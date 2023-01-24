Read full article on original website
Related
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Says Comcast Is Always Eyeing ‘Bolt-on Acquisitions’
As speculation swirls among Wall Street investors of potential M&A activity in the entertainment industry, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said Comcast is always keeping an eye out for “bolt-on acquisitions” that bolster its business. “We bought DreamWorks [Animation]…and it has been paying off steadily since our acquisition. Just...
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
India's Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended to create false market
Jan 29 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group said on Sunday that a Jan. 24 report by short seller Hindenburg Research that led to a $48 billion rout in its stock was intended to create a false market to enable the short seller to book gains.
BuzzFeed Stock Jumps 50% on a Report of a Content Deal With Meta
Shares of BuzzFeed leaped Thursday after a report revealed the struggling news outlet is getting paid millions to provide content to Meta’s Facebook and Instagram. The beaten-down stock added 42 cents, to $1.37, a leap of over 44%, after earlier trading as high as $1.53. Never high-value since the company’s public debut in 2021 through a SPAC deal, BuzzFeed shares dropped below $2 in June and have topped that mark just a handful of times since then.
Charter Communications Misses Q4 Earnings as Pay-TV Subscriptions Drop
Charter Communications missed Wall Street earnings expectations for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Friday, reporting net income of $1.2 billion, or $7.69 per diluted share, as its pay-TV business continued to decline. Total revenue for the quarter grew 3.5% year over year to $13.7 billion, driven by growth in...
Comcast Sees Peacock Losses Peaking at $3 Billion in 2023
Despite surpassing 20 million subscribers, Peacock’s losses continued to climb in the fourth quarter of 2022. But executives are hopeful that the streaming service will start to find a path to profitability after 2023. “For 2023, we expect Peacock losses to be up modestly to around $3 billion,” Comcast...
Paramount’s Strategy Chief Says Partnerships Helped Fast-Track Its Streaming Business
“We’re really ambitious and creative in our approach,” Jeff Shultz tells TheWrap. Paramount’s been an upstart in streaming, but its paid Paramount+ and free ad-supported service Pluto TV have seen outsized success against larger competitors. And one way it has been able to close the time gap have been its partnerships, which gets more eyes on its shows.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0