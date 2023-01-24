ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Women forced to wait outside club in freezing weather while their friend sits in her warm car canoodling with a stranger

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Picture this: Three women go out to the club on a freezing cold Saturday night. Inside the club, one of those women meets a man. The woman is the trio's designated driver; she's the only one with a car. She wants to get to know the man from the club better sooner than later. What does she do?
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Abilene, TX
972
Followers
2K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1470kyyw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy