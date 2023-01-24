Read full article on original website
Slide 1 of 6: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 changed a lot of rules, but one thing remains the same: It is exceedingly difficult to evade the long reach of the taxman. That’s even true of Social Security benefits. Many people know that if you work while collecting benefits before reaching your full retirement age, it can result in a reduced benefit. But earn too much money — even by simply making withdrawals from some types of retirement plans — and you also can end up owing income taxes on your Social Security benefits. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA): “Some of you have to pay federal income taxes on your Social Security benefits. This usually happens only if you have other substantial income in addition to your benefits (such as wages, self-employment, interest, dividends and other taxable income that must be reported on your tax return).” Whether you owe taxes on these benefits depends on your “combined income.” The SSA defines this as the sum of: Your adjusted gross income Your nontaxable interest One-half of your Social Security benefits If you file an individual tax return and your combined income is between $25,000 and $34,000, you may owe income taxes on up to 50% of your Social Security benefits. Earn more than that, and up to 85% of your benefits could be subject to taxes. If you file a joint return and your combined income is between $32,000 and $44,000, you may owe taxes on up to 50% of your benefits. Earn more than that, and up to 85% could be taxable. Fortunately, there are ways to reduce your income and reduce — or even avoid paying — taxes owed on your Social Security benefits. They include: It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
If you have the lucky problem of trying to figure out where to keep money above and beyond what you need to pay your monthly expenses, you may be uncertain as to how much is the right amount to keep in a standard savings account. Don’t fret, and don’t make any hasty decisions. Experts have some simple recommendations.
Higher federal income tax brackets and standard deductions are now in effect, potentially giving Americans a chance to increase their take-home pay in 2023 and shield more of their income from the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS announced the higher limits for the federal income tax bracket and standard deductions...
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Did you know that Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850? And the best news is that the majority of Maine residents will receive these stimulus checks too.
Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
To keep from having to go into debt when the unexpected happens, financial experts recommend that you open a savings account and build an emergency fund that can cover three to six months' worth of...
The benefits of marriage don’t stop at love and companionship. In some situations, marriage can result in more Social Security. If you stay married for at least 10 years, those benefits can last even if you get divorced. But the rules for marriage and Social Security get complicated. Here...
There is a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit brought to you by the state of Washington. In this program, recipients will get payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements for number of children, your income level and more. For the most part, this program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source)
A group of California residents is receiving payments Saturday that could be over $1,000 from a state program.
If you are a current Wells Fargo customer, or a former customer Wells Fargo may owe you a refund. To determine if you qualify, If you had a Wells Fargo account between 2011 and 2022, you might be one of the 16 million customers who qualify for damages, says the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
You would need to make between $195,000 and $210,000 annual salary
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
Colorado residents who filed their 2021 taxes will receive a tax rebate of up to $1,500 in 10 days.
Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
Here's some fantastic news that will encourage you if you're struggling financially right now during this time of inflation, which is currently around 8 percent in the state of California. The IRS has adjusted the tax tables for 2023.
A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
