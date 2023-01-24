ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

See what grade the Terrebonne and Lafourche water systems earned recently

Letter grades were recently issued by the Louisiana Department of Health Safe Drinking Water Program for community drinking water systems. These grades are preliminary. Final grades scheduled to be posted in early May. The final grades will take into account financial sustainability and customer satisfaction. LDH determines letter grades based...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Seat Belt and DWI Checkpoints Planned for Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint and a DWI checkpoint on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Lafourche Parish. These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Wetlands Discovery Center scientists win Education Outreach Award

Congratulations to Samantha Hicks, Sarah Fontana, and Jonathan Foret of the Southern Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center for being presented with the 2022 Education Outreach Award from the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR)!. “The UCAR Award for Education Outreach is given to recognize significant influence or impact on scientific thought...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
TPCG announced Nonprofit Grant Opportunity

Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Council have approved a portion of The American Rescue Plan funds to provide grants to nonprofits with finical hardships due to the pandemic. Has your nonprofit organization struggled because of the COVID-19 pandemic? TPCG has grants available for local nonprofit 501(c)...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Pierre Part man arrested on Child Cyber Crime charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an Assumption Parish man in connection with a Child Cyber Crime operation conducted in Terrebonne Parish. Huey John Hue, 60, of Pierre Part, La., was arrested for charges of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor, and Unlawful Use or Access of Social Media stemming from the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Voisin brings Mardi Gras to life with 80 murals in Downtown Houma

Local muralist Kassie Voisin is bringing Mardi Gras cheer to Downtown Houma one window at a time!. Voisin is currently working on a full-time project to paint 80 Mardi Gras-themed windows in Downtown Houma in preparation for the carnival celebrations. “I am so lucky to get to do something I love, and connect with the community in this way,” said Voisin as she put finishing touches on her mural detailing Houma’s Mardi Gras parade schedule on the window of JL Salon. The Terrebonne Parish native has worked as a professional muralist in the Houma area for nine years, and she has been an artist since she graduated high school.
HOUMA, LA
Rebecca Jensen

Rebecca Christine Jensen, age 60, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Artesia, CA and longtime resident of Houma, LA. Rebecca is survived by her loving husband, Craig Alan Jensen; three children; three stepchildren; eight grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane Galvez. Rebecca...
HOUMA, LA
Jazylah Tra’zireya Poindexter

Jazylah Tra’zireya Poindexter, 19 weeks, of Houma, passed away on January 20, 2023. She is survived by her mother, Cleanna Poindexter; father, Chavez Holmes; brothers, Jamiah Poindexter, Julian Poindexter, and Jisylen Poindexter. She was preceded in death by her uncle, Henry Allridge; grandfather, Belvin Allridge; brother, Jamire Poindexter. Samart...
HOUMA, LA
Bailey John Price

Bailey John Price, 23, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on January 19, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Casey Duplantis Price; his siblings, Grace Lili Price and Julia Elizabeth Price; his grandparents, Eric Duplantis Sr. (wife, Linda), Donna LeBoeuf, John Wade Price and Myriam Navarette Price; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
HOUMA, LA
Tammy Marie Duplantis

Tammy Marie Duplantis, 61, a native and resident of Houma passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. A memorial service in her honor will be held at Living Word Church in Schriever on February 4, 2023, with visitation from 10:00am until service time at 11:00am. Tammy is survived by her...
HOUMA, LA

