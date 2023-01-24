Read full article on original website
North St. Paul basketball team cancels game after opposing coach who reportedly used racial slur is reinstated
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A high school boys basketball game has been canceled Friday because of the controversy surrounding a coach.Players on North St. Paul decided unanimously not to play their game against Eden Prairie."I feel like it's very brave of our boys to take a stand," said Dream McLaughlin, the mother of one of the players.Eden Prairie's coach, David Flom, was reinstated to the job this week after being suspended reportedly for reading a racial slur aloud during a lesson to his team on social media use.North St. Paul Coach Cornelius Gilleylen says it was his players who...
Docuseries examines Minneapolis high school football team coached by current, former police officers
Showtime is set to air the final chapter of its four-part series called “Boys in Blue,” a docuseries that chronicles a north Minneapolis high school football team that is partly coached by several current and former police officers. NBC News’ Joe Fryer explains why the documentary series is as timely as ever. Jan. 27, 2023.
FINAL: Michigan State collapses, loses 13th consecutive game to Minnesota
Through 30 minutes of play Saturday night, Michigan State was outplaying the soon-to-be top-ranked Minnesota on its home ice.The Spartans dominated the first period, then led at two separate times in the second period. Graduate student goaltenderDylan St. Cyr absolutely robbed Minnesota's freshman forward Matthew Knies on the power play, and for a slim moment, it appeared there was a realistic chance No. 15 MSU could earn Big Ten points after an 8-0 embarrassment the previous night.But even that unbelievable team effort in the first half of the game wasn't close to enough in what resulted to be a 6-3...
These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
Jumping into the 2023 Polar Plunge season
MINNETONKA, Minn. — People jumping into freezing cold water is a tradtion in Minnesota this time of year. But it's all for a great cause of course. It's Polar Plunge season, to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota. The biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota is Polar Plunge season. This weekend's...
Tyre Nichols: St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Mpls Commissioner Alexander join response
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, whose father was a police officer, was one of the first public officials in the Twin Cities metro to respond to the release of the video showing five former Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, who died three days later. He...
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
Teenager injured in Brooklyn Center shooting, police report
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A teenager is recovering after a shooting in Brooklyn Center Thursday evening.According to police, the incident happened after 7 p.m. on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North. Officers responded to reports that shots had been fired in an apartment building.Police say they found one teenage boy shot, with wounds that were considered non-life threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital.No one has been arrested. Investigators are still gathering evidence to determine what led to the shooting.
Timberwolves top Memphis after moment of silence for Nichols
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night. The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released of...
2 juveniles hit by car hospitalized, driver arrested: Bloomington police
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver was arrested in Bloomington after allegedly hitting two juveniles, leaving them both seriously injured Friday evening. The Bloomington Police Department said the crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. near 78th Street and 12th Avenue. Officers responded to the pedestrian crash and found two juveniles, who police believe are in their teens, lying in the roadway.
Cody Fohrenkam found guilty of Deshaun Hill's 2022 murder
MINNEAPOLIS — A jury found Cody Fohrenkam guilty of second-degree murder Thursday in the 2022 death of Minneapolis north teen, Deshaun Hill, Jr. The jury reached its verdict after deliberating for only about one hour. "We got the justice we needed," said Hill's father, Deshaun Hill, Sr., outside the...
Tyre Nichols: Minneapolis community leaders respond to video 'Heartbroken. Sad. Disturbing’
Fox 9's Maury Glover spoke to two influential Black community leaders in the Twin Cities about their reactions to what they saw in the video showing the police beating of Tyre Nichols. Tyrone Terrill, president of the African American Leadership Project, said, "No officer there showed any humanity for a man that, very similar to George Floyd, cried for his mother and again no humanity."
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
