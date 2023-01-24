ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norwoodnews.org

Bronx Borough Hall Lit Yellow for International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Bronx Borough Hall was lit in yellow in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance on Friday, Jan. 27, along with all municipal buildings across the the City. Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the City commemorated the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest German Nazi concentration and extermination camp, adding, “We remember and honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and the many others that were murdered.”
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Fatal Longwood Gunshot Victim, Josue Lopez-Ortega, Saves 7 People Through Organ Donation

The 15-year-old male gunshot victim who was fatally shot in the Longwood section of the Bronx on Jan. 19, as reported, has provided the gift of life, via organ donation, saving seven people, according to LiveOnNY. The latter is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mom of Fatal Norwood Gunshot Victim Seeks Answers, Says Son Shot 17 Times

The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. A Bronx mother is still seeking answers more than five weeks after her son, a Norwood resident, was shot and killed in Fordham Manor just seven days before Christmas, as reported. The mother of the victim alleges she was told at St. Barnabas Hospital her son was shot 17 times.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Decatur Avenue Tenant’s Problems Pile Up, Black Water Emerges from Sink Plughole

The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. Longtime Bedford Park resident, Joy LaFontaine, told Norwood News she is fed up complaining to both 311 and her landlord about various, ongoing maintenance problems she is encountering in her Decatur Avenue building, including a lack of heat, dampness, flooding, disruptive neighbors, and alleged rat sightings, saying she has seen little in the form of results for her efforts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy