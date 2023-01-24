Read full article on original website
‘Loss of life is not recoverable’: California considers authorizing self-driving semi-trucks
Following years of pleadings from the autonomous vehicle industry, California officials are revisiting a statewide policy that prohibits self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs on its roads. Should California regulators decide to open the floodgates, two state legislators are pushing to limit any potential fallout. Asm. Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, on Thursday...
3.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California awake, geologists say
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook the Humboldt County area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The nearly 11-mile deep quake hit about 2 miles from Fortuna at 2:28 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, according to the USGS. More than 250 people from as far away as Eureka and Redcrest reported feeling...
California has some of the most affordable universities in the country. Find out where
The California State University system is promoting its comparably low tuition and fees as it works to shore up enrollment coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The system on Wednesday released a study it created comparing CSU tuition to 15 other public universities across the country. It found its tuition rates and fees are the lowest in the comparison group.
Civil rights groups to Gavin Newsom: Court-mandated mental health treatment is unconstitutional
A group of disability and civil rights organizations is hoping to block Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest plan to address California’s homeless crisis by moving people with severe, untreated mental illness off of the streets into court-ordered treatment programs. Three organizations — Disability Rights California, Western Center on Law...
