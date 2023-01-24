Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
10 Spots To Watch The Eagles Game in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Criticism Of Philadelphia Flags At Half Staff For DJ Jerry Blavat
I want to rise in support of the late Philadelphia and New Jersey DJ Jerry Blavat. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a decision to order all City of Philadelphia flags to be flown at half staff, through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Social media has been both kind and cruel about...
Who has joined the Philadelphia mayor's race? See the full list
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Who's running for Philadelphia mayor? It's a crowded race right now that includes many former City Council members who resigned to run.Philadelphia is a heavily Democratic city and the general election is widely viewed as not competitive as the Democratic nominee has won every race since the 1950sCandidates who served on Philadelphia City CouncilAllan Domb Domb, who made his name in real estate, resigned from City Council in August. In November, Domb announced his run for mayor.He said he wanted to run for mayor after constituents told him they did not feel safe in the city.Here is part...
NBC Philadelphia
City Council Proposes Bill to Let Philly Set Its Own Minimum Wage
During Thursday night's City Council meeting councilmembers introduced legislation that could allow Philadelphia to set its own minimum wage. The bill notes that, back in 2019, Philadelphians "overwhelmingly supported a $15 per hour minimum wage for City workers and contractors by 2025." It was introduced by Democratic councilmembers Jim Harrity,...
'We need y’all to stay': Jazz lounge and community hot spot for more than a decade closes
Ben Bynum Jr. opened Relish with his brother Robert in 2009. It was a place where neighbors could enjoy friends, good conversation and even better food all while sitting side by side with local politicians like Rep. Dwight Evans.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Shot on the Job
No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
4 shot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood
Four people were shot Saturday night in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section.
Gov. Ron DeSantis' Union League honor sparks outrage, protests in Philadelphia
The Union League of Philadelphia will bestow its highest honor on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Three men wounded in daylight Atlantic City shooting
Three men were wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City on Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue just after 1 p.m., after ShotSpotter register gunshots in the area, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officers found evidence of gunfire but no victim, according to the...
Philadelphia Inquirer calls Ron DeSantis receiving local prestigious award 'a step backwards'
The Philadelphia Inquirer published an editorial Wednesday that criticized the Union League of Philadelphia's decision to award Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with their gold medal.
SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
NBC Philadelphia
3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk
Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
Former Ardmore Home of DuPont Heiress Remains on the Market
After undertaking extensive renovations, the current owners of the former home of Eleuthera Bradford du Pont, the chemical fortune heiress, have listed the property for $2.95 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This splendid residence that has often been the site of lavish parties, orchestra concerts, and...
NJ man arrested in Pennsylvania for wife's 'violent' killing
A New Jersey man has been arrested out of state hours after he allegedly shot and killed his wife in Jersey City on Tuesday morning.
Parents express safety concerns after several school brawls in Delaware County
Four teens who just transferred to the school on Monday from Philadelphia reportedly jumped a student while staff scrambled to break it up.
Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
Atlantic City Newspaper Runs Inappropriate Jerry Blavat Headline
I have long predicted that the actual printed newspaper will eventually cease to exist in its present form. Fewer and fewer people subscribe or purchase the printed edition of newspapers and magazines. There are many millions of Americans who have never looked at or touched a physical newspaper. This trajectory...
Man struck on Roosevelt Boulevard days after city pledges to fix dangerous road
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tow truck hit a pedestrian on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning, police say.First responders rushed to the Boulevard at Levick Street in Mayfair around 3:30 a.m. They found a 50-year-old man with severe injuries, including a skull fracture.The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical condition but was expected to survive, police said.The truck driver told police he thought he saw debris on the roadway and swerved to miss it. That's when the driver hit the pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene. The crash is still under investigation. It happened just days after Philadelphia officials announced a major plan to help make Roosevelt Boulevard safer. The plan, funded by a new $78 million federal grant, will "re-time" traffic signals and build new medians and sidewalks. The road remains one of the most dangerous roads in the U.S. According to a city planning document, 14% of all fatal vehicle crashes in the city happen on Roosevelt Boulevard.Over the last 7 years, 75 people have been killed along the 12-mile stretch. About half of those people were pedestrians who were struck trying to cross the 12-lane highway.
Comments / 1