Out Zone Gameplay Trailer
Toaplan’s arcade shooter Out Zone is back in action and reloaded with modern features, like online leaderboards, arcade-accurate emulation, quick saves, and the brand-new beginner mode. As one of the most celebrated run and gun shooters in arcade history, its hellish challenges will get your blood pumping if you have the skills to match!
Shinobi Non Grata - Official Limited Edition Trailer
Shinobi Non Grata is a hardcore 2D ninja action game with 8-bit pixel are reminiscent of its contemporaries. Challenging gameplay including bosses that require strategy and the clever use of your ninja tools are at the heart of the game with a traditional Japanese chiptune soundtrack to jam to. Shinobi Non Grata will launch in Fall 2023 with pre-orders for the exclusive Limited Edition starting on January 29.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - Protector’s Duty (1/2)
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 4 - Protector's Duty Part 1. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
Welcome to Goodland - Official Release Date Trailer
Welcome to Goodland is a gripping strategy and adventure game. Players will find themselves in a small, peaceful town where they must navigate the dangerous world of money laundering. Climb the ranks and gain power, but also answer whether humanity can be maintained in this cutthroat world. Welcome to Goodland is launching on April 28 for PC.
Dead Space Remake - Search and Rescue (Chapter 8)
In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through Search and Rescue (Chapter 8) and do the Comms Array puzzle before defeating the Leviathan Remnant. 16:40 - Audio Log (Mayday) 17:23 - Find Comms Officer Bailey's RIG. 20:10 - Fix Comms Array puzzle. 30:40 - Text Log (The Comms Relay...
Rhodanos Channel Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Rhodanos Channel, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Trout Mountain Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Trout Mountain, as well as provide all of their solutions!
The Barleycorn Plains Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Barleycorn Plains, as well as provide all of their solutions!
The Pathless - Official Nintendo Switch and Xbox Release Date Trailer
The Pathless is an open-world adventure that challenges players to forge a connection with the spirits of a mystical island, explore forests full of secrets and dispel a dark curse that grips the world. With a charming eagle companion, lore to uncover, and massive multi-stage boss fights, The Pathless takes players on an unforgettable journey of perseverance and forging their own path. The Pathless is launching on February 2 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.
All Genshin Paper Theater Solutions Day 1 to 4: Adeptus Ex
The Genshin Impact Paper Theater event is part of Lantern Rite 3.4 and tasks you with guiding an actor across a series of hazards to progress the story. Each act has three scenes that increase in difficulty and require precise timing to make sure the play goes according to plan.
How to Get More Iron, Steel, and Silver
In Fire Emblem Engage, there are various materials and ingredients you can claim to build up your team's resources. The most prominent items to find are different types of metal materials, and can be used to purchase everything from weapon upgrades to cosmetic clothing. This page contains information on how to get more types of iron, steel, and silver to help in base management.
How Battlefield 2042 Is Returning to Its Classic Class System in Update 3.2
The Class System is back in Battlefield after Battlefield 2042 launched without the classic system in place. With Battlefield’s 3.2 update launching next week, the 2042 Specialists will be organized into four classes and the equipment they’re able to use are being redistributed and adjusted. Battlefield’s four returning...
Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage Event and Field Research
The Crackling Voltage event is debuting in Pokemon GO, bringing with it exclusive Special Research, Shiny debuts, specialized Raid Battles, and more!This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Crackling Voltage event within Pokemon GO, including its runtime, available rewards, and more!. Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage Event Runtime. The...
Locked Labyrinth: East (The Barren Plains)
This walkthrough will run you through the Locked Labyrinth in Forspoken's Barren Plains Region, which is found in Somewhere Outside of Cipal. It'll show you where to find the dungeon, what enemies you'll be facing and how to defeat the boss standing between you and your reward. For completing this...
Eyes On Target
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about completing the Eyes On Target Mission Story in Mendoza, including how to accomplish it without being detected. Eyes On Target. For this Mission Story, you'll want to make your way to the sniper nest on the...
Piercing Claw
Piercing Claw is a material in Monster Hunter Rise that's needed to craft certain equipment. It can only be found from slaying small monsters High-Rank quests or Expeditions. Piercing Claw: "Dangerous to touch with bare hands, it's used as a knife in some workshops." Where to Find Piercing Claw in...
Escape from Tarkov Patch Notes Jan 27th
The latest Patch Notes for Escape from Tarkov, live on January 26th/27th, 2023, introduce a number of small balance changes to help improve the gameplay experience across the board. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the latest balance changes as part of the January 26th/ 27th 2023 Patch...
The Watergarden Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Watergarden, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Pearl Hide
Pearl Hide is a material in Monster Hunter Rise that's needed to craft certain armor and equipment. It can only be found from Khezu in High-Rank quests or Expeditions. Pearl Hide: "The hide of a Khezu. Its strange properties are still not fully understood" How to Get Pearl Hide in...
What Dead Space Gets Right That The Callisto Protocol Got Wrong
You know how it is – you go years without a sci-fi survival horror game set in the distant depths of space, and then two arrive in consecutive months. The first, The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to the Dead Space series helmed by Dead Space creator Glen Schofield and reportedly endowed with a monster development budget, released this past December with notable performance issues and ultimately failed to hit its sales targets. The second, a remake of the original 2008 Dead Space crafted with considerable care and creativity by Motive Studio, arrived this past week and managed to outdo the original in almost every way. Earlier in 2022, Schofield was quoted as being “kind of bummed” about not having any involvement in remaking the seminal survival horror game that put his name on the map. One can only wonder how he’s feeling now.
