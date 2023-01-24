Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Not everyone is thrilled at what Fairfax library system is paying authors for appearances
Speaking at Fairfax County Public Library (FCPL) events has proved lucrative to a handful of authors. Most writers who gave presentations at county libraries during the most recent two fiscal years earned three- or at most four-figure fees, but some banked in one hour what low-level workers might take home in a year.
Inside Nova
FCPS students score success in Scholastic Art competition
A total of 337 Fairfax County Public Schools students earned a total of 533 awards in the 2023 Regional Scholastic Art Awards Program. Students garnered a total of 174 Gold Key awards, 171 Silver Key awards and 188 honorable-mention honors. In addition, four works by Fairfax students, including two from...
Inside Nova
Arlington County Board candidate wants referendum on Missing Middle policy
The latest entrant into the Arlington County Board election sweepstakes thinks the public should have its say prior to implementation of sweeping changes to county housing and zoning policy. Candidate Natalie Roy said Jan. 26 that if County Board members enact Missing Middle housing changes in the spring as currently...
Inside Nova
Prince William County school system exploring ‘security lane’ technology
Prince William County Schools could soon be following Manassas by leasing high-tech security scanners to be used in certain schools. Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system is “exploring” the “non-invasive” security lanes called Evolv Express. In an announcement to the School Board last week, McDade said the school system would be “engaging families and community members” to discuss the technology ahead of possible implementation for the 2023-24 school year.
Inside Nova
Empty gyms can be a spooky place
High-school gymnasiums are so often fun places to hang out because, when open, there usually is so very much going on inside those big busy and noisy rooms, along with many people being around. But when empty, those spacious rooms can be kind of spooky and uncomfortable to individuals who...
Inside Nova
Local students advance to finals of Regeneron science competition
Regeneron and the Society for Science on Jan. 25 named two local students as among 40 finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high-school seniors. Ethan Zhou of McLean High School was recognized for his project, titled...
Inside Nova
Arlington board takes another procedural step to adopt Missing Middle housing plan
Critics howled and proponents cheered, but in the end, nobody was really the least bit surprised. Arlington County Board members on Jan. 25 formally set March public hearing to implement Missing Middle zoning/planning changes that would significantly alter -- in ways not perhaps fully fleshed out -- single-family neighborhoods in Arlington.
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mill and millhouse near Warrenton
The Minter-Spilman Mill and its millhouse, circa 1836, have been renovated into two homes on 3.5 acres just a few miles from downtown Warrenton. Almost all of the mill's working parts have been preserved, according to the Realtor.com listing. The asking price is just under $1.2 million. Take a look.
Inside Nova
Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center
Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
Inside Nova
Bone marrow drive this weekend for 5-year-old Stafford girl in need of match
You could be the match that helps a 5-year-old Stafford County resident in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant. Three upcoming events are planned to identify potential matches for Elliott, who was diagnosed in November 2022 with an aggressive blood disease called severe aplastic anemia. But there were no...
Inside Nova
Nohe: Reducing crime will take a village
A police car screamed past me, followed by a second cruiser, red and blue lights flashing and siren wailing. Immediately, I thought, “There’s been another shooting.”. Last year, Prince William County saw a steep rise in violent crime, and 2023 is not showing any signs of improvement. The daily incident reports released by the police have included a collection of violent crimes in just the first weeks of this year: armed robbery, residential burglary, commercial burglary, burglary of a place of worship, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting projectiles at a school bus, malicious wounding, unlawful wounding, assault by mob, abduction, rape, strangulation, and assault and battery of an elementary school student by a teacher.
Inside Nova
Flint Hill senior basketball player scores 37 points
Gibraltar Coleman missed the first shot he attempted from the floor, but the forward wasn’t off target much more during a recent boys high-school basketball game. The Flint Hill Huskies 6-foot-6 senior finished with a single-game career-high 37 points in the team’s 99-64 road victory over the St. James Saints in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference contest. He basically scored those points in three periods, only playing the first minute of the fourth quarter in the blowout victory.
Inside Nova
Arrests made in thefts of gaming devices from 7-Elevens across Fairfax
Fairfax County police on Jan. 24 arrested two Maryland men about two hours after the latest in a series of gaming-machine thefts from area convenience stores. At 8:55 p.m. that night, Fairfax County police dispatched officers to the 7-Eleven at 8434 Frye Road in the Mount Vernon area. A store employee called saying two men just had stolen a gaming machine and loaded it into a silver truck before leaving west on Frye Road.
Inside Nova
Judge rules criminal case against ex-Loudoun schools superintendent, spokesman can continue
The legal case against the former superintendent of the Loudoun County public school system and the system’s spokesman will continue after a judge denied a motion Thursday to throw out the charges. Both Scott Ziegler, the superintendent, and Wayde Byard, the spokesman, were indicted last year by a special...
Inside Nova
Details emerge on plan for new Carlin Springs Road campus of hospital
VHC Health (Virginia Hospital Center) and the Arlington County government have announced plans to turn a 5.8-acre site on South Carlin Springs Road into a 126-bed, advanced rehabilitation and health-wellness facility. The new facility also will include expanded mental-health services for youth and adults. “It gives us the space and...
Inside Nova
Ferret, wild animal rescue thrives in Brandy Station
Little did Karen Lamb know stepping into a pet store in Virginia over 25 years ago would change the direction of her life forever. “I made the cardinal mistake of seeing a cute little furry animal in a pet store and I bought it,” she recalled. “I didn’t know anything about them.”
Inside Nova
Teacher's assistant at Dumfries-area preschool charged with assaulting 5-year-old boy
A teacher's assistant at Washington-Reid Preschool Center near Dumfries faces an assault charge after police allege she stepped on a 5-year-old boy's leg. The incident happened Tuesday in the gym after Sharon Lee Bryan, a Prince William County schools employee, placed the student on a chair, police said. "When the...
Inside Nova
Dog found chained to fence and shot in Fairfax
Fairfax County Animal Protection Police are investigating a dog found chained to a fence and shot early Friday. At 3:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place for a dog chained to a fence. Officers found the dog and discovered he had been shot. The chain was immediately removed, and the dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian’s office, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Inside Nova
Lake Ridge townhouse fire leaves one injured, displaces family of three
A Friday afternoon cooking fire in Lake Ridge left a woman with minor injuries and a family of three displaced, Prince William County fire and rescue said. The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sunny Brook Court. Crews arrived with the townhouse evacuated and smoke showing.
