Laid Off Googlers Got More Severance Than Workers At Alphabet’s ‘Other Bets’ Like Waymo And Verily

Alphabet laid off more than 12,000 employees, giving Googlers a base of 16 weeks of severance. Other units got less. When Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history last week, he highlighted the generous unemployment package some 12,000 departing workers would be receiving. It included 16 weeks of severance, plus two more weeks for every year a worker had been employed at the company.
Is a Streaming Device Connected to Your TV? Change These Settings Immediately

Tons of people use streaming device because they're a genuinely great way to turn your TV into a streaming hub. All of the major manufacturers -- including Apple, Roku, Google Chromecast and Amazon -- have recently released new or updated models, so there are plenty of good options for you to choose from. That said, it's important to know that as amazing as these devices are, they do come with a downside: Their software platforms are often tracking what you watch behind the scenes.
Trump Bid to Help Ex-Aide Navarro Spurned by Judge in Contempt Case

(Bloomberg) -- A judge delayed a contempt trial for Peter Navarro after a lengthy debate about whether the former White House trade adviser could rely on executive privilege as a defense. Most Read from Bloomberg. US District Judge Amit Mehta said Friday he would allow defense and prosecution lawyers time...
Embrace the Stock Breakout for Colossal Gains in 2023

You may not believe it. But the stock market is in full-on “breakout mode” right now. Yesterday, stocks soared after the December PCE report confirmed that inflation continued to collapse in December. The PCE inflation rate dropped by 50 basis points to 5%, marking the second consecutive month of 50 basis points of disinflation.

