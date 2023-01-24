PHOTO: Kylie Jenner wears lion-head dress and comments are fierce; See what people are saying about her now-viral Paris Fashion Week look

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have a knack for fashion, something both of their kids already seem to have! On Jan 28, Brittany shared an adorable snapshot of Bronze’s look for the day with the caption, “Sterling wants him to wear these shoes every day 😂😂.” See the photo from her Instagram story below: In the new photo of Baby Bronze, we see him in his adorable brown and white look, including rocking the little accessory his big sissy wants him to wear: small brown loafers! He has a monogrammed brown bodysuit with his name sewn on the front, along with...

HAWAII STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO