coinjournal.net
Crypto price predictions: Solana, Theta Network, HOOK
Solana price has formed a triple-top pattern and a head and shoulders. Theta Network has moved above the cup and handle pattern. Hooked Protocol’s HOOK has surged above its all-time high. Cryptocurrency prices moved sideways this week as the US dollar index continued its downward trend. Bitcoin rose above...
coinjournal.net
Institutional investors are increasingly bullish on Ethereum: report
60% of respondents are convinced Ethereum will a better investment in 2023. Bitcoin is also seen as one with huge potential, while other coins attracting institutional investors are Polkadot, Cardano and XRP. Speculative interest and exposure to distributed ledger technology are main reasons for increased interest. Ethereum is the second...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
coinjournal.net
Pro: the recent rally in Bitcoin may not be ‘sustainable’
Katie Stockton expects a pullback in Bitcoin price ahead. She explained her “neutral” view on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”. Bitcoin has climbed roughly 40% since the start of 2023. Bitcoin has now surpassed the key $23,000 level but Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies continues to recommend...
coinjournal.net
15 Best Metaverse Tokens in 2023
coinjournal.net
Crypto bank Silvergate suspends preferred stock dividend
Crypto-friendly bank Silvergate announced its suspended payment of dividends on its series A preferred stock. The company’s shares fell more than 11% pre-market after the announcement. Silvergate reported a $1 billion loss in the fourth quarter and also cut its staff by 20% amid the crypto bear market and...
coinjournal.net
Moody’s is building a scoring system for stablecoins: report
Moody’s wants to build a scoring system for stablecoins as the market grows amid increased regulatory attention. The system will provide an rating system for the top stablecoins based on quality of their reserve attestations. The leading stablecoins by market cap today are Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USD) and...
coinjournal.net
Several upgrades coming to Fantom: FTM price up 52% in 7 days
The price of the Fantom token, FTM, has risen by 5.9% today. Its price has risen by more than 52% in the last week. The Fantom ecosystem is preparing for a number of upgrades in the coming days. Fantom (FTM) price is leading the current crypto market recovery after registering...
coinjournal.net
Leading digital wealth platform Yield App acquires Trofi Group
Yield App is a digital wealth platform that offers safe custody of digital assets. The platform allows customers to exchange and earn on their assets at market-leading rates. The acquisition adds structured products to the Yield Apps product suite. Digital wealth management platform Yield App yesterday announced it has acquired...
There will be a fierce war between the US and China, the Air Force General said - prepare to hit the head
Minihan said the main goal should be to defeat China. "I hope I'm wrong, but my conscience says that in 2025 we (US-China) will be a fight . US-China War: Relations between the US and China have been strained for the last few years. Both countries are against each other's ideology on many issues including Taiwan, South China Sea. Meanwhile, the senior general of the US Air Force has claimed that there may be a fierce war between the two countries in the year 2025. Four-star U.S. General Mike Minihan has said the war will be over Taiwan and urged its commanders to push their units to achieve maximum combat readiness this year. In this regard, he wrote an internal memo, which first surfaced on social media and later the Pentagon confirmed its authenticity. The memo showed that he has asked command personnel to prepare for head-to-head targeting .
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
coinjournal.net
Can Metacade Lead a Bear Market Rally?
After the madness of the 2021 bull run, the crypto winter really hit hard in 2022, with difficulty saying how long it will continue. Experienced investors know that while interest in crypto may be a little lower, bear markets are actually the perfect time to accumulate strong projects with utility in order to make the most of the next bull run. Even in bear market conditions, there are still gains to be made in a bear market rally.
coinjournal.net
Polygon’s Gains Network DEX volume crosses $1.5B as Polygon price reclaims $1
At press time, Polygon (MATIC) was trading at $1.09, up 8.93% in 24 hours. Gains Network DEX was initially released on Polygon before being deployed on Arbitrum. The Gains Network DEX has greatly contributed to the recent rising transactional activity on Polygon. The price of Polygon (MATIC) has been steadily...
coinjournal.net
Floki Inu price soars on DAO proposal to burn 4.97 trillion FLOKI
Floki Inu will burn 4.97 trillion FLOKI tokens worth over $55 million if the DAO vote passes. The meme coin project is also looking to cut transaction tax from 3% to 0.3% and permanently disable the cross-chain bridge. The price of FLOKI rose 25% early Saturday to hit its highest...
