Password trick: Protect your financial identity & save your sanity
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most of us have to change at least one of our passwords once every three months. Stop adding a new number at the end. Especially if it's a password you use for multiple things. You're just making it easier for a hacker to get into your email, mobile banking, Amazon account, and all the other things. You really need to have all individual passwords.
Two Greensboro city workers helped collapsed man in street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here's a reason to smile, today. Two waste collection workers in Greensboro dropped everything to help a man who collapsed in the street from a medical emergency in January. The City of Greensboro recognized their swift action in a Facebook post. Oliver Gray (left) and Harold...
Boom Supersonic kicks off Overture SuperFactory construction in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boom Supersonic kicked off construction of its Overture SuperFactory Thursday in Greensboro. The Overture SuperFactory is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will be located at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. This site will house the final assembly line, as well as a fast facility, and customer...
3 ways to save: Buy in bulk, manage subscription services & weigh the cost of convenience
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Money is just flying out of your wallet. It's not your imagination, spending and saving this year are different thanks to inflation. “If you keep your spending the way that it was last year and don’t make any changes to your spending from last year, you’re still going to spend more money just by default because everything is more expensive,” said Nathan Grant, Senior Financial Analyst with Moneytips.com.
Driveway repair company fails to repair problems after customers complain about cracks
ELON, N.C. — Kathy Goodwin was walking around her front yard doing chores when she noticed a problem. One problem became two and then three. Before long, she discovered a lot of problems. “I would look and see one and then another and another,” Goodwin said. Her driveway...
Indiana Avenue open after crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 4600 block of Indiana Avenue from Deshler Drive to Walcott Street west has reopened after a crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store today!. ADD...
Apartment damaged after fire on Tracy Drive
BURLINGTON, N.C. — An apartment is damaged after a fire in Burlington. Burlington Fire arrived at an apartment on the 600 block of Tracy Drive to find the bedroom on fire around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. After making sure all people were evacuated, firefighters were able to get the fire...
1 person dead from shooting on Lynhaven Drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person died from a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday, Jan. 28. The victim, Kalup Maynard, 26, was shot around 4 p.m. when Greensboro police responded to the call at 3500 Lynhaven Drive. Maynard died from his injuries on Saturday night. The shooting is now being...
Multiple stores, movie theater to fill vacant spaces along Battleground Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Over the years, we've seen things come and go along northern Battleground Avenue. Shoppers that once filled stores at the Brassfield Shopping Center vanished. Along with the businesses that once filled the space like PharMor Drugs, Michaels, and SteinMart. However, with every lose comes growth. Biscuitville,...
NC A&T honors researcher and alumnus who died in Challenger explosion 37 years ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University (NC A&T) honored the legacy of alumnus and researcher Dr. Ronald E McNair with their 37th Commemorative Celebration Luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 28. At this luncheon, STEM students were able to present their research during the McNair Research Poster Presentation portion....
North Carolina families lose hundreds in SNAP benefits due to card skimmers
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Victims are sharing their experiences after scammers changed their lives with a single swipe. There have been over 800 reports filed in the Piedmont Triad of card skimmers impacting people’s EBT cards. Most of the cases are in Guilford, Randolph and Yadkin Counties. Nearly a dozen were reported in January, […]
Home Lost | Greensboro mother and daughter without home after fire on Buff St.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother and her daughter are without a home after a fire in Greensboro. Alesia Washington said her home on the 1300 block of Buff Street caught on fire Friday. Washington said her daughter was in the home during the fire and used a window to...
House fire on Prospect Drive in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Winston-Salem Thursday. Fire officials said it happened on the 3500 block of Prospect Drive. One person was displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This fire...
North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky
A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
alamancenews.com
Seeing double: Two Maple Avenue 7-Eleven’s seem to be getting close
Slurpee aficionados in Burlington may feel like they’re in 7-Eleventh Heaven right now as the convenience store chain presses ahead with the construction of two new locations along a relatively short stretch of Maple Avenue. Right now, work seems to have more or less wrapped up on one of...
There were more data breach victims than people in the U.S. last year, here's how to protect your data
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Data breaches reached a near-record high in 2022, only 60 events short of 2021's record according to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC). The organization said more than 422 million instances of compromised data were found last year, which is 1.2x the United States population of 333 million.
Harmony Place in Asheboro had multiple violations prior to sudden closure, state paperwork reveals
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Violations at an Asheboro daycare that abruptly closed last month go back for years, according to NCDHHS paperwork. Harmony Place daycare lost its license in Feb. 2020, stemming from an incident in Aug. 2019 where a child was hospitalized after being hit in the head with a wooden porch swing. The […]
Sonic in Greensboro robbed overnight
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to the Sonic on Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery of a business on Sunday, just after 1:00 am. Two men came into the business and took undisclosed property before leaving the area on foot. The suspects were described as males,...
Family displaced after fire in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem Fire said an adult and five children were displaced after a fire on the 800 block of Willow Street around 6 a.m. The fire was caused by flammable objects catching fire on the stove. MORE...
4 inmates overdosed on Fentanyl in Montgomery Co.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four inmates overdosed on Fentanyl at a prison in Montgomery County, according to deputies. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they discovered four inmates had overdosed on Fentanyl and began life-saving measures Thursday. They were all then taken to the hospital. Deputies said three of the inmates...
