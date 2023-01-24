Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Stew Hansen, a well-known leader in Iowa's auto industry, has died
URBANDALE, Iowa — Stew Hansen, a well-known leader in Iowa's auto industry for many years, has died. Dan Boettcher, regional VP at Ken Garff Automotive – Iowa, said the company is mourning the loss of Hansen. “Stew left behind a legacy that will live on,” said Boettcher. “He...
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Minnesotans are Some of the Fastest Talkers in the Country
At my high school we had a mini TV station where we did a newscast that broadcasted to the high school TVs once per week. Jobs always rotated and when I was assigned co-anchor I remember, during our practice run, my teacher told me I was talking way too fast. I hadn't even noticed! And according to this recent study, it totally makes sense that I wouldn't notice because we Minnesotans are fast talkers.
nwestiowa.com
Private school vouchers split N'West Iowa
DES MOINES—Iowans can use public funding to pay for private K-12 education, marking one of the most monumental shifts in the history of the state’s school system. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Students First Act on Tuesday, Jan. 24, after a streamlined legislative process. The law only had Republican support as Democrats and a few GOP defectors voiced numerous objections to the new policy.
13 Foods Experiencing Shortages in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois in 2023
Expect to See Shortages of These 13 Items at Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout the United States. One of the freakiest times in my life was when I walked into a grocery store in Minnesota back in April 2020. I thought I was in a Marvel movie and Thanos came and not only took all the people but also took all of the bread, meat, cereal, eggs, milk, toilet paper, and anything canned other than lima beans...wait, there was one can of those.
Winter storm to impact northern Iowa Saturday
A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for northern Iowa on Saturday. The warning and advisory will both begin at midnight and last through 9 PM on Saturday. A band of heavy snow is expected to move across northern Iowa bringing a light, fluffy snow through the day on Saturday. A […]
KCRG.com
Hart captures Iowa Democratic Party chair
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Democratic Party has selected a new leader in a vote on Saturday, looking to move forward in a state where the party has seen a widely-diminished presence in the last several years. Rita Hart, a former Iowa state senator from District 49, was...
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
kiow.com
Why We Passed School Choice
Parental choice in education and improving public schools are the top priorities for Republicans in the 2023 Legislative session. The Governor campaigned on school choice all over the state. Republicans running for the House and Senate campaigned all over the state on school choice and improving public schools. I spoke about it often. On election night, the Governor won an historic victory, with a margin of nearly 20 points, Republicans in the Senate gained enough seats for a super-majority, and in the House, we gained seats to the historic level of 64. Now, we will keep our promises.
Wave of rural nursing home closures grows amid staffing crunch
WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she'd lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
Radio Iowa
Iowa Senate subcommittee advances Gadsden Flag license plate proposal
A bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the message “don’t tread on me” has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If the bill becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side of the plate and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom.
KGLO News
Critical number of rural Iowa nursing homes close
DES MOINES — Health-care professionals say low pay and a worker shortage have led a dramatic number of nursing homes in rural Iowa to close their doors. They hope increased government funding and more focus on rural health care this year will help. Looking at a graph that shows...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Police Chiefs Association release a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Police Chiefs Association has released a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols. The statement can be read below. On behalf of law enforcement officers and executives who honorably serve their local communities across the State of Iowa, we offer our profound sympathies to the family and loved ones of Tyre Nichols. The footage released of his tragic death is deeply disturbing to our membership and all who have viewed it. The death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of police officers, who are employed to serve and protect their community, was appalling and entirely preventable.
This Iowa Restaurant Is One of the Top Places to Eat in America
It may not look like much from the outside, but inside this rather ordinary-looking building in Iowa is one of the best eating experiences in America. Yelp is out with their Top 100 US Restaurants for 2023 and the 36th highest-rated establishment in the nation is housed in a Davenport structure that dates back to 1865.
KGLO News
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Iowa
Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Right now, anyone can take an alcohol order but an […]
Fun 104.3
Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com
Comments / 0