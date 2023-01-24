Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Meet DeAndre Parks, who went from rough streets to selling lemonade at the beach
Parks was among 16 vendors who participated in the second annual Black Restaurant Week pop-up, one of several events planned through Sunday to highlight Black restaurant owners. The post Meet DeAndre Parks, who went from rough streets to selling lemonade at the beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Monica Mirror
Debris Washed Ashore at Santa Monica Beach
Debris Washed Ashore at Santa Monica Beach During Last Week’s Storms. @smmirrornews Debris Washed Ashore at Santa Monica Beach During Last Week’s Storms #stormdamage #weather #wildweather #santamonicabeach #santamonica #rainstorm ♬ original sound – Santa Monica Mirror.
Caught on video: Group wrangles large shark back into ocean in Hermosa Beach
One of the ocean's top predators - a shark - was spotted on shore in Hermosa Beach and it was caught on camera.
yovenice.com
Century-Old California Craftsman Home Hits Market Steps from Santa Monica Beach
Nestled on a tranquil, tree-lined block of Santa Monica, mere steps from the beach lies a beautifully renovated, century-old California Craftsman home that just hit the market for $4.4 million. Offering over 2,750 square feet of living space, this property located at 9 Vicente Ter has three bedrooms, three and...
easyreadernews.com
Huge crowd gathered to watch sun set in-between Manhattan Beach’s Light Gate
Over 200 people came out Friday night to watch the sun set directly within the Light Gate art project at the Manhattan Beach Library on 14th street. “I’ve been coming here for years, and this is by far the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen for this,” said Tracy Windes, a member of the Manhattan Beach Library Commission, which gave out free books and chocolates to the crowd. “We bought 300 pieces of candy, and they were all snapped up.”
Santa Monica Mirror
Massive 24,000-Gallon Raw Sewage Leak Closes Local Beaches
Wednesday leak near Admiralty Way and Palawan Way cause of closures. A massive 24,000-gallon raw sewage leak shut down several Venice and Marina del Rey beaches on Wednesday, contaminating nearby wet sand as well, according to L.A. County Public Health officials. The spill was initially reported to be 64,000 gallons,...
Santa Monica Mirror
SMa.r.t Column: Widespread Issues Put Santa Monica in Danger
Following are 5 issues which, along with homelessness and crime, should take priority over all else in our city’s immediate future:. 1. Paramount is our city’s economic uncertainty! Historically, our city has been wealthy and looked upon with esteem. But sadly, this may significantly change after letting a volunteer with the city’s parks program – a pedophile – run loose for 20 years with the city being sued by the families involved! Santa Monica is in the process of paying $100 million dollars to date for the lawsuits already settled and is staring directly at another $100-200 million for the remaining lawsuits.
Business slows down for Monterey Park restaurants following mass shooting
There are plenty of fan-favorite dishes at Mandarin Noodle House that the owner was prepared to serve while crowds were out celebrating the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. Like many other restaurants in the San Gabriel Valley, Denny Mu stocked his kitchen to get ready for the post-Christmas rush, which is typically the most profitable time of the year for many businesses in the area. However, after the mass shooting on Saturday night, everything came to a halt."That morning I had two parties for 12 cancel," Mu said. "I had another party of 10 cancel."Mu said there have been a...
Local, sustainable fashion brand 3 Women will close storefront this month
Crystal Early and Natalie Mumford have spent the past five years building community in the East Village Arts District through their shop, 3 Women. Now, it's coming to an end. The post Local, sustainable fashion brand 3 Women will close storefront this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
citywatchla.com
Top Seven Best Vegan Restaurants in LA and Why They Are So Damn Tasty
LA RESTAURANT SCENE - Vegan restaurants are popping up everywhere and are increasingly popular with both vegans and non-vegans alike, offering menus every bit as diverse, if not more so, than their traditional counterparts catering to omnivores. If you’re heading to LA and are keen to sample the local vegan...
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
Long Beach man pleads for help finding dog stolen along with car
"That's my best friend in the world," the dog's owner said. "He's the closest thing I have to family right now." The post Long Beach man pleads for help finding dog stolen along with car appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Woon Will Soon Open its Second Location
The Shanghainese and Cantonese eatery inspired by one family’s love of their mother’s cooking is gearing up to open a sister store in Pasadena
kcrw.com
Where to find the best meat in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco. Proximity is key when buying a piece...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
Mountain lion P-81 found dead on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County
Mountain lion P-81 was killed last weekend after likely being struck by a vehicle in the western Santa Monica Mountains, officials announced Friday. The 4-year-old cougar’s body was found Jan. 22 on the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area officials said. A necropsy will be performed to confirm […]
foxla.com
15 Mt. Baldy hikers rescued in less than a month amid extreme winter weather: Sheriff
LOS ANGELES - The number of rescues that authorities are conducting on Mt. Baldy continue to increase amid extreme winter weather conditions that have triggered warnings to even the most experienced hikers. In less than one month, fifteen people have been rescued, two have died, and one remains missing, officials...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
Whale watchers spot rare white dolphin off coast of Dana Point
"Blanco" is believed to be the only white dolphin known off Southern California.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
