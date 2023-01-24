Read full article on original website
IGN
Locked Labyrinth: Hill (The Blessed Plains)
This walkthrough will run you through the Locked Labyrinth in Forspoken's Blessed Plains Region, which is found in Somewhere Outside of Cipal. It'll show you where to find the dungeon, what enemies you'll be facing and how to defeat the boss standing between you and your reward. For completing this...
IGN
All Genshin Paper Theater Solutions Day 1 to 4: Adeptus Ex
The Genshin Impact Paper Theater event is part of Lantern Rite 3.4 and tasks you with guiding an actor across a series of hazards to progress the story. Each act has three scenes that increase in difficulty and require precise timing to make sure the play goes according to plan.
IGN
Dead Space Remake - Search and Rescue (Chapter 8)
In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through Search and Rescue (Chapter 8) and do the Comms Array puzzle before defeating the Leviathan Remnant. 16:40 - Audio Log (Mayday) 17:23 - Find Comms Officer Bailey's RIG. 20:10 - Fix Comms Array puzzle. 30:40 - Text Log (The Comms Relay...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy - 9 Magical New Details
Hogwarts Legacy promises us the opportunity to return to the Wizarding World and explore the iconic school during a previously unseen period of Harry Potter history. Here are nine magical details that we noticed during our hands-on preview of the game.
IGN
Rhodanos Channel Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Rhodanos Channel, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Trout Mountain Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Trout Mountain, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - A Burden of Blood (1/2)
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 3 - A Burden of Blood Part 1. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
The Barleycorn Plains Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Barleycorn Plains, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Out Zone Gameplay Trailer
Toaplan’s arcade shooter Out Zone is back in action and reloaded with modern features, like online leaderboards, arcade-accurate emulation, quick saves, and the brand-new beginner mode. As one of the most celebrated run and gun shooters in arcade history, its hellish challenges will get your blood pumping if you have the skills to match!
IGN
Marvel Snap Player Hits Max Collection Level in What Dev Calls a 'World First'
A Marvel Snap player has achieved a truly Marvel-ous feat by reaching the end of the Collection Level track and seemingly becoming the first player in the world to do so. Spotted by @SnapDecks on Twitter, a player by the in-game name Aaron has reached the end of his progression in Marvel Snap, halting his progress and gaining the attention of the development team at Second Dinnner.
IGN
Welcome to Goodland - Official Release Date Trailer
Welcome to Goodland is a gripping strategy and adventure game. Players will find themselves in a small, peaceful town where they must navigate the dangerous world of money laundering. Climb the ranks and gain power, but also answer whether humanity can be maintained in this cutthroat world. Welcome to Goodland is launching on April 28 for PC.
IGN
The Watergarden Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Watergarden, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Redemption Reapers: Hands-On Preview
We played Redemption Reapers for the first time and enjoyed a lot of what we checked out. It's a new medieval tactics game which some bloody action and excellent voice acting. Previewed on PC by Leana Hafer.
IGN
What Dead Space Gets Right That The Callisto Protocol Got Wrong
You know how it is – you go years without a sci-fi survival horror game set in the distant depths of space, and then two arrive in consecutive months. The first, The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to the Dead Space series helmed by Dead Space creator Glen Schofield and reportedly endowed with a monster development budget, released this past December with notable performance issues and ultimately failed to hit its sales targets. The second, a remake of the original 2008 Dead Space crafted with considerable care and creativity by Motive Studio, arrived this past week and managed to outdo the original in almost every way. Earlier in 2022, Schofield was quoted as being “kind of bummed” about not having any involvement in remaking the seminal survival horror game that put his name on the map. One can only wonder how he’s feeling now.
IGN
They Wait in the Dark - Official Trailer
Amy (McGuire) and her adopted son Adrian (McGee) are on the run from Amy’s abusive ex-girlfriend, Judith (Winkel). Desperate to stay hidden, they take refuge in the abandoned farmhouse of Amy’s family outside her Kansas hometown. Soon, though, a supernatural force from Amy’s dark past begins haunting Adrian. With the vengeful Judith in pursuit, Amy and Adrian find themselves locked in a showdown between the threats both outside and in.
IGN
Escape from Tarkov Patch Notes Jan 27th
The latest Patch Notes for Escape from Tarkov, live on January 26th/27th, 2023, introduce a number of small balance changes to help improve the gameplay experience across the board. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the latest balance changes as part of the January 26th/ 27th 2023 Patch...
IGN
How Battlefield 2042 Is Returning to Its Classic Class System in Update 3.2
The Class System is back in Battlefield after Battlefield 2042 launched without the classic system in place. With Battlefield’s 3.2 update launching next week, the 2042 Specialists will be organized into four classes and the equipment they’re able to use are being redistributed and adjusted. Battlefield’s four returning...
IGN
Pricey Shoots
Pricey Shoots are an account item in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. A Pricey Shoot can be obtained from a Shoot Patch in Master Rank quests and expeditions. Pricey Shoots can be found during Master Rank quests or expeditions. They are exclusive to the Shrine Ruins locale and can be obtained from the Unique Item: Shoot Patch.
IGN
How to Get More Iron, Steel, and Silver
In Fire Emblem Engage, there are various materials and ingredients you can claim to build up your team's resources. The most prominent items to find are different types of metal materials, and can be used to purchase everything from weapon upgrades to cosmetic clothing. This page contains information on how to get more types of iron, steel, and silver to help in base management.
IGN
The Pathless - Official Nintendo Switch and Xbox Release Date Trailer
The Pathless is an open-world adventure that challenges players to forge a connection with the spirits of a mystical island, explore forests full of secrets and dispel a dark curse that grips the world. With a charming eagle companion, lore to uncover, and massive multi-stage boss fights, The Pathless takes players on an unforgettable journey of perseverance and forging their own path. The Pathless is launching on February 2 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.
