Canton, KS

KAKE TV

Shooting critically injures 57-year-old woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that critically injured a Wichita woman. At approximately 3:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1400 block of S. George Washington Blvd. When they got to the scene, they located the 57-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Two people critically injured at Wichita night club

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just before midnight Saturday, officers were patrolling the parking lot at the Onyx Night Club at 10001 E. Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the club. Officers ran to the entrance where they were met with a large number of people quickly exiting the business.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

3 injured after a shooting in Old Town

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police have arrested a woman after three people were injured during a shooting in Old Town early Saturday morning. The Wichita Police Department said that just before 1 a.m. multiple gunshots were heard coming from Rock Island Live at 101 N. Rock Island Ave. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm among a crowd of people leaving the scene. Inside the building officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. First responders took the victims to a local hospital were both are in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Accident at Kellogg and Washington claims the life of 22-year-old woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a vehicle accident that killed a 22-year-old Wichita woman. At 7:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident near Kellogg and Washington. Upon arrival, police found a black Honda Accord on Washington St,. with a person inside who was not breathing. EMS pronounced her deceased on scene.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police chief 'sickened' by Memphis police body cam footage

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita's new police chief, Joe Sullivan, is among those condemning what Memphis police officers did in the Tyre Nichols body camera footage. Like many people who have seen the body camera footage you're about to see, Sullivan describes how disgusted he is with what he saw. Video of Memphis Police Officers beating Tyre Nichols has prompted feelings of disgust and anger including from Wichita's police chief.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Patrol identifies suspect killed in rollover crash after Wichita police chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Online records have identified a larceny suspect who was killed in a crash that happened moments after Wichita police terminated a chase. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 59-year-old Kennedy Edmond died at a local hospital about 20 minutes after Thursday morning's crash. Wichita Police Department spokesperson...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charging documents from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office provide new information on a 27-year-old woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery after a high-speed crash last fall in east Wichita. A probable cause affidavit explaining the case against Paloma Bella Adame said she told investigators she was attempting suicide when she crashed her 2021 Kia Sportage near Kellogg and 143rd Street. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was a passenger in the SUV.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

