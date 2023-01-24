Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
Lafourche students’ artwork selected for Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest
Two Lafourche Parish students, Ava Naquin and Gracie St. Pierre, had pieces selected for the Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest in Baton Rouge for their artwork representing the State of Louisiana!. Ava Naquin, a 3rd grade student at W.S. Lafarge Elementary School submitted a colored pencil drawing of a...
houmatimes.com
See what grade the Terrebonne and Lafourche water systems earned recently
Letter grades were recently issued by the Louisiana Department of Health Safe Drinking Water Program for community drinking water systems. These grades are preliminary. Final grades scheduled to be posted in early May. The final grades will take into account financial sustainability and customer satisfaction. LDH determines letter grades based...
houmatimes.com
Seat Belt and DWI Checkpoints Planned for Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint and a DWI checkpoint on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Lafourche Parish. These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.
houmatimes.com
Wetlands Discovery Center scientists win Education Outreach Award
Congratulations to Samantha Hicks, Sarah Fontana, and Jonathan Foret of the Southern Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center for being presented with the 2022 Education Outreach Award from the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR)!. “The UCAR Award for Education Outreach is given to recognize significant influence or impact on scientific thought...
houmatimes.com
TPCG announced Nonprofit Grant Opportunity
Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Council have approved a portion of The American Rescue Plan funds to provide grants to nonprofits with finical hardships due to the pandemic. Has your nonprofit organization struggled because of the COVID-19 pandemic? TPCG has grants available for local nonprofit 501(c)...
houmatimes.com
Pierre Part man arrested on Child Cyber Crime charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an Assumption Parish man in connection with a Child Cyber Crime operation conducted in Terrebonne Parish. Huey John Hue, 60, of Pierre Part, La., was arrested for charges of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor, and Unlawful Use or Access of Social Media stemming from the investigation.
houmatimes.com
Voisin brings Mardi Gras to life with 80 murals in Downtown Houma
Local muralist Kassie Voisin is bringing Mardi Gras cheer to Downtown Houma one window at a time!. Voisin is currently working on a full-time project to paint 80 Mardi Gras-themed windows in Downtown Houma in preparation for the carnival celebrations. “I am so lucky to get to do something I love, and connect with the community in this way,” said Voisin as she put finishing touches on her mural detailing Houma’s Mardi Gras parade schedule on the window of JL Salon. The Terrebonne Parish native has worked as a professional muralist in the Houma area for nine years, and she has been an artist since she graduated high school.
houmatimes.com
Rebecca Jensen
Rebecca Christine Jensen, age 60, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Artesia, CA and longtime resident of Houma, LA. Rebecca is survived by her loving husband, Craig Alan Jensen; three children; three stepchildren; eight grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane Galvez. Rebecca...
houmatimes.com
Jazylah Tra’zireya Poindexter
Jazylah Tra’zireya Poindexter, 19 weeks, of Houma, passed away on January 20, 2023. She is survived by her mother, Cleanna Poindexter; father, Chavez Holmes; brothers, Jamiah Poindexter, Julian Poindexter, and Jisylen Poindexter. She was preceded in death by her uncle, Henry Allridge; grandfather, Belvin Allridge; brother, Jamire Poindexter. Samart...
houmatimes.com
Bailey John Price
Bailey John Price, 23, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on January 19, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Casey Duplantis Price; his siblings, Grace Lili Price and Julia Elizabeth Price; his grandparents, Eric Duplantis Sr. (wife, Linda), Donna LeBoeuf, John Wade Price and Myriam Navarette Price; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
houmatimes.com
Tammy Marie Duplantis
Tammy Marie Duplantis, 61, a native and resident of Houma passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. A memorial service in her honor will be held at Living Word Church in Schriever on February 4, 2023, with visitation from 10:00am until service time at 11:00am. Tammy is survived by her...
Comments / 0