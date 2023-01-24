Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
COVID booster vaccines: How a third dose may help vulnerable people 'level up' their immunity
COVID vaccines call our immune systems to action, generating antibodies which fight against any contact we have with the virus. Antibodies help to reduce the effects of an infection or even prevent it altogether. Scientists have estimated that vaccination has averted millions of COVID deaths worldwide. Studies have also shown...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
newsnationnow.com
Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US
(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
MedicalXpress
Additional anesthesiology residency positions may help hospitals save costs
Expanding anesthesiology residency programs—even in the absence of federal funding—may help medical institutions save staffing costs and address projected shortages of anesthesia care professionals, suggests a first-of-its-kind study being presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists' ADVANCE 2023, the Anesthesiology Business Event. In the wake of the COVID-19...
MedicalXpress
'There are two Americas': Pregnancy-related deaths up to three times more likely in states with abortion bans
Women in states with abortions bans are up to three times more likely to die during pregnancy, childbirth or soon after giving birth, according to a new report. The report, published last week by the nonprofit research organization the Gender Equity Policy Institute, also found that states with abortion bans have higher infant mortality rates and teen pregnancy rates.
COVID-19 and the Rise of Heart Attacks in Young Adults
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to destroy communities across the globe, new research is emerging that links the disease to an alarming rise in heart attacks among young adults.
MedicalXpress
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
MedicalXpress
Continued ear wax services crucial, say researchers
A new study by University of Manchester audiologists has highlighted the difficulties people face with impacted ear wax. The findings are published in the British Journal of General Practice as more and more people face the prospect of ear wax removal services being discontinued at their GP surgeries. However, despite...
MedicalXpress
The many manifestations of long COVID
Over the past three years, it has become clear that, for many people, the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection persist long after an initial case of COVID-19 wanes. Like primary COVID-19, the affliction, known as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC) or long COVID, has highly variable duration, symptoms and severity. And as data accumulates, it appears that long COVID is a serious public health problem that will not go away any time soon.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 impacts worse for Māori, Pasifika and disabled people, study finds
Results of a major nationwide study show the impacts of COVID-19 have been worse for Māori, Pasifika, and disabled people. The study, published today, is based on survey research with 990 people who caught COVID-19 before 1 December 2021. Information was also collected through in-depth interviews with 52 people.
MedicalXpress
Gum infection may be a risk factor for heart arrhythmia, researchers find
Periodontitis, a gum disease, can lead to a litany of dental issues from bad breath to bleeding and lost teeth. Now, researchers at Hiroshima University have found that it could be connected to even more severe problems elsewhere in the body—the heart. In a study published in JACC: Clinical...
MedicalXpress
How a leukemia hijacks the genes needed by blood stem cells
As a child, Lynn Aureli didn't know that a particular genetic change contributed to her acute myeloid leukemia (AML)—an alteration that eventually would help explain the cancer's lack of response to chemotherapy. Nor was she aware that her cancer had hijacked the genetic mechanism for maintaining the stem cells that form blood, like those in the bone marrow transplant that saved her life.
MedicalXpress
Algorithms to assess stroke risk are markedly worse for Black Americans
Current medical standards for accessing stroke risk perform worse for Black Americans than they do for white Americans, potentially creating a self-perpetuating driver of health inequities. A study, led by Duke Health researchers and appearing online Jan. 24 in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), evaluated various existing...
MedicalXpress
New research reveals role faith institutions play in promoting good health
The University of York-led study showed that health professionals, working with faith leaders, can deliver effective, low-cost messages on how people can keep their blood pressure on the healthy side. High blood pressure can lead to a range of health conditions such as heart disease, heart attack, and strokes. The...
MedicalXpress
Report highlights cost of misinformation to health care services during COVID-19 pandemic
A new report has highlighted the consequences of misinformation, including loss of trust in public institutions, delayed action on pressing issues such as climate change, and the financial toll on health care services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Fault Lines" report involved a panel of international experts, including leading cognitive...
MedicalXpress
Unusual norovirus activity sees UK cases soar 37% higher than pre-pandemic average
Cases of norovirus, commonly known as winter vomiting sickness, have soared by 37% compared to the same period pre-COVID. Today's report from the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) says cases for the first two weeks in January jumped by 37% over the five season average pre-pandemic, with over 65s reporting the steepest rise.
MedicalXpress
WHO panel debates Covid's emergency status
The World Health Organization's emergency committee on Covid-19 was meeting Friday to discuss whether the pandemic still merits the highest level of global alert. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus suggested the emergency phase of the pandemic is not over, pointing to surging numbers of deaths and warning that the global response to the crisis "remains hobbled".
MedicalXpress
'Collateral damage' from normal cell function may cause mutations that play a role in cancer
The first comprehensive study of somatic mutations in normal human small intestine has been conducted by researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and their collaborators. The findings revealed that an enzyme named APOBEC1 is likely responsible for two mutational signatures found in many cancers, SBS2 and SBS13, in the small intestine.
MedicalXpress
Q and A: What is degenerative disk disease?
I've been struggling with back stiffness and pain for a long time, but it has gotten worse in the last few years. My doctor told me that I have degenerative disk disease. What exactly does that mean? Is it common and what can I do to feel better?. ANSWER: Degenerative...
MedicalXpress
Targeted therapy momelotinib provides significant symptom and anemia improvements in patients with myelofibrosis
Patients with myelofibrosis had clinically significant improvement in disease-related symptoms, including anemia and spleen enlargement, when treated with the targeted therapy momelotinib, according to results from the international Phase III MOMENTUM trial led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The findings, published today in The...
