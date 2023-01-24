ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

4d ago

these people will get caught ib praying for the officers to catch these criminals we all need to do our part for our city s. towns if u see something report it ib praying for everyone God bless y'all.

Ventura Santiago
4d ago

they are many different Spanish coming from different countries, specific the countries they come from because Puerto Rico are American citizens

evil white bitch
4d ago

Theses guys are so far gone and it says corrupt organization can’t be any worse than the corruption in the DA office

abc27.com

Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Shots fired from a vehicle in Schuylkill County

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County police looking for alleged tire slasher

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who allegedly slashed tires on two separate occasions in Warwick Township. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD), officers are investigating two incidents of tire slashing in the township. On Thursday, Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Oak Street for vandalism to a vehicle.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County family charged with selling drugs, neglecting animals

MANHEIM, Pa. — Members of a Lancaster County family are accused of dealing marijuana and neglecting more than a dozen animals. Austin Breland, 21; Jordan Breland, 24; Scott Breland, 49; and Heide Breland, 46, all of the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim, face various charges following a search warrant executed on Jan. 13.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Pottstown man admits to gun and drug charges

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man, who in August 2021 saw homicide charges dismissed against him by a judge, stood before that same judge on Friday and pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges in connection with incidents that occurred in the borough in October 2021. Elijah Davis, 22, of...
POTTSTOWN, PA
wdiy.org

Northampton County DA Announces Formation of Major Crimes Task Force | WDIY Local News

Northampton County’s District Attorney has announced the implementation of a new initiative to help address major crime investigations. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. On Thursday, District Attorney Terry Houck announced the implementation of the county’s first Major Crimes Task Force, which pulls together county detectives, local police departments and the Pennsylvania State Police.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman arrested for alleged attack with metal pipe

Berwick, Pa. — A woman who believed her ex-husband had slept with another woman allegedly tried to attack the other woman with a metal pipe. Barbara L. Embree, 38, was stopped after a passerby noticed her beating on the woman's car with the pipe and threatened to call police. The accuser told police she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of Wise Foods factory, 110 Susquehanna Ave.,...
BERWICK, PA
Main Line Media News

Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash

NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
POTTSTOWN, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BAIL SCAM SUSPECT

(Wilmington, DE 19809) On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ridge Road (Holly Oak Community) in reference to a fraud investigation. When the officers arrived, they learned that a 78-year-old male victim...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
PennLive.com

Pa. street gang steals almost 100 guns from 3 stores: reports

Police have arrested 13 people following a series of gun store robberies in Bucks and Montgomery counties, according to reports from the Philadelphia Inquirer and WPVI. Two adults and 11 teens were charged with operating a corrupt organization, conspiracy, gun violations, and related offenses. Only four of them were identified: Angel Mason, 40, Elijah Terrell, 16, Donte Purnell, 22, and Liv Hall, 18. Hall is being charged as an adult. The other suspects were between the ages of 14 and 17.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Vehicle Part Stolen at Moyer Lumber Kutztown Yard

KUTZTOWN PA – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vandalized vehicle at the Kutztown location of A.D. Moyer Lumber sometime during the week preceding Thursday (Jan. 26), Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported. The company also operates at properties in Gilbertsville, where it...
KUTZTOWN, PA
