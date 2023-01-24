Read full article on original website
WSET
1 arrested, 1 at large after pair armed with guns steals car, leads cop chase: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On January 26 a victim called 911 around 8:15 p.m., saying that two people armed with handguns robbed them and stole their vehicle before driving away in it, the Lynchburg Police Department said. LPD arrived to the scene on Graham street to check on the...
WSET
Altavista police seeking to identify individuals in regards to a theft
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department is seeking to identify two individuals. Police said they are trying to identify these two individuals in regards to a theft that occurred on Wednesday. If you have any information on these individuals police are asking you to contact them at...
WSET
Drunk man fires shots on Old Mill Road: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police have confirmed the reports of shots fired in the Old Mill Road area of Lynchburg on Wednesday night. LPD says that on Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. they received several calls for shots fired. They said the reports came from the 6200...
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
altavistajournal.com
Fire department responds to strange incident at school parking lot
Last Wednesday afternoon, The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to an unusual incident in the Tomahawk Elementary School parking lot. One car, a black SUV, drove on top of another with its front tires resting on the side and windshield of a silver sedan. The department reported that Rescue 12...
WSET
Deputies in Henry County are investigating a breaking and entering of a business
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Deputies in Henry County are investigating a breaking and entering of a business. According to deputies, this incident happened at the Backlot Hair Design, located at 2293 Daniels Creek Road. Entry was made into the business where an undisclosed amount of items where stolen,...
Henry County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect in theft investigation
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in an ongoing theft investigation. Investigators say that multiple items were stolen during a break-in at Backlot Hair Design on Daniels Creek Road, as well as, the Stone Memorial Church and its storage building on Virginia Avenue. […]
WSET
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat made at Henry County middle school
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A security alert was reported at Laurel Park Middle School in the form of a bomb threat on Friday. The threatening message was sent via social media and was reported to authorities by the recipient. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says that they and school officials quickly took action to ensure the safety of students and staff.
WSET
Suspect charged with second-degree murder after shooting victim: Roanoke Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On January 25, Roanoke police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound on Hunt Avenue NW around 8 p.m. Roanoke Police Department said they found an unresponsive man with a critical gunshot wound, and Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
WSET
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office responds to gun reported at Benjamin Franklin Middle School
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced they assisted Benjamin Franklin Middle School administration with a potential threat on campus. According to the sheriff's office, a student at the school yelled that someone had a gun on campus. The School Resource Officer and...
WSET
Lynchburg firefighters congratulate captain on graduation from 'Virginia Officers Academy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department congratulates Captain Quincy Scott on his graduation from the "Virginia Officers Academy". The department said that the "Virginia Officer Academy" is a week-long leadership program sponsored by the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association, along with other state and local organizations. More than...
WSET
Roanoke Fire Department extinguishes vacant house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A fire broke out at a vacant house Friday morning on Rorer Avenue SW, the Roanoke Fire-EMS said. RFEMS arrived to the scene and found flames coming from the back on both the first and second floors, but it was quickly extinguished. No injuries were...
WSET
Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
WXII 12
Crime Stoppers offering $5K to catch a suspect in homicide case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 reward to help solve a homicide that happened over the weekend in Greensboro. Greensboro police said they found Jordan Little, 31, shot several times on Larkin Street early Sunday morning. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers...
Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on North Dunleith Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 3:58 P.m., Officers with the WSPD investigated a shooting at the 500 block of North Dunleith Avenue. Investigators say a 71-year-old Winston-Salem man was outside when an unknown burgundy vehicle […]
WSET
Power restored to Lynchburg area customers following outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the AEP power outage map more than 1,000 people were without power Wednesday night, but the issues had been resolved by Thursday morning. For the latest information regarding the power outages visit here. ABC13 is working to learn more on what caused the...
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Northwest Roanoke homicide
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 12:02 p.m. Thursday. A man was arrested in connection with a murder in Roanoke Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say at around 8 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police shoot man accused of threatening officer with knife
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting at the Leehy Manor apartments in Roanoke Wednesday morning, according to the Roanoke City Police Department. About 7:19 a.m. January 25, 2023, police were called about a disorder in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW....
WSET
14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools has lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat to harm the E. C. Principal that we are taking very seriously. No one is currently allowed in or out of buildings," LCS said in a statement. "All staff and students are safe in the building."
1 dead, 2 injured on Hughes Mill Road in Caswell Co.; man in custody
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after shooting and killing a person while injuring two others in Caswell County Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they are still searching for a second suspect. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a home...
