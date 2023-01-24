Top Flight: Meet the best high school basketball dunkers in the country

Is there anything in basketball that compares to a dunk?

With a leap and a slam, one player can bring the entire crowd to its feet. And in today’s age of social media, one highlight reel dunk can spread like a wildfire and consume internet discussion among fans.

High school is where the fun begins for slam dunk enthusiasts. While middle schoolers are few and far between, high schoolers can throw down with the best of them.

Here are some of the nation’s best dunkers in high school basketball for the 2022-23 season.

Be sure to send in any amazing dunks to SBLive on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @SBLiveSports for consideration in weekly top plays and the chance to be featured on scorebooklive.com! Fans will be able to vote on their favorite dunk of the year once the season comes to a close.

Jack Benter, Brownstown Central (Indiana)

It’s simple: If you shatter a backboard with a slam during a game, you earn a spot on the list of the country’s best dunkers. That’s exactly what Benter, a 6-foot-4 junior who’s committed to Purdue, did earlier this month. Since most high schools don't have an extra basketball hoop sitting around, the game had to be postponed.

Flory Bidunga, Kokomo (Indiana)

Bidunga is the nation’s No. 4 recruit in the class of 2024, and he treats the basket like a mini hoop children hang on their bedroom doors. The 6-foot-10 center runs the show down low for the No. 8 team in Indiana, protecting the rim and catching lobs on a nightly basis.

Omaha Biliew, Waukee (Iowa)

The top-ranked player in Iowa and the No. 11 overall recruit in the country, Biliew looks like a potential candidate for the NBA Dunk Contest at some point in the coming years. The 6-foot-8 Iowa State signee pulled off an explosive between-the-legs jam in a game last week.

Layden Blocker, Sunrise Christian (Kansas)

Not only can the 6-foot-2 Blocker jump out of the gym, but he looks ambidextrous as a dunker. Whether with the right, left, through the legs or two hands, the Arkansas commit and Little Rock native is a natural at throwing down two points with style.

Cameron Carr, Link Academy (Missouri)

In addition to being a sharpshooter for the No. 1 team in the country , Carr has some serious bounce. If the 6-foot-4 Tennessee signee has an open lane the hoop, he’ll clear for takeoff every time.

Photo by Nate Latsch

Photo by Nate Latsch

Coen Carr, Legacy Early College (South Carolina)

You can put Carr down for a minimum of one highlight reel dunk each time he takes the court. The 6-foot-7 Michigan State signee threw down 12 dunks in a Jan. 10 win over Hillcrest (S.C.), and they were far from rim grazers.

Stephon Castle, Newton (Georgia)

A 6-foot-6 combo guard, Castle's size and athleticism make him quite the mismatch offensively. The UConn commit is a three-level scorer with the ability to power through defenders at the rim.

VJ Edgecombe, Long Island Lutheran (New York)

Edgecombe leads the way for the No. 12 team in the country, and he does so with a high tendency of attacking the basket. In a win over national No. 8 Imhotep Charter (Pennsylvania), the 6-foot-5 junior dropped jaws with a poster dunk on Kentucky signee Justin Edwards, the No. 2 player in the country.

Dennis Evans, Hillcrest (California)

It’s really not fair to high school players who are tasked with defending Evans, a five-star prospect signed to Minnesota. The 7-foot-1 center with an unbelievable wingspan can dunk the ball from practically anywhere in the paint, even if an opponent is in his way.

Cooper Flagg, Montverde Academy (Florida)

One of the top players in the country regardless of class, the 6-foot-7 sophomore gets buckets from inside and out with ease. An underrated aspect of Flagg’s game is his ability to fight through contact and finish at the rim.

Ron Holland, Duncanville (Texas)

In addition to being one of the top recruits in the country, Holland is also one of the best dunkers. The No. 8 player in the class of 2023 dominates at the rim on both ends of the court.

Bronny James, Sierra Canyon (California)

Just like his father, Bronny James can throw down with style and force. The 6-foot-3 senior has pulled off a tomahawk, windmill and more during games this season.

Morez Johnson, St. Rita (Illinois)

From showing off a between-the-legs dunk in practice to throwing down a vicious slam over a defender during a game earlier this season, Johnson has proven himself as an elite dunker. The 6-foot-8 junior is committed to Illinois.

Koa Peat, Perry (Arizona)

One of the nation's top-ranked sophomores, Peat is already going viral for dunking on opponents. In a recent win for nationally-ranked Perry, the 6-foot-8 forward made a defender look foolish for getting in the way of one of his slams.

Perry (Ari.) sophomore Koa Peat finishes dunk over defender (; 0:14)

Rider Portela, Sunnyslope (Arizona)

Only a freshman, Portela provided an early-season posterization when he dunked all over a defender. Watching a replay of the dunk, it's clear Portela had only one thing in mind once the ball hit his hands.

Macaleab Rich, East St. Louis (Illinois)

Rich makes difficult dunks look easy. The 6-foot-6 Kansas State signee puts in work at the rim on both ends of the court, and his jams are powerful yet smooth.

Kansas State commit Macaleab Rich drops 27 points in East St. Louis 63-61 win over Chaminade (; 1:16)

Jaxon Richardson, Bishop Gorman (Nevada)

Considering Richardson’s father is Jason Richardson, a two-time winner of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see the Bishop Gorman standout throwing down 360s and jumping over teammates before games. The 6-foot-5 freshman will have plenty more opportunities to add to his highlight package before he suits up for one lucky college team in 2026.

Jacob Wilkins, Parkview (Georgia)

Dominique Wilkins earned the nickname "The Human Highlight Film" for his high-flying ability, and now his son Jacob is creating highlight dunks of his own. The 6-foot-7 wing has displayed some serious bounce and skill during his sophomore campaign.

Mikey Williams, San Ysidro (California)

No list of top dunkers in high school basketball is complete without Williams. The 6-foot-2 Memphis signee became an internet sensation as a middle schooler due to his propensity for throwing down slams.

Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph (California)

Last year as a freshman, Yessoufou dunked so hard he tore the entire hoop from its ceiling mount. The 6-foot-6 wing has received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA and more.