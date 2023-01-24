Read full article on original website
sanatogapost.com
Reward Offered in Upper Perkiomen Motorcycle Thefts
HARRISBURG PA – The burglary-related thefts of two motorcycles, a cargo van, and a rifle, with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, attracted the attention this week of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It offered a cash reward Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) for information that leads to the arrest of actors being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.
Cousins Nabbed In Santander Bank Heist In Palmer Township: Reports
A man facing eviction had his cousin drive him to rob a Santander Bank in Palmer Township — which happened as another Santander Bank across town was also robbed, according to police and news reports. It was not immediately clear if the incidents on Thursday, Jan. 26 were related.
sanatogapost.com
Eleven Local Police Agencies Join in Sobriety Checks
POTTSTOWN PA – Police departments in Pottstown, Douglass (Montgomery), East Coventry, Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove, North Coventry, New Hanover, Royersford, Upper Pottsgrove, Upper Providence, and West Pottsgrove all will participate during the coming week in at least one sobriety checkpoint operation, they announced. All are part of an aggressive impaired...
Bucks Identity Thief Bilked Senior For $33K, Cops Say
An accused thief in Bucks County is charged with ripping off a senior citizen to the tune of $33,000, authorities say. Justin T. Rose, 33, of Sellersville, surrendered to the Perkasie Borough Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 26, officials wrote in a statement. Investigators say he racked up the debt over a period of years, using the victim's credit cards to make unauthorized purchases and cash transfers.
4 shot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood
Four people were shot Saturday night in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section.
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
sanatogapost.com
Vehicle Part Stolen at Moyer Lumber Kutztown Yard
KUTZTOWN PA – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vandalized vehicle at the Kutztown location of A.D. Moyer Lumber sometime during the week preceding Thursday (Jan. 26), Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported. The company also operates at properties in Gilbertsville, where it...
Berks Man KO'd Cop And Stole His TASER, Jury Finds
A Berks County man was convicted of wrestling away a police officer's TASER device and then knocking him unconscious, authorities say. Jacob Aharonian, 23, of Morgantown, was found guilty of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer following a three-day trial, said District Attorney John T. Adams in a statement Friday, January 27.
Missing Levittown Woman 'In Considerable Danger': Police
A Bucks County woman is missing, and authorities say she may be "in considerable danger." Alyce Schorle, 74, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 at about 10:15 p.m. near the Galilee Pavilion on Penn Valley Road in Falls Township, police said in a statement. Investigators said Alyce typically uses...
Philly shooting victim who walked into hospital pronounced dead: Police
Police were notified of a gunshot victim who walked into Lankenau Medical Center.
$1.3K stolen from the Crossing Outlets, suspects wanted
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say stole $1,300 from a store at the Crossing Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the two people pictured below are suspects in a retail theft at the North Face store in the outlets. On January 15 police […]
Main Line Media News
Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash
NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
Uncle Left Nephew Unattended For Hours: West Reading Police
A Berks County man is accused of leaving his 10-year-old nephew unattended for hours in an incident late last year, authorities say. Police in West Reading received a 911 call from a "special needs victim" just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he couldn't get in his house and that no one was inside, the department wrote in a statement. The boy said the door handle was broken, and that his uncle had left earlier and had not returned yet, they added.
Philly Driver Found With Guns, Drugs In Berks: Police
A Philadelphia man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say they found firearms and more than a kilogram of drugs in his car. Police in Spring Township pulled over 27-year-old Nasir Young on Route 222 South near the Adamstown exit at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, the department said in a release.
iheart.com
Pottstown Woman Gets Prison Time for Giving Teens Alcohol
Pottstown Woman Gets Prison Time for Giving Teens Alcohol Before Fatal Crash. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Pottstown woman has been sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens who were involved in fatal crash. Kelsey Anne Martin was an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School. Prosecutors say she gave four boys alcohol and then allowed them to leave her Pottstown home in 2020. Their car crashed moments later in North Coventry, killing one of the boys, an 18-year-old from Spring City. She knew them through her job. Martin, who is 36, was sentenced Thursday to two to five years in prison and 300 hours of community service.
Chester County Home to 20 of the Top 100 Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania
Third-graders at Devon Elementary School are studying the Inuit people. Chester County is home to 20 of the Top 100 public elementary schools in Pennsylvania, according to new rankings recently released by Niche.com. To determine the rankings for its list of the 2023 Best Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche.com...
Renaming Columbus Day in Pa. city wasn’t discriminatory: court
A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney discriminated against Italian Americans by renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A year ago, U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II ruled...
delawarevalleynews.com
Identity Thief Sought By Warminster Police
No one likes a thief. Especially when they come back to their vehicle and find their belongings taken. This recently happened in Warminster and this time the thief unwittingly exposed herself to the world. She just needs a name to attach to her face. Police just recently released some photos...
morethanthecurve.com
Former Conshohocken resident pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics laws
A former resident of Conshohocken pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on January 27th. Gina Petrucci, age 52, pleaded guilty to Count One of the Superseding Indictment before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson....
Teenager was DUI when he crashed into vehicle carrying four elderly people: Police
A Reading teenager driving under the influence sent four elderly people into the hospital when he crashed his car into theirs’ Jan. 22, according to state police in Lancaster County. The 18-year-old was driving north on Brenneman Road in Strasburg Township when his car drifted into the southbound lane,...
