CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Police Chiefs Association has released a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols. The statement can be read below. On behalf of law enforcement officers and executives who honorably serve their local communities across the State of Iowa, we offer our profound sympathies to the family and loved ones of Tyre Nichols. The footage released of his tragic death is deeply disturbing to our membership and all who have viewed it. The death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of police officers, who are employed to serve and protect their community, was appalling and entirely preventable.

IOWA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO