Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Password trick: Protect your financial identity & save your sanity

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most of us have to change at least one of our passwords once every three months. Stop adding a new number at the end. Especially if it's a password you use for multiple things. You're just making it easier for a hacker to get into your email, mobile banking, Amazon account, and all the other things. You really need to have all individual passwords.
3 ways to save: Buy in bulk, manage subscription services & weigh the cost of convenience

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Money is just flying out of your wallet. It's not your imagination, spending and saving this year are different thanks to inflation. “If you keep your spending the way that it was last year and don’t make any changes to your spending from last year, you’re still going to spend more money just by default because everything is more expensive,” said Nathan Grant, Senior Financial Analyst with Moneytips.com.
Indiana Avenue open after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 4600 block of Indiana Avenue from Deshler Drive to Walcott Street west has reopened after a crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store today!. ADD...
Apartment damaged after fire on Tracy Drive

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An apartment is damaged after a fire in Burlington. Burlington Fire arrived at an apartment on the 600 block of Tracy Drive to find the bedroom on fire around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. After making sure all people were evacuated, firefighters were able to get the fire...
1 person dead from shooting on Lynhaven Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person died from a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday, Jan. 28. The victim, Kalup Maynard, 26, was shot around 4 p.m. when Greensboro police responded to the call at 3500 Lynhaven Drive. Maynard died from his injuries on Saturday night. The shooting is now being...
House fire on Prospect Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Winston-Salem Thursday. Fire officials said it happened on the 3500 block of Prospect Drive. One person was displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This fire...
alamancenews.com

Seeing double: Two Maple Avenue 7-Eleven’s seem to be getting close

Slurpee aficionados in Burlington may feel like they’re in 7-Eleventh Heaven right now as the convenience store chain presses ahead with the construction of two new locations along a relatively short stretch of Maple Avenue. Right now, work seems to have more or less wrapped up on one of...
Sonic in Greensboro robbed overnight

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to the Sonic on Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery of a business on Sunday, just after 1:00 am. Two men came into the business and took undisclosed property before leaving the area on foot. The suspects were described as males,...
Family displaced after fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem Fire said an adult and five children were displaced after a fire on the 800 block of Willow Street around 6 a.m. The fire was caused by flammable objects catching fire on the stove. MORE...
4 inmates overdosed on Fentanyl in Montgomery Co.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four inmates overdosed on Fentanyl at a prison in Montgomery County, according to deputies. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they discovered four inmates had overdosed on Fentanyl and began life-saving measures Thursday. They were all then taken to the hospital. Deputies said three of the inmates...
