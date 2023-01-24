So nice that Santos can just sit back and collect his generous congressman salary for the next two years for doing nothing but lying and cheating. The new Republicans for sure.
in my eyes he is no celebrity...he is one of the lowest pieces of scum on this planet...if he has to lie about his entire life to get elected then he should be kicked out of office...he is not the person he presented himself to be to get elected. he won under false pretences...If I were to lie on a job application and if after being hired for the job it was found out I made everything up from my name to my experience well in Santos's case everything...I would be fired for giving false information to get the jov...misrepresented myself completely....how is he able to keep a seat in the house of representatives that he got under false pretenses??? Santos needs to go
If he is the best New York Republicans have to offer, then that barrel is empty and floating toward Niagara Falls!
Comments / 19