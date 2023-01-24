ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica Mirror

Debris Washed Ashore at Santa Monica Beach

SANTA MONICA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Huge crowd gathered to watch sun set in-between Manhattan Beach’s Light Gate

Over 200 people came out Friday night to watch the sun set directly within the Light Gate art project at the Manhattan Beach Library on 14th street. “I’ve been coming here for years, and this is by far the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen for this,” said Tracy Windes, a member of the Manhattan Beach Library Commission, which gave out free books and chocolates to the crowd. “We bought 300 pieces of candy, and they were all snapped up.”
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Massive 24,000-Gallon Raw Sewage Leak Closes Local Beaches

Wednesday leak near Admiralty Way and Palawan Way cause of closures. A massive 24,000-gallon raw sewage leak shut down several Venice and Marina del Rey beaches on Wednesday, contaminating nearby wet sand as well, according to L.A. County Public Health officials. The spill was initially reported to be 64,000 gallons,...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

SMa.r.t Column: Widespread Issues Put Santa Monica in Danger

Following are 5 issues which, along with homelessness and crime, should take priority over all else in our city’s immediate future:. 1. Paramount is our city’s economic uncertainty! Historically, our city has been wealthy and looked upon with esteem. But sadly, this may significantly change after letting a volunteer with the city’s parks program – a pedophile – run loose for 20 years with the city being sued by the families involved! Santa Monica is in the process of paying $100 million dollars to date for the lawsuits already settled and is staring directly at another $100-200 million for the remaining lawsuits.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Business slows down for Monterey Park restaurants following mass shooting

There are plenty of fan-favorite dishes at Mandarin Noodle House that the owner was prepared to serve while crowds were out celebrating the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. Like many other restaurants in the San Gabriel Valley, Denny Mu stocked his kitchen to get ready for the post-Christmas rush, which is typically the most profitable time of the year for many businesses in the area. However, after the mass shooting on Saturday night, everything came to a halt."That morning I had two parties for 12 cancel," Mu said. "I had another party of 10 cancel."Mu said there have been a...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
citywatchla.com

Top Seven Best Vegan Restaurants in LA and Why They Are So Damn Tasty

LA RESTAURANT SCENE - Vegan restaurants are popping up everywhere and are increasingly popular with both vegans and non-vegans alike, offering menus every bit as diverse, if not more so, than their traditional counterparts catering to omnivores. If you’re heading to LA and are keen to sample the local vegan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Where to find the best meat in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco. Proximity is key when buying a piece...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

