ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

They said what now? Real estate quotes of the week

Here’s a roundup of the prescient, colorful, sobering or simply interesting quotes from the past week across the real estate industry. “If they want to try to suck our blood, make my day.” John Catsimatidis after Midtown Lumber claimed the Red Apple Group CEO conspired with the store’s former landlord to toss it out of 276 West 25th Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Sternlicht’s LNR aims to foreclose on Veracity’s Soho condo

Veracity Development’s retail condo at 111 Mercer Street in Soho is facing foreclosure by an arm of Barry Sternlicht’s operation. LNR Partners, the special servicing arm of Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital, and U.S. Bank as the trustee of CMBS bondholders brought a foreclosure action in Manhattan this week against an entity connected to Veracity and managing partner Edmond Li.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

City pledges $20M for Brooklyn Navy Yard incubator

A biotechnology incubator is headed for the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Mayor Eric Adams announced wide-ranging development plans in his second State of the City address this week, including a $20 million pledge for the development of a 50,000-square-foot incubator. The City first reported the plans. Expected to open in the...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Redeemer Presbyterian’s UES development plans vex co-op residents

Angry Upper East Side co-op residents are wondering if a neighboring church looking to build within a yard of its property is beyond redemption. Frustration boiled over at a meeting this week of the development committee of Manhattan Community Board 8 against the Presbyterian church Redeemer, Crain’s reported. The meeting was the latest chapter in a dispute over the proximity of the church planned for 150 East 91st Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

PHOTOS: Brown Harris Stevens turns 150

When the grand marble hall and chandeliers of the Metropolitan Club were built in 1891, Brown Harris Stevens was already in business. More than a century later, the marble tiles and velvet-lined staircases inside the storied social club lent a stately air to a landmark celebration for the 150th anniversary of the major New York City residential player.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy