In or out of the county’s hands, Bull Creek Fish Camp has been part of Flagler County’s history since before it was so named. Sitting at the confluence of Bull Creek and Dead Lake, it was the last stop of steamboat trips down the St. Johns River and through Crescent Lake, ending at what today is the fish camp location. Hence the lake’s funereal name.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO