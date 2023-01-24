ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

flaglerlive.com

Valentine’s Day Mass Wedding Returns to Flagler County Courthouse on Feb. 14

To easily register for the Valentine’s Day Ceremony online at the Clerk of Court’s website, click here. After a two-year hiatus compliments, as usual, of Covid, the steps of the Flagler County courthouse will again be ablaze with wedding dresses and boutonnière and the jittery grins of couples about to seal lifelong vows with a kiss as Clerk of Court Tom Bexley brings back the tradition he started in 2018: the Valentine’s Day mass wedding.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 27, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. In Court: A pair of high-profile sentencings are scheduled...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Bull Creek Fish Camp Will Be Torn Down Against Lease-Holder’s Wishes, With No Plans for Rebuild

In or out of the county’s hands, Bull Creek Fish Camp has been part of Flagler County’s history since before it was so named. Sitting at the confluence of Bull Creek and Dead Lake, it was the last stop of steamboat trips down the St. Johns River and through Crescent Lake, ending at what today is the fish camp location. Hence the lake’s funereal name.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Stetson President Roellke Discusses the Future of Higher Education in New Book

Colleges and universities are facing dramatic changes these days and can no longer operate by the time-honored traditions that have guided them for so long. Stetson University President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD, joins more than 100 college presidents who offer insights into the forces reshaping higher education in the new book, “Commencement: The Beginning of a New Era in Higher Education.”
DELAND, FL

