Read full article on original website
Related
wvtf.org
Avian flu has been spreading among wild birds in Virginia for the past year
A second case of avian influenza H5N1 has been detected in Rockingham County in the Shenandoah Valley, according to agricultural officials. This is the second time the highly contagious strain of the virus has made it onto a commercial turkey farm in Virginia. But for the past year state wildlife officials have also seen vultures, eagles and hawks die from this strain of avian flu.
wina.com
Current and Former CASPCA Staff and Volunteers Claim CASPCA is a Mirage
The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA has long been a source of pride for the Charlottesville community as a no-kill shelter with a hefty donor base. Last week, a letter from 57 current and former staff and volunteers at the shelter claimed that shiny reputation is a mirage. The letter writers, including multiple former high-level staffers, accuse CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter of creating a hostile work environment and allege “current animal care practices are deeply concerning and merit investigation.”
Inside Nova
Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center
Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
Inside Nova
Prince William County school system exploring ‘security lane’ technology
Prince William County Schools could soon be following Manassas by leasing high-tech security scanners to be used in certain schools. Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system is “exploring” the “non-invasive” security lanes called Evolv Express. In an announcement to the School Board last week, McDade said the school system would be “engaging families and community members” to discuss the technology ahead of possible implementation for the 2023-24 school year.
Inside Nova
Details emerge on plan for new Carlin Springs Road campus of hospital
VHC Health (Virginia Hospital Center) and the Arlington County government have announced plans to turn a 5.8-acre site on South Carlin Springs Road into a 126-bed, advanced rehabilitation and health-wellness facility. The new facility also will include expanded mental-health services for youth and adults. “It gives us the space and...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Inside Nova
Ferret, wild animal rescue thrives in Brandy Station
Little did Karen Lamb know stepping into a pet store in Virginia over 25 years ago would change the direction of her life forever. “I made the cardinal mistake of seeing a cute little furry animal in a pet store and I bought it,” she recalled. “I didn’t know anything about them.”
Inside Nova
Prince William School Board, supervisors talk security, budget surplus at joint meeting
Prince William’s Board of County Supervisors seemed eager to fund security increases at county high schools and middle schools in a joint meeting with the School Board this week, telling the school division that the county had over $41 million in surplus fiscal 2022 tax revenue coming to schools.
Inside Nova
Not everyone is thrilled at what Fairfax library system is paying authors for appearances
Speaking at Fairfax County Public Library (FCPL) events has proved lucrative to a handful of authors. Most writers who gave presentations at county libraries during the most recent two fiscal years earned three- or at most four-figure fees, but some banked in one hour what low-level workers might take home in a year.
Residents oppose plans for rehab center coming to King George
Pyramid Healthcare is developing a 2-story, 100-bed rehab facility in King George off of Owens Rd. Members of the community who live nearby not only expressed strong opposition at last week’s board of supervisors meeting, but they wanted to know why county leaders hadn’t publicly disclosed and discussed the project.
cbs19news
BRAFB prepared to help those who are losing SNAP benefits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are changing for those who rely on food stamps at the grocery store, but the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank wants people to know it's here to help. The Charlottesville Department of Social Services announced on Monday that...
cbs19news
Meet Maggie: UVA Police Department's newest employee
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department has recently hired a new employee. Maggie, a bloodhound, is joining the department and will soon be helping to look for missing people in the area. Officer and trainer Logan Moore said that Maggie was the perfect fit for...
Inside Nova
FCPS students score success in Scholastic Art competition
A total of 337 Fairfax County Public Schools students earned a total of 533 awards in the 2023 Regional Scholastic Art Awards Program. Students garnered a total of 174 Gold Key awards, 171 Silver Key awards and 188 honorable-mention honors. In addition, four works by Fairfax students, including two from...
Bomb threats made against several Manassas schools
MANASSAS, Va. — Multiple schools in Manassas, Virginia were impacted by bomb threats Thursday. Around 1 p.m., Osbourn High School, Metz Middle School, Baldwin Elementary and Baldwin Intermediate schools went into "Secure the Building" status due to a possible bomb threat made against Osbourn High School. Officials say "Secure...
cbs19news
Amos announces plans to retire
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A longtime area sheriff is retiring. Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring at the end of this year. He has been sheriff for more than 15 and has been with law enforcement since 1987, starting as a...
Inside Nova
Local students advance to finals of Regeneron science competition
Regeneron and the Society for Science on Jan. 25 named two local students as among 40 finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high-school seniors. Ethan Zhou of McLean High School was recognized for his project, titled...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
fox5dc.com
Financial sextortion concerns grow across the DMV
Concerns are growing about financial sextortion involving teens in Fairfax County and across the DMV. Authorities say the instances are taking place through social media and they want everyone to be aware of the problem. Fairfax County Police Community Outreach Officer Meg Hawkins joins the DMV Zone to break down what is happening.
Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation
The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before…
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. school leaders focusing on security, social learning after student brawl
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After a video surfaced on social media of a brutal all-out brawl in the hallway of Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg last week, 7News pushed school leaders for answers on how they plan to address the fight and prevent a repeat. Several students were...
Comments / 0