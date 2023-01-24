ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
94.3 Lite FM

Amazon Pulls Plug on Popular “Smile” Charity Program Suddenly

You might not be aware of a program that Amazon had run for the last few years. The program itself was called Smile. What it did was (depending on how you used it) you would shop for items and then a charity would get a donation, based on how much or what you purchased over a certain period of time.
94.3 Lite FM

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to Become Fifth-Biggest Movie Ever

James Cameron is the king of the box-office world. With Avatar: The Way of Water continuing to dominate box-office charts around the country, it continues to rise up the list of the biggest moneymakers in cinema history. As of today it has passed Avengers: Infinity War and its $2.052 billion to become the fifth-highest-grossing movie ever. And with that, writer/director James Cameron can lay claim to a singular and incredible record: He has made three of the five biggest movies of all-time.
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Residents Can Get Paid Just To Go On Dates

Fifteen first dates with fifteen different people? Sounds like the premise to some crap romantic comedy. But this offer is actually legit, according to a new job listing. There is a new way that you can get paid just to go on dates with other people. Of course, some have been doing this anyway for many centuries, but this new job offer is not quite what you're thinking. A company is offering willing participants a chance to go on a number of first dates and share their experiences.
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy