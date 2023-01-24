Read full article on original website
Jay Allen Terry, 52, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Memorial Services for Jay Allen Terry, age 52, of Harrisville, will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. up until the time of the service. A reception will be held following the service at the Trackside Tavern in their new venue in Harrisville. Jay passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center.
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
Gayle Marabeth Waldruff Trudell, 85, formally of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Gayle Marabeth Waldruff Trudell, 85 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY joined her beloved on January 6th, 2023 in Nashville, TN. Gayle was born on July 25, 1937 to Virgil Waldruff and Marjorie Russell Waldruff in Ogdensburg, NY. After graduating from Massena Central High School, she went on to study Medical Technology at Alfred State College where she was a member of Alpha Beta Chi Sorority.
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving away
A New York witness at Ava reported watching five, circular-shaped objects that quickly changed direction and seemed to ignite at 5:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
History lesson: Watertown native brings life to popular cartoon characters
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many of us grew up watching cartoons on television. But before they hit our screens they had to be painstakingly drawn by hand, one movement at a time. One of the staple animators back in the day was Virgil Ross. He was born in Watertown...
Alan Lyle “Tractor Al” Ward, 63, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Alan Lyle “Tractor Al” Ward, 63, of Pine Grove Road, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, Utica. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn L. Hayes, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn L. Hayes: 92 of Watertown, New York, passed away January 23, 2023 peacefully at home with family by her side. Evelyn was born on December 14, 1930, in Indiana to Lucille Hill Daniels and Ralph Daniels. She grew up, attended school and lived in Watertown her entire life. Evelyn graduated from Watertown High School and worked for a brief period before marrying Thomas Hayes on September 22, 1951. Together, they built a home next to her mother and father and began to raise a family. Soon, her sisters Lillian Daniels Troup and Margaret Daniels Tederson built homes on the same street. It became a generation of family and cousins growing up together in a small-town environment.
The End of Snow Days?
In recent years it hasn’t been so true, but not so long ago, Central New Yorkers could count on the first month of the new year bringing lots of snow. On average, Januarys used to produce the most snowfall of the winter months. Take 2010, for example. Our region was experiencing a snowy cycle that began in late December 2009, and though it was felt in many parts of the United States, my hometown of Fulton made national news. On January 6, ABC’s World News Tonight reported on our five feet of snow from a nonstop storm that had begun nine days earlier. For a glimpse of what our city looked like city, check out this YouTube clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8o8B2px2W8.
Ronald J. Langley, 59, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Ronald J. Langley, age 59, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Per Ron’s request, there will be no formal funeral services. Mr. Langley passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Losing Fort Drum’s biomass plant could cost Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If Fort Drum’s biomass plant closes as expected, it’ll affect Watertown. Over the last several years, the city has had brush and yard waste taken away free of charge. The hauler takes it to the Fort Drum plant because that wood waste is...
Nursing shortage to be focus of hospital picket
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An informational picket is planned next week at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center to bring awareness to what nurses, and the New York State Nurses Association say is a much larger, national problem. With staffing shortages, nurses say caseloads are too high. “Nurses just have...
Blast from the Past: 2004 Lewis County snowstorm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back 19 years to Lowville after a January snowstorm hit Lewis County. You can watch Bell Hall’s report on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
Lesley “Les” B. Armstrong, 79, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Lesley “Les” B. Armstrong, age 79 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday (January 28, 2023) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Entombment will follow at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum. Calling hours will...
Betsey DeWitt Matteson, 89, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Betsey DeWitt Matteson, 89, died peacefully at her home in Canton, NY on Thursday, January 25, 2023. Betsey Alice was born in Walton, NY on July 16, 1933, the second child of Deweese W. and Eleanor A. Randall DeWitt. Betsey attended public schools in Walton, NY and graduated from Kingston, NY High School in 1951. She graduated from Wheelock College in 1955 with a BS degree in Early Childhood Education.
Lawmaker seeks change in nursing home visitor rules
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - During the pandemic, people in nursing homes were isolated and couldn’t have anyone visit. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who represents Watertown and part of Jefferson County, wants the Essential Caregivers Act to change that. The bill would mandate that a nursing home patient has at...
Warm temps, lack of snow impacting snowmobile season in CNY
WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With barely any snow on the ground, its been a tough year for those who love winter sports, including snowmobilers. For many Central New Yorkers, their sleds should be out, and trails should be groomed by now. “It usually starts around Christmas but lately...
Frank G. Keruskie, Sr., 82
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frank G. Keruskie, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, January 24th at Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he had been admitted earlier in the day. He was 82 years old. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 30th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral...
Red Cross helps 4 people after fire
TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross says it’s helping four people after a fire damaged their St. Lawrence County home. Firefighters were called to 1381 County Route 12 just outside the village of Gouverneur at 11:40 p.m. Thursday. The Red Cross says it provided...
Old Navy, one of Great Northern’s last tenants, reopens near closed mall
Clay, N.Y. -- Old Navy has reopened just down the road from its last home inside Great Northern Mall. The new store in the Cor Center on Route 31 opened Wednesday. The grand opening will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Mark Salupen from Old Navy Communications. Great Northern...
