WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police have arrested a woman after three people were injured during a shooting in Old Town early Saturday morning. The Wichita Police Department said that just before 1 a.m. multiple gunshots were heard coming from Rock Island Live at 101 N. Rock Island Ave. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm among a crowd of people leaving the scene. Inside the building officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. First responders took the victims to a local hospital were both are in stable condition.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO