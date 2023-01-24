Chocolate takes center stage during Automobile Alley event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As we get closer to Valentine’s Day, many of the city’s best chefs are coming together to create dishes centered around chocolate.

The Automobile Alley Association is preparing for the 25th Annual Chocolate Decadence.

Chocolate Decadence attendees will experience an evening of sweet and savory chocolate dishes, gourmet coffee, wine, champagne, beer, and live music.

Organizers say there will also be a silent auction and raffle with staycation packages, tickets to local attractions, and gift baskets.

“Without the funds raised at Chocolate Decadence one of OKC’s biggest destinations for the holidays wouldn’t be possible– Automobile Alley’s Lights On Broadway,” said Randy Kamp of Kamp’s 1910 Café, who is also the Automobile Alley Board Chair. “The Alley looks beautiful with all the Christmas lights and the funds raised from Chocolate Decadence help us keep this great event growing and supports our mission of ensuring Auto Alley is a place where the public can come and do business or just have fun.”

The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Leadership Square, 211 N. Robinson Ave.

General admission tickets are $75 and include food and drink.

