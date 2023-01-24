An alert for extreme cold weather has been extended for the fourth time.The rare amber weather alert for bitter temperatures will now run until midday on Saturday after temperatures plunged below -7C Wednesday night. The UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) broadened its level 3 cold weather alert on advice from the Met Office, having initially been issued on Monday as a freezing fog descended across parts of the UK.It said the current alert has been extended to capture the cold overnight conditions, but added that daytime temperatures will be mostly close to average.The UKHSA has urged particular caution for...

1 DAY AGO