Police have arrested 13 people following a series of gun store robberies in Bucks and Montgomery counties, according to reports from the Philadelphia Inquirer and WPVI. Two adults and 11 teens were charged with operating a corrupt organization, conspiracy, gun violations, and related offenses. Only four of them were identified: Angel Mason, 40, Elijah Terrell, 16, Donte Purnell, 22, and Liv Hall, 18. Hall is being charged as an adult. The other suspects were between the ages of 14 and 17.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO