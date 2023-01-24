Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Related
Former Penn State wide receivers coach, Michigan assistant Josh Gattis fired at Miami
On Monday, Penn State hired Marques Hagans to be its new wide receivers coach. But when James Franklin parted ways with former receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, there was speculation — and perhaps a bit of hope from Miami fans — that a familiar face might return to Happy Valley.
Former PSU QB commit who lost Florida offer for racial slur loses one HBCU offer but adds another
Marcus Stokes’ recent offer to play football at Albany State came as a surprise to many because that’s an HBCU and Stokes, a former Penn State quarterback commit, recently had his scholarship offer from Florida pulled after he filmed himself rapping a song that included a racial slur.
Bengals vs. Chiefs prediction, betting odds for AFC Championship Game
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game of the NFL Playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium...
Nuggets vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Denver Nuggets in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, commencing at 3 p.m. EST. Led...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
The NFL is considering a dumb idea. The Eagles and their fans can show just how dumb it is. | Opinion
Inside the practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex, taking up the entire wall behind one of the end zones, is a wide-angle photograph from what was, in all likelihood, the game that featured the loudest moment at Lincoln Financial Field. The photo is from the 2018 NFC championship game, and...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this FanDuel promo code, new users in Ohio gambling on the Bengals vs Chiefs can receive a Bet $5, Get $200 in...
bet365 Ohio bonus code: Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits offer for NBA and NFL
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our bet365 promo code, sports fans in Ohio looking to bet on any sporting event this weekend can receive a Bet $1, Get...
FanDuel promo code delivers Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NFL Conference Championships
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this FanDuel promo code, new users gambling on any NFL game this weekend can take advantage of a Bet $5, Get $150 in...
Mid-Penn Conference top basketball performers for Jan. 28, 2023
Two Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball players turned in big performances during Saturday’s high school basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances, as reported to PennLive:. Malachi Thomas, Milton Hershey – Thomas scored 16 points as the Spartans dropped a decision to York.
49ers’ Brock Purdy out with elbow injury, questionable to return
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy (right elbow) is questionable to return to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, nfl.com is reporting. Veteran QB Josh Johnson is in for the 49ers. The 49ers QB suffered the injury in the first quarter when he fumbled the ball after...
PointsBet promo code secures 2 Second-Chance Bets Up to $2,000 for Ohio
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our PointsBet promo code, new customers looking for the best way to bet on any game today can get 2 second chance bets...
Brothers ready for big roles in Eagles playoff game, WWE ‘rumble’
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mike Rallis had his younger brother draped over his shoulders and was set to dump him to the turf — as a roughhousing brother might do — when he took an abrupt blow to his ribs. In a flash, Nick Rallis was on his...
Jalen Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts can conduct a singalong about as well as he can orchestrate the kind of punishing scoring drives that sent the Eagles into the Super Bowl. At the end of one more triumph, Hurts stood on the stage on the field — as his Eagles teammates passed around the NFC championship trophy — and clutched a microphone in front of what was suddenly Philadelphia’s largest karaoke joint. His rendition of the team fight song was a tad off-key.
Micah Parsons was quick to call out Deebo Samuel after Eagles’ beatdown of 49ers
The high-fives had not even been handed out following Philadelphia’s win over San Francisco Sunday before Micah Parsons had social media fired up. “Micah” was trending. And it was because the former Harrisburg High and current Dallas Cowboys star didn’t waste the opportunity to throw a little social media shade at Niners star wideout Deebo Samuel.
Eagles offense can put 49ers in ‘deep’ trouble in NFC Championship Game
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen looked at his play sheet Saturday night, looking over the columns of plays at his disposal that he would use to attack the Giants defense in the NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Everything that he spoke into this headset...
Mechanicsburg LB Sage Thomas adds to his list of college offers
Mechanicsburg’s Sage Thomas is now up to two college offers. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior linebacker said he added an offer from Sacred Heart this week. He also claims an offer from Duquesne. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Thomas had 120 tackles, 18...
Mike Tomlin should’ve followed Bill Belichick in replacing his offensive coordinator | Opinion
PITTSBURGH — Two coaches. Two different approaches. Bill Belichick attempted to fix the New England Patriots’ offensive shortcomings this past season by hiring Bill O’Brien as the team’s offensive coordinator last week. O’Brien is a terrific coach, who had a strong resume with the Houston Texans — at least until he was allowed to make player personnel decisions — and with Penn State and Alabama.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0