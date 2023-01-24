ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

PSLPD: Three Arrested; Cocaine, Gun, and Cash Seized During Search

Port St. Lucie - Friday January 27, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police arrested three people after executing a search warrant during which cocaine, was found floating in a toilet. PSLPD Detectives responded to a complaint of drugs being sold. They obtained a search warrant and Special Investigations Division Detectives along with the SWAT and K9 units went to a house in the 200-BLK of SW Molloy St.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
3 Handguns Recovered, Two Teens Charged

Indian River County - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies have recovered three handguns, two of which were stolen, and arrested two teens on felony firearm charges. According to a release from the Sheriff's office, the incident began last Friday when the Sheriff's office got a call...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges

Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IRSC’s Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex Named Best in Florida

Fort Pierce - Thursday January 23, 2023: The Indian River State College (IRSC) Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex was distinguished as the Best in Florida during the 2022 Fire Service Awards, held in the Senate Chamber at the Florida Capitol on December 13, 2022. The award program recognized Florida’s firefighting community for its outstanding accomplishments in the fire service industry.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors

Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
VERO BEACH, FL

