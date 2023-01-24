Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
Aptera's solar electric production model revealed, will go 400 miles on a full battery
Lots more car buyers would consider an electric vehicle if only charging wasn't such a hassle. EV startup Aptera may have an innovative solution — if it can raise enough funding to get production underway. The California-based company unveiled in January its Launch Edition solar vehicle, its first model that will hit customer driveways.
The Verge
Lightyear has stopped production on its solar-powered EV after three months
Electric vehicle company Lightyear has announced that it’s halting production on the Lightyear 0, its €250,000 (around $270,000 USD) solar-powered car that the company started making just three months ago (via Electrek). The setback is part of a “strategic restructuring,” according to a Monday blog post, and the company will instead focus on making the Lightyear 2, a car that it says will cost under $40,000 and go into production in late 2025.
msn.com
Only 1 Tesla Model Is Recommended by Consumer Reports in 2023
Tesla offers some of the best electric cars available — but a problem area over the years has been reliability. Much to the ire of Elon Musk, Consumer Reports has downgraded Tesla models due to various reliability issues. However, there’s an exception. In 2023, only one Tesla electric vehicle is recommended by Consumer Reports: the 2023 Tesla Model 3 sports sedan.
MotorAuthority
Lightyear buzz: No more 0, straight to 2
Lightyear has canned its debut model, the 0, less than two months after the sleek fastback hatch with a world-beating drag coefficient entered production. In an update released on Monday, the Dutch EV startup said it made the decision so it could redirect its focus and resources to the more affordable, higher volume 2 hatchback shown earlier this month.
torquenews.com
Should You Buy a 2023 Tesla Model Y?
Tesla recently did major price cuts on the Model Y - is now the time to buy one? Here's what we recommend. Tesla just did some drastic price cuts. Now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 Tesla Model Y if you are in the market for one. The...
New suppliers race to plug in to electric car market
WOKING, England, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The global auto industry has committed $1.2 trillion to developing electric vehicles (EVs), providing a golden opportunity for new suppliers to grab contracts providing everything from battery packs to motors and inverters.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla adding 4680 battery capacity for 1.5 million EVs and mass Semi production lines to its first Gigafactory
Tesla will invest US$3.6 billion in a massive expansion of its original Gigafactory in Nevada. The project will bring mass Semi truck production as well as 100 GWh of new 4680 battery capacity, enough to power 1.5 million "light-duty" vehicles. While that term includes the Cybertruck, as the Semi is a long-haul rig, it's not clear if the first Cybertruck batches will be powered by a 4680 battery pack.
torquenews.com
Tesla Sells Nearly 3x All Other Automakers COMBINED in California - How Fast Is Tesla Growing?
We see that Tesla is selling nearly 3x the volume of EVs than all other EV automakers combined in California, a big EV market. How fast is Tesla growing?. California is a very large U.S. state and Tesla is selling 2.6x the amount of EVs there than all the other auto makers combined. This includes Rivian, Lucid, Ford, GM, and all others.
Carscoops
Tesla Accidentally Shows CCS Compatible ‘Magic Dock’ That Can Charge Other EVs
In just the latest example of Tesla introducing new products late, the CCS-compatible charging station that was supposed to be introduced in 2021, allowing any EV to top up their battery at its charging stations, may just have been teased. Screenshots, allegedly taken from the Tesla app and posted to...
Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces
Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
The 3 Least Reliable 2022 Pickup Trucks, According to Consumer Reports
After testing all of the pickup trucks on the market for the 2022 model year Consumer Reports named trucks by Ford, GM, and Jeep as the least reliable. The post The 3 Least Reliable 2022 Pickup Trucks, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Uphill Sand Drag Trucks Make the Ram TRX Look Like a Power Wheels
PeterBjorck on YouTubeThey're a lot like rock bouncers, except they're fire-spitting Nissan Patrols that climb dunes in the Middle East.
Honda’s Going All-In Now on Electric Cars and Motorcycles To Catch Up
The world's largest engine maker says it'll build electric powertrains for cars, motorcycles, and power equipment from the beginning.
MotorAuthority
Finale Speed reveals 1969 Camaro with carbon body, LT4 V-8
A number of companies have sprung up recently offering carbon-fiber bodies for classic muscle cars, but only a few are capable of delivering fit and finish like this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro built by Finale Speed. The Yukon, Oklahoma-based company has bodies for both the '69 Camaro and the Dodge Charger...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Becomes The 2022 Best-Selling Vehicle In The World By Revenue, 4th By Units Sold
According to a new list of best-selling vehicles in the world for 2022, Model Y, less than 3 years since starting deliveries, has already become the best-selling vehicle in the world by revenue and 4th overall best-selling vehicle by units sold. Tesla first started selling electric vehicles in 2010, at...
MotorTrend Magazine
Go Inside the New Tesla Semi: Features, Screens, Seats, and More
Tesla fans with Ruffled feathers over perpetually delayed products can finally Lay off the brand. After much waiting (only four years late), the electric Tesla Semi's first customer, PepsiCo, has taken delivery of its first examples of the big rig. The beverage and snack food conglomerate's Frito-Lay division will take center stage in the company's Tesla truck rollout plans at its Modesto, California, factory and distribution center, so we visited the upgraded 80-acre zero-emissions facility to experience the Tesla Semi firsthand and talk to its drivers about what it's like to drive.
ZDNet
I tried to charge my Tesla with Anker's PowerHouse 767. Here's what happened
I've owned a Tesla for over three years now, and not once during that time have I had a close call with emptying the battery and not having a charger nearby. Tesla's charging network is massive and easily accessible and doesn't take a ton of planning in most instances. There...
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle
The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
notebookcheck.net
3D-printed solid-state EV battery maker Sakuu signs up Porsche to build its Gigafactories
One of the more innovative companies in the 3D-printing space - Sakuu (former KeraCel) - has managed to sign up a Porsche subsidiary to design its future Gigafactories for lithium-metal and solid-state electric vehicle batteries. Porsche Consulting has experience in formulating the designs of automotive production facilities and recently turned its focus to battery Gigafactories that can churn out cells in the GWh capacity range. The effort "focuses on modern battery technologies, efficient production processes, and the right sites and scaling for sustainable production," tips Porsche.
Japan's Suzuki to invest $35 billion through 2030 in EVs
TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) will invest 4.5 trillion yen ($34.8 billion) through fiscal 2030 in research, development and capital spending to make battery electric vehicles (EVs), it said on Thursday.
Comments / 0