Madison County, VA

wvtf.org

Avian flu has been spreading among wild birds in Virginia for the past year

A second case of avian influenza H5N1 has been detected in Rockingham County in the Shenandoah Valley, according to agricultural officials. This is the second time the highly contagious strain of the virus has made it onto a commercial turkey farm in Virginia. But for the past year state wildlife officials have also seen vultures, eagles and hawks die from this strain of avian flu.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Current and Former CASPCA Staff and Volunteers Claim CASPCA is a Mirage

The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA has long been a source of pride for the Charlottesville community as a no-kill shelter with a hefty donor base. Last week, a letter from 57 current and former staff and volunteers at the shelter claimed that shiny reputation is a mirage. The letter writers, including multiple former high-level staffers, accuse CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter of creating a hostile work environment and allege “current animal care practices are deeply concerning and merit investigation.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center

Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County school system exploring ‘security lane’ technology

Prince William County Schools could soon be following Manassas by leasing high-tech security scanners to be used in certain schools. Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system is “exploring” the “non-invasive” security lanes called Evolv Express. In an announcement to the School Board last week, McDade said the school system would be “engaging families and community members” to discuss the technology ahead of possible implementation for the 2023-24 school year.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Details emerge on plan for new Carlin Springs Road campus of hospital

VHC Health (Virginia Hospital Center) and the Arlington County government have announced plans to turn a 5.8-acre site on South Carlin Springs Road into a 126-bed, advanced rehabilitation and health-wellness facility. The new facility also will include expanded mental-health services for youth and adults. “It gives us the space and...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Ferret, wild animal rescue thrives in Brandy Station

Little did Karen Lamb know stepping into a pet store in Virginia over 25 years ago would change the direction of her life forever. “I made the cardinal mistake of seeing a cute little furry animal in a pet store and I bought it,” she recalled. “I didn’t know anything about them.”
BRANDY STATION, VA
cbs19news

BRAFB prepared to help those who are losing SNAP benefits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are changing for those who rely on food stamps at the grocery store, but the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank wants people to know it's here to help. The Charlottesville Department of Social Services announced on Monday that...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Meet Maggie: UVA Police Department's newest employee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department has recently hired a new employee. Maggie, a bloodhound, is joining the department and will soon be helping to look for missing people in the area. Officer and trainer Logan Moore said that Maggie was the perfect fit for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

FCPS students score success in Scholastic Art competition

A total of 337 Fairfax County Public Schools students earned a total of 533 awards in the 2023 Regional Scholastic Art Awards Program. Students garnered a total of 174 Gold Key awards, 171 Silver Key awards and 188 honorable-mention honors. In addition, four works by Fairfax students, including two from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Bomb threats made against several Manassas schools

MANASSAS, Va. — Multiple schools in Manassas, Virginia were impacted by bomb threats Thursday. Around 1 p.m., Osbourn High School, Metz Middle School, Baldwin Elementary and Baldwin Intermediate schools went into "Secure the Building" status due to a possible bomb threat made against Osbourn High School. Officials say "Secure...
MANASSAS, VA
cbs19news

Amos announces plans to retire

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A longtime area sheriff is retiring. Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring at the end of this year. He has been sheriff for more than 15 and has been with law enforcement since 1987, starting as a...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Local students advance to finals of Regeneron science competition

Regeneron and the Society for Science on Jan. 25 named two local students as among 40 finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high-school seniors. Ethan Zhou of McLean High School was recognized for his project, titled...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Financial sextortion concerns grow across the DMV

Concerns are growing about financial sextortion involving teens in Fairfax County and across the DMV. Authorities say the instances are taking place through social media and they want everyone to be aware of the problem. Fairfax County Police Community Outreach Officer Meg Hawkins joins the DMV Zone to break down what is happening.

