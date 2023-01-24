Read full article on original website
Related
OilPrice.com
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%
U.S. natural gas prices fell below $3 per million British thermal units this week for the first time in two years amid continuing warm weather that started a commodity selloff. Prices first dipped below $3 per MMBtu on Wednesday and were still there as of today, trading at a little...
OilPrice.com
Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Have Fallen 25% This Month
Europe’s benchmark gas prices extended losses early on Wednesday, falling by 3% in early trading in Amsterdam for a 25% decline so far this month, as inventories are high and milder weather is expected to return. Shortly after trade opened in the morning in Amsterdam, the Dutch TTF fell...
OilPrice.com
Pipeline Gas Flows Resume To Freeport LNG Export Terminal
Small volumes of natural gas started to flow via pipeline to the Freeport LNG export terminal in Texas, which has been shut down since June following a fire, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing flows data from Refinitiv. The flows are only a fraction of the pipeline gas feeding to the...
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
The Weather Channel
January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. January's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast Canada: Classic Cold Weather to Bring Frigid Conditions in January, February
Early January in Canada recorded multiple storms that unloaded freezing rainfall and snow. The latest weather report explained that classic cold weather would unfold in Canada, bringing colder weather. Recently, portions of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada experienced heavy snow and freezing rainfall in the region, resulting in significant travel...
AccuWeather
Weather pattern outlook through February
A major surge of Arctic air is expected to expand southward through Canada into the United States late this week and through the weekend, then it will expand east and west through the first week of February. Based on what I am seeing now, I think the first 12 days...
Extreme cold weather alert extended again as temperatures plunge to -7.5C
An alert for extreme cold weather has been extended for the fourth time.The rare amber weather alert for bitter temperatures will now run until midday on Saturday after temperatures plunged below -7C Wednesday night. The UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) broadened its level 3 cold weather alert on advice from the Met Office, having initially been issued on Monday as a freezing fog descended across parts of the UK.It said the current alert has been extended to capture the cold overnight conditions, but added that daytime temperatures will be mostly close to average.The UKHSA has urged particular caution for...
OilPrice.com
Gas Exports In The Spotlight As Uzbekistan Faces Coldest Winter In 50 Years
As Uzbekistan freezes amid rampant power shortages in its coldest winter for half a century, there is a million-dollar question on the lips of its shivering citizens. Is the government exporting gas that could be powering heating plants and pumping warmth into people’s homes?. Officials are adamant that Tashkent...
U.S. oil refining margins hit 3-month high as plant outages rise
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refining margins on Tuesday hit a three-month high and are likely headed higher, analysts said, as unplanned refinery outages weigh on already-tight fuel supplies.
OilPrice.com
Australia’s LNG Export Boom Is Leaving Its East Coast Short On Gas
Eastern Australia is once again under threat of a gas shortage in case LNG producers decide to sell all of their uncontracted gas abroad, a watchdog has warned. “The east coast gas supply forecast for 2023 has improved, but the outlook remains uncertain as the LNG producers haven’t yet committed sufficient volume under firm contracts to address the risk of a domestic shortfall,” the chair of the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, Gina Cass-Gottlieb said today, as quoted by Reuters.
natureworldnews.com
Flooding and Travel Disruption Expected as ‘Freezing Drizzle’ Hits Southern England, Along With Snow Bomb Weather Throughout February
On Wednesday, many people in southern England awoke to foggy conditions, with the Met Office warning that "freezing" fog and drizzle could cause travel delays. Flooding is expected in the South West, with the Environment Agency issuing "act now" warnings to residents. Flooding and travel disruption in southern England. Forecasters...
OilPrice.com
Italy Looks To Secure More Oil And Gas From Libya
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to travel to Libya on Saturday to discuss more oil and natural gas supply from the North African country, Italian media report. Libya’s state energy firm, for its part, said it expected to sign even more deals with foreign companies after the...
OilPrice.com
Clean Energy Investment Hit $1.1 Trillion In 2022
The energy transition appears to be gaining speed despite supply chain bottlenecks and other economic headwinds. Investments in the energy transition jumped by 31% to hit $1.1 trillion last year. “This marks the first time that global energy transition investment has matched fossil fuel investment” BloombergNEF said. The energy...
OilPrice.com
How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom
The once-promising nuclear power industry was hampered by high-profile disasters and subsequent enviornmentalist campaigns against the industry. Despite the campaigns highlighting the risks involved with nuclear power, studies show that it is one of the safest forms of electricity generation. Environmentalists that once led a push to effectively cancel nuclear...
OilPrice.com
M&A In U.S. Oil And Gas: Dealmaking Slides As Buyers Get Picky
The number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the U.S. upstream segment fell last year to the lowest level since 2005, with buyers increasingly picky and targeting top-tier locations in larger deals, Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) said in a new report this week. The value of the deals also dropped...
OilPrice.com
Exxon Stops Flaring In The Permian, Urges Others To Follow Suit
One of the biggest oil producers taking part in the most prolific U.S. shale play has decided to stop routine gas flaring in the Permian and plans to push for all other shale well operators to do the same. In an interview with Reuters, Exxon officials said they would insist...
OilPrice.com
Europe Is Diversifying Its Diesel Sources Ahead Of Ban On Russian Fuel
Europe is buying more diesel from the United States and Saudi Arabia in preparation of the EU ban on seaborne imports of Russian refined products, yet Europe still remains the biggest buyer of Russian diesel, data compiled by Anadolu agency showed on Thursday. The EU will ban—effective February 5—seaborne imports...
OilPrice.com
National Grid Is Keeping Coal Plants Warm For Backup Amid Cold Snap
For a third time this week, the UK power system operator, National Grid, has asked reserve coal-fired units to be warmed up for potential use to support the grid on Thursday as temperatures and wind power generation continue to be low in the current cold snap. “The ESO has issued...
OilPrice.com
Oilfield Firms See Highest Profit In Nearly A Decade
SLB – formerly Schlumberger – Halliburton, and Baker Hughes reported this past week very strong earnings for 2022 and said they expected the upcycle that began last year to be a multi-year feature in the oilfield services sector, thanks to improving pricing and tight equipment and service capacity in certain markets.
Comments / 0