Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Tulsa hosts Memphis following Davis' 25-point game
Memphis Tigers (16-5, 6-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-14, 1-7 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -12.5; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Kendric Davis scored 25 points in Memphis' 99-84 victory over the SMU Mustangs. The Golden Hurricane have gone 4-5 at home....
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma St. 82, Mississippi 60
MISSISSIPPI (9-12) Brakefield 4-9 3-3 12, Burns 3-10 2-3 9, McKinnis 2-4 2-2 6, Abram 4-13 0-0 9, White 1-3 0-0 2, Caldwell 5-14 0-0 12, Fagan 2-6 1-1 5, Akwuba 2-4 0-0 4, Allen 0-1 1-2 1, Mballa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 9-11 60. OKLAHOMA ST. (12-9) Boone...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Porterville Recorder
Phelps leads SMU against South Florida after 20-point outing
South Florida Bulls (9-12, 2-6 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (7-14, 2-6 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -2.5; over/under is 146. BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays the South Florida Bulls after Zhruic Phelps scored 20 points in SMU's 99-84 loss to the Memphis Tigers. The Mustangs are 4-7 in home games. SMU...
Porterville Recorder
Mintz leads Syracuse against No. 7 Virginia after 21-point performance
Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse's 85-70 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange are 9-4 in home games. Syracuse has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.
Porterville Recorder
Oregon 68, Utah 56
UTAH (15-8) Be.Carlson 2-2 0-0 5, Br.Carlson 2-14 9-10 13, Anthony 2-9 0-0 4, Madsen 0-0 0-0 0, Worster 2-7 1-2 6, Stefanovic 5-13 0-0 14, Exacte 2-6 4-4 9, Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Ballstaedt 1-3 2-3 5, Keita 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-57 16-19 56.
Porterville Recorder
No. 9 Kansas 77, Kentucky 68
KANSAS (17-4) Adams 8-10 1-1 17, Wilson 9-18 2-2 22, Dick 4-11 4-4 13, Harris 3-8 0-0 8, McCullar 4-10 2-3 11, Udeh 2-2 0-0 4, Pettiford 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Ejiofor 1-1 0-0 2, Yesufu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 9-10 77. KENTUCKY (14-7) Livingston 4-5...
Porterville Recorder
INDIANA 86, OHIO STATE 70
Percentages: FG .441, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Sensabaugh 3-5, Key 1-1, Gayle 1-2, Brown 0-1, Thornton 0-2, Sueing 0-3, McNeil 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gayle, Okpara). Turnovers: 7 (Okpara 2, Gayle, Key, McNeil, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Steals: 5 (McNeil 2, Sueing 2, Thornton).
Porterville Recorder
UMKC 70, Denver 60
DENVER (12-12) Kisunas 1-5 3-4 5, Tainamo 0-4 1-2 1, Bruner 5-13 8-10 19, Mullins 1-4 2-2 4, Smith 8-14 1-1 17, Lukic 0-4 8-8 8, Lopez-Sanvicente 1-2 1-1 3, Bickham 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 16-46 27-32 60. UMKC (10-13) Pre.Idiaru 3-6 0-0 6, Pro.Idiaru 3-4 0-1 6, Ngandu 3-6...
Porterville Recorder
OKLAHOMA STATE 82, OLE MISS 60
Percentages: FG .359, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Caldwell 2-5, Brakefield 1-3, Burns 1-3, Abram 1-4, White 0-1, Fagan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Akwuba, Brakefield, McKinnis, White). Turnovers: 7 (Burns 2, Caldwell 2, Abram, Allen, White). Steals: 8 (Brakefield 3, Burns 3, Caldwell...
Porterville Recorder
SAN DIEGO STATE 72, SAN JOSE STATE 51
Percentages: FG .347, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (T.Anderson 2-2, Moore 2-5, Perry 0-1, Tolbert 0-2, Gorener 0-4, Cardenas 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Diallo, Moore, Tolbert). Turnovers: 13 (Cardenas 3, Gorener 2, Moore 2, Vaihola 2, Diallo, Elder, Perry, Tolbert). Steals: 1 (G.Anderson).
