4d ago
these people will get caught ib praying for the officers to catch these criminals we all need to do our part for our city s. towns if u see something report it ib praying for everyone God bless y'all.
Ventura Santiago
4d ago
they are many different Spanish coming from different countries, specific the countries they come from because Puerto Rico are American citizens
evil white bitch
4d ago
Theses guys are so far gone and it says corrupt organization can’t be any worse than the corruption in the DA office
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
Shots fired from a vehicle in Schuylkill County
NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said […]
abc27.com
Lancaster County police looking for alleged tire slasher
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who allegedly slashed tires on two separate occasions in Warwick Township. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD), officers are investigating two incidents of tire slashing in the township. On Thursday, Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Oak Street for vandalism to a vehicle.
Police search for missing Chester County man with ties to Lancaster County
PEACH BOTTOM, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing Chester County man with ties to Lancaster County. Thomas Caldwell, 59, of East Nottingham Township, was last seen Sunday on the 2600 block of the Robert Fulton Highway in Fulton Township, Lancaster County. He was wearing a black...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
WGAL
Lancaster County family charged with selling drugs, neglecting animals
MANHEIM, Pa. — Members of a Lancaster County family are accused of dealing marijuana and neglecting more than a dozen animals. Austin Breland, 21; Jordan Breland, 24; Scott Breland, 49; and Heide Breland, 46, all of the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim, face various charges following a search warrant executed on Jan. 13.
Lancaster County family charged with drug offenses, animal neglect after raid of their Manheim home
MANHEIM, Pa. — A Lancaster County family has been accused of drug dealing and animal neglect following a raid of their Manheim home by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, authorities said Friday. Austin Breland, 21, Jordan Breland, 24, Heide Breland, 46, and Scott Breland, 49, all of the...
Teenager was DUI when he crashed into vehicle carrying four elderly people: Police
A Reading teenager driving under the influence sent four elderly people into the hospital when he crashed his car into theirs’ Jan. 22, according to state police in Lancaster County. The 18-year-old was driving north on Brenneman Road in Strasburg Township when his car drifted into the southbound lane,...
Main Line Media News
Pottstown man admits to gun and drug charges
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man, who in August 2021 saw homicide charges dismissed against him by a judge, stood before that same judge on Friday and pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges in connection with incidents that occurred in the borough in October 2021. Elijah Davis, 22, of...
wdiy.org
Northampton County DA Announces Formation of Major Crimes Task Force | WDIY Local News
Northampton County’s District Attorney has announced the implementation of a new initiative to help address major crime investigations. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. On Thursday, District Attorney Terry Houck announced the implementation of the county’s first Major Crimes Task Force, which pulls together county detectives, local police departments and the Pennsylvania State Police.
Woman arrested for alleged attack with metal pipe
Berwick, Pa. — A woman who believed her ex-husband had slept with another woman allegedly tried to attack the other woman with a metal pipe. Barbara L. Embree, 38, was stopped after a passerby noticed her beating on the woman's car with the pipe and threatened to call police. The accuser told police she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of Wise Foods factory, 110 Susquehanna Ave.,...
Main Line Media News
Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash
NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
abc27.com
Lancaster County Chiefs of Police release statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Chiefs of Police have released a statement regarding the camera footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Nichols, a Memphis man who died three days after police beat him in a traffic stop on Jan. 7, have been released by Memphis officials.
Jewelry Heist At Harrisburg Mall, $4k Reward Offered: Police
A pre-Christmas jewelry burglary at Harrisburg Mall has police offering a hefty reward. The thefts forcibly entered the S&M Jewelry store in the Harrisburg Mall on December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to a release by the Swatara Township police on Jan. 27, 2023. During this burglary, multiple...
Cell phone smuggling scheme at Dauphin County Prison leads to 4-year sentence for conspirator
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced a Harrisburg man to prison for his role in a cell phone smuggling scheme at Dauphin County Prison. Danny Cruz, 44, of Harrisburg, bribed former Corrections Officer Kyle Bower to deliver several...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BAIL SCAM SUSPECT
(Wilmington, DE 19809) On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ridge Road (Holly Oak Community) in reference to a fraud investigation. When the officers arrived, they learned that a 78-year-old male victim...
abc27.com
Lancaster County Turkey Hill employee charged after alleged theft of PA Lottery
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Turkey Hill employee was charged in the alleged theft of nearly $5,000 worth of lottery tickets. Police state they were called to investigate the theft of lottery tickets from a Turkey Hill convenience store located at 2501 North Reading Road. According...
Pa. street gang steals almost 100 guns from 3 stores: reports
Police have arrested 13 people following a series of gun store robberies in Bucks and Montgomery counties, according to reports from the Philadelphia Inquirer and WPVI. Two adults and 11 teens were charged with operating a corrupt organization, conspiracy, gun violations, and related offenses. Only four of them were identified: Angel Mason, 40, Elijah Terrell, 16, Donte Purnell, 22, and Liv Hall, 18. Hall is being charged as an adult. The other suspects were between the ages of 14 and 17.
sanatogapost.com
Vehicle Part Stolen at Moyer Lumber Kutztown Yard
KUTZTOWN PA – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vandalized vehicle at the Kutztown location of A.D. Moyer Lumber sometime during the week preceding Thursday (Jan. 26), Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported. The company also operates at properties in Gilbertsville, where it...
13 people, mostly teens, arrested for gun store burglaries in suburban Pa.
All the crimes happened in the overnight hours, with the thieves allegedly getting away with several firearms from each store.
Comments / 19