Pottstown Woman Gets Prison Time for Giving Teens Alcohol Before Fatal Crash. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Pottstown woman has been sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens who were involved in fatal crash. Kelsey Anne Martin was an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School. Prosecutors say she gave four boys alcohol and then allowed them to leave her Pottstown home in 2020. Their car crashed moments later in North Coventry, killing one of the boys, an 18-year-old from Spring City. She knew them through her job. Martin, who is 36, was sentenced Thursday to two to five years in prison and 300 hours of community service.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO