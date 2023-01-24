Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
Shooting critically injures 57-year-old woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that critically injured a Wichita woman. At approximately 3:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1400 block of S. George Washington Blvd. When they got to the scene, they located the 57-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
McPherson County man charged in killing of his mother
A Canton, Kansas, man was in court Friday where he was charged in connection to the killing of his mother.
Woman injured in south Wichita drive-by shooting
It happened around 3:30 Sunday morning in the 1400 block of George Washington Boulevard. Wichita Police said the woman was alert and talking after the shooting and is expected to survive.
KAKE TV
Two people critically injured at Wichita night club
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just before midnight Saturday, officers were patrolling the parking lot at the Onyx Night Club at 10001 E. Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the club. Officers ran to the entrance where they were met with a large number of people quickly exiting the business.
Two hospitalized after east Wichita nightclub shooting
Wichita Police say two large groups of individuals began fighting with one another when an unknown man armed with a handgun fired shots into the crowd, striking two people.
Kansas man charged with killing his mother
A Kansas, man was in court Friday, charged in connection with the murder of his mother.
Two hurt after shooting at Wichita club
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, two people were hurt after a shooting at a Wichita club on Saturday night.
Wichita man who was brought back to scene of double-fatal crash by father sentenced
A Wichita man who was arrested after leaving the scene of a crash that killed two on a motorcycle in April 2022 was sentenced in court on Friday.
Police identify Wichita couple in murder-suicide
Wichita police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in south Wichita.
KAKE TV
3 injured after a shooting in Old Town
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police have arrested a woman after three people were injured during a shooting in Old Town early Saturday morning. The Wichita Police Department said that just before 1 a.m. multiple gunshots were heard coming from Rock Island Live at 101 N. Rock Island Ave. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm among a crowd of people leaving the scene. Inside the building officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. First responders took the victims to a local hospital were both are in stable condition.
KAKE TV
Accident at Kellogg and Washington claims the life of 22-year-old woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a vehicle accident that killed a 22-year-old Wichita woman. At 7:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident near Kellogg and Washington. Upon arrival, police found a black Honda Accord on Washington St,. with a person inside who was not breathing. EMS pronounced her deceased on scene.
KAKE TV
Man gets just shy of 3 years in prison for hit-and-run crash that killed 2 in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to over two years (34 months) in prison for a hit-and-run crash last year that killed two people, including a KAKE First Alert Storm Tracker. Sedgwick County Judge Eric Williams sentenced Collin Becker on Friday. He was charged with one...
Wichita man sentenced in 2021 crash that killed local music influencer Kenny Ballinger
Kenny Ballinger, 37, was a key figure in the Wichita music scene, booking well-known music acts at local bars and running local music venues over the years including Barleycorn’s, The Elbow Room and Lizard’s Lounge, according to The Eagle’s news archives.
Update: Driver dies after going off Kellogg
A driver has died after going off Kellogg Sunday morning.
Three hurt in Old Town shooting
It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, at Rock Island Live in Wichita’s Old Town. Police say a group of women began fighting when shots were fired, striking two women and a man.
KAKE TV
Wichita police chief 'sickened' by Memphis police body cam footage
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita's new police chief, Joe Sullivan, is among those condemning what Memphis police officers did in the Tyre Nichols body camera footage. Like many people who have seen the body camera footage you're about to see, Sullivan describes how disgusted he is with what he saw. Video of Memphis Police Officers beating Tyre Nichols has prompted feelings of disgust and anger including from Wichita's police chief.
Wichita couple charged after 2-year-old child shoots mom in foot
A man and a woman were charged on Thursday in connection to an incident where a mother was shot in the foot by her two-year-old child.
Serial burglar charged in spate of Wichita business, office building break-ins pleads guilty
Over the months, Robert Anderson III got away with a variety of credit cards, gift cards, cash, tools, a 55-inch TV, a computer and other items after prying open doors, desks and locks, Wichita police have said.
KAKE TV
Patrol identifies suspect killed in rollover crash after Wichita police chase
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Online records have identified a larceny suspect who was killed in a crash that happened moments after Wichita police terminated a chase. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 59-year-old Kennedy Edmond died at a local hospital about 20 minutes after Thursday morning's crash. Wichita Police Department spokesperson...
KWCH.com
Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charging documents from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office provide new information on a 27-year-old woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery after a high-speed crash last fall in east Wichita. A probable cause affidavit explaining the case against Paloma Bella Adame said she told investigators she was attempting suicide when she crashed her 2021 Kia Sportage near Kellogg and 143rd Street. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was a passenger in the SUV.
Comments / 2