Allyson Bennett, 41, Is Sentenced to 8 Years for Her Role in Overdose Death of Michael Burnett Jr.
Three days ago Joseph Carroll sat where Allyson Bennett was sitting this morning, at the defendant’s table before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins. Carroll and Bennett had sold the fentanyl-laced heroin to 31-year-old Michael Burnett Jr. in June 2018. Burnett overdosed and died. He was 31. Carroll and Bennett were...
Gabriella Alo, in Jail Over Beating and Hit-and-Run, Is Tased in Confrontation with Deputies
Gabriella Alo, the 18-year-old woman facing four felony counts stemming from allegedly brutalizing a boy and running over a woman earlier this month, had to be wrestled to the floor and tased into compliance at the Flagler County jail on Sunday after refusing to comply with orders from corrections deputies.
Valentine’s Day Mass Wedding Returns to Flagler County Courthouse on Feb. 14
To easily register for the Valentine’s Day Ceremony online at the Clerk of Court’s website, click here. After a two-year hiatus compliments, as usual, of Covid, the steps of the Flagler County courthouse will again be ablaze with wedding dresses and boutonnière and the jittery grins of couples about to seal lifelong vows with a kiss as Clerk of Court Tom Bexley brings back the tradition he started in 2018: the Valentine’s Day mass wedding.
Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services Hosting Opioid Response Recognition Training Saturday
Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services is hosting a free Opioid Response Recognition Training on Saturday, January 28, at 9:00 AM at St. James Baptist Church, 609 State St. in Bunnell. Pam Birtolo, Executive Director of Flagler OARS will facilitate the training. “The training will include how to recognize an overdose,...
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 27, 2023
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. In Court: A pair of high-profile sentencings are scheduled...
Bull Creek Fish Camp Will Be Torn Down Against Lease-Holder’s Wishes, With No Plans for Rebuild
In or out of the county’s hands, Bull Creek Fish Camp has been part of Flagler County’s history since before it was so named. Sitting at the confluence of Bull Creek and Dead Lake, it was the last stop of steamboat trips down the St. Johns River and through Crescent Lake, ending at what today is the fish camp location. Hence the lake’s funereal name.
Stetson President Roellke Discusses the Future of Higher Education in New Book
Colleges and universities are facing dramatic changes these days and can no longer operate by the time-honored traditions that have guided them for so long. Stetson University President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD, joins more than 100 college presidents who offer insights into the forces reshaping higher education in the new book, “Commencement: The Beginning of a New Era in Higher Education.”