Porterville Recorder
Texas 78, Oklahoma St. 69
OKLAHOMA ST. (14-7) Collins 2-5 3-4 7, Alnatas 5-12 1-2 14, Chastain 0-1 0-0 0, Keys 5-8 1-1 13, Milton 4-7 0-0 8, Garzon 8-13 0-0 21, De Lapp 2-4 0-0 4, Asi 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 27-52 5-7 69. TEXAS (16-6) Gaston 4-11 2-4 10, Faye 2-5 0-0 4,...
Porterville Recorder
Boise St. 80, Colorado St. 59
COLORADO ST. (10-12) Cartier 3-4 2-4 8, Lake 3-6 1-2 9, Rivera 4-10 0-0 8, Stevens 6-12 5-6 19, Tonje 4-11 0-0 8, Moors 2-4 1-3 5, Jackson 0-4 0-0 0, Palmer 1-4 0-0 2, Hebb 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 9-15 59. BOISE ST. (17-5) Degenhart 10-11 1-2 22,...
Porterville Recorder
Montana St. 72, Sacramento St. 65
MONTANA ST. (15-8) Belo 2-4 2-2 6, Battle 9-18 12-12 32, Brown 2-8 2-2 6, Fuller 1-2 0-0 2, T.Patterson 1-2 0-0 2, Osobor 5-10 3-4 13, R.Ford 1-2 0-0 3, Gazelas 1-2 1-2 4, Lecholat 0-1 4-6 4. Totals 22-49 24-28 72. SACRAMENTO ST. (12-10) Marks 0-1 0-0 0,...
Porterville Recorder
Montana 73, Portland St. 67
MONTANA (10-12) Bannan 7-8 3-4 17, Di.Thomas 9-14 2-2 25, Martin 3-9 2-3 10, Vazquez 5-12 4-4 17, Whitney 1-4 0-0 2, Oke 1-1 0-0 2, Nap 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 11-13 73. PORTLAND ST. (9-13) Eyman 1-2 0-1 2, Parker 7-14 6-9 21, Starks...
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 65, CAL POLY 36
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .488, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Jones 2-3, Carper 2-4, Harris 2-5, Wrightsell 2-7, Eaton 1-1, San Antonio 1-3, Panov 0-1, Wade 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lee). Turnovers: 13 (Wrightsell 3, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Panov 2, Bastian, Jones,...
Porterville Recorder
UC IRVINE 81, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 56
Percentages: FG .310, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Slaymaker 2-5, Wright 1-2, Igbanugo 0-1, Stevens 0-2, Walter 0-2, Allen-Eikens 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Okereke 4). Turnovers: 15 (Wright 3, Allen-Eikens 2, Igbanugo 2, Stevens 2, Tucker 2, Walter 2, Niang, Okereke). Steals: 8...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 108, Dallas 100
Percentages: FG .438, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 18-46, .391 (Dinwiddie 6-11, Bullock 5-8, Finney-Smith 3-7, Hardy 1-1, Bertans 1-5, Green 1-6, Hardaway Jr. 1-7, Ntilikina 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Powell). Turnovers: 14 (Dinwiddie 3, Green 3, Finney-Smith 2, Ntilikina 2, Powell 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota takes on Sacramento, seeks 5th straight home win
Sacramento Kings (27-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Sacramento looking to continue its four-game home winning streak. The Timberwolves are 18-16 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 15- when it wins...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS A&M 72, VANDERBILT 66
Percentages: FG .397, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Stute 7-14, Thomas 3-9, Ansong 1-1, Wright 1-5, Dia 0-1, Lawrence 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dia, Lawrence). Turnovers: 11 (Stute 3, Lawrence 2, Wright 2, C.Smith, Dia, Lewis, Millora-Brown). Steals: 5 (Ansong, Lawrence, Lewis, Millora-Brown,...
Comments / 0