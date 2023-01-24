ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSET

Drunk man fires shots on Old Mill Road: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police have confirmed the reports of shots fired in the Old Mill Road area of Lynchburg on Wednesday night. LPD says that on Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. they received several calls for shots fired. They said the reports came from the 6200...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
altavistajournal.com

Fire department responds to strange incident at school parking lot

Last Wednesday afternoon, The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to an unusual incident in the Tomahawk Elementary School parking lot. One car, a black SUV, drove on top of another with its front tires resting on the side and windshield of a silver sedan. The department reported that Rescue 12...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Henry County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect in theft investigation

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in an ongoing theft investigation. Investigators say that multiple items were stolen during a break-in at Backlot Hair Design on Daniels Creek Road, as well as, the Stone Memorial Church and its storage building on Virginia Avenue. […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Juvenile in custody after bomb threat made at Henry County middle school

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A security alert was reported at Laurel Park Middle School in the form of a bomb threat on Friday. The threatening message was sent via social media and was reported to authorities by the recipient. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says that they and school officials quickly took action to ensure the safety of students and staff.
WSET

Roanoke Fire Department extinguishes vacant house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A fire broke out at a vacant house Friday morning on Rorer Avenue SW, the Roanoke Fire-EMS said. RFEMS arrived to the scene and found flames coming from the back on both the first and second floors, but it was quickly extinguished. No injuries were...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WXII 12

Crime Stoppers offering $5K to catch a suspect in homicide case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 reward to help solve a homicide that happened over the weekend in Greensboro. Greensboro police said they found Jordan Little, 31, shot several times on Larkin Street early Sunday morning. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Power restored to Lynchburg area customers following outage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the AEP power outage map more than 1,000 people were without power Wednesday night, but the issues had been resolved by Thursday morning. For the latest information regarding the power outages visit here. ABC13 is working to learn more on what caused the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with Northwest Roanoke homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 12:02 p.m. Thursday. A man was arrested in connection with a murder in Roanoke Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say at around 8 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police shoot man accused of threatening officer with knife

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting at the Leehy Manor apartments in Roanoke Wednesday morning, according to the Roanoke City Police Department. About 7:19 a.m. January 25, 2023, police were called about a disorder in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW....
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools has lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat to harm the E. C. Principal that we are taking very seriously. No one is currently allowed in or out of buildings," LCS said in a statement. "All staff and students are safe in the building."
LYNCHBURG, VA

