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is asking the public to help find the driver. PSLPD responded to...
Brightline: 110 MPH Train Testing Resumes in Martin and St. Lucie Counties
Treasure Coast - Wednesday January 25, 2023: On Wednesday January 25 Brightline will resume maximum speed testing of 110 mph along an 11-mile stretch of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties. The testing will last through Saturday January 28. Flaggers and law enforcement officers will be present at the...
SFWMD: S-135 Boat Lock in Martin County Temporarily Closed Next Week for Routine Inspections
South Florida - Thursday January 26, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District has announced that the S-135 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee at the J&S Fish Camp in Martin County will be temporarily closed to navigation next week. The lock will be undergoing a routine inspection on Wednesday, February...
Construction on Fort Pierce North Causeway Bridge Replacement May Begin in May
Fort Pierce - Thursday January 26, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce on its Facebook page has posted an advisory stating that "anticipated construction" on the North Causeway Bridge Replacement Project "is set to begin around May 2023." A public meeting will be held and provide a project update closer...
