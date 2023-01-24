ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Nuggets vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Saturday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Denver Nuggets in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, commencing at 3 p.m. EST. Led...
DENVER, CO
Jalen Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts can conduct a singalong about as well as he can orchestrate the kind of punishing scoring drives that sent the Eagles into the Super Bowl. At the end of one more triumph, Hurts stood on the stage on the field — as his Eagles teammates passed around the NFC championship trophy — and clutched a microphone in front of what was suddenly Philadelphia’s largest karaoke joint. His rendition of the team fight song was a tad off-key.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mike Tomlin should’ve followed Bill Belichick in replacing his offensive coordinator | Opinion

PITTSBURGH — Two coaches. Two different approaches. Bill Belichick attempted to fix the New England Patriots’ offensive shortcomings this past season by hiring Bill O’Brien as the team’s offensive coordinator last week. O’Brien is a terrific coach, who had a strong resume with the Houston Texans — at least until he was allowed to make player personnel decisions — and with Penn State and Alabama.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Harrisburg, PA
