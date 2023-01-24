Angry Upper East Side co-op residents are wondering if a neighboring church looking to build within a yard of its property is beyond redemption. Frustration boiled over at a meeting this week of the development committee of Manhattan Community Board 8 against the Presbyterian church Redeemer, Crain’s reported. The meeting was the latest chapter in a dispute over the proximity of the church planned for 150 East 91st Street.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO